Brit woman, 31, ‘gang-raped by group of four Belgian men’ at hotel in Rhodes as police examine nightclub CCTV footage

By Anthony Blair, Nick Parker
 2 days ago
A BRITISH woman has allegedly been gang-raped by a group of four men at a hotel on the Greek island of Rhodes.

The woman, 31, from Brighton in East Sussex claims she and her friends met the men, from Belgium, at a nightclub in the seaside resort of Faliraki early on Sunday morning.

A British woman has allegedly been gang-raped on the Greek island of Rhodes
The alleged attack took place at the Hotel Mon Repos in Faliraki
The woman returned to the hotel with the men in the early hours of Sunday morning

They had met at Faliraki's Dance City nightclub, according to reports.

She said the men - aged between 30 and 35 years old - then took her and her friends back to their hotel room in Faliraki.

The British woman told police in Greece she had consensual sex with one of the men on the hotel balcony and inside the room, according to local newspaper Dimokratiki.

She said that at one point, her friends left the room at the four-star Hotel Mon Repos on Faliraki's Main Street.

The woman claimed that the group of men then attacked and gang-raped her in a terrifying ordeal.

She told police she fled the hotel and took a taxi back to where she was staying.

The woman reported the alleged gang-rape to police on Monday morning at 7am local time.

Police in Rhodes launched an investigation and have since arrested four Belgian suspects, aged 31, 31, 32 and 35 years old who have not been named.

The British woman identified all four men as her alleged rapists.

Investigators have taken DNA samples from the four men.

Greek media reports that the four have all denied the charges against them.

Police took custody of the hotel CCTV and were also examining footage from Dance City nightclub.

The alleged rapists were freed on bail on Tuesday after appearing before the District Attorney of Rhodes.

Police and prosecutors declined to comment on the case.

Police are examining CCTV footage from Dance City nightclub in Faliraki

IN THIS ARTICLE
