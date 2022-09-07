ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Why did Donald Trump block the Obamas’ portraits and why was the decision so controversial?

Portraits of Barack Obama, the 44th president of the United States, and first lady Michelle Obama will finally be unveiled at the White House on Wednesday after their presentation was blocked by his successor in the Oval Office, Donald Trump.The Obamas will be in attendance for the ceremony and hosted by Joe Biden, the 46th president and Mr Obama’s own former deputy.Mr Trump, notoriously jealous of his Democratic forerunner’s achievements, refused to host such an event honouring him, leaving the first Black president to go unacknowledged in the corridors of power, which are otherwise adorned with the likenesses of...
POTUS
SheKnows

Donald Trump & Melania Trump Are Getting New Smithsonian Portraits Courtesy of One Rich, Trump-Devoted Family

It’s a time-honored tradition for former presidents and first ladies to commission an artist to paint their portraits to reside in the National Portrait Gallery at the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C. In 2018, the paintings of Barack and Michelle Obama were unveiled, and now, it’s time to get started on Donald and Melania Trump’s portraits.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Obama
The Independent

Obamas and Bidens arrive at the presidential portrait ceremony

Barack and Michelle Obama joined Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, at a ceremony to unveil their official portraits in the White House.The former president and First Lady were depicted in two paintings, with Mr Obama pictured in a black suit, and Ms Obama wearing blue dress, created by artists Robert McCurdy and Sharon Sprung respectively.In keeping with tradition, it is likely that the former president’s portrait will hang in the Grand Foyer of the White House, close to portraits of Bill Clinton and George W Bush.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy