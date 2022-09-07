Read full article on original website
Portraits of Barack Obama, the 44th president of the United States, and first lady Michelle Obama will finally be unveiled at the White House on Wednesday after their presentation was blocked by his successor in the Oval Office, Donald Trump.The Obamas will be in attendance for the ceremony and hosted by Joe Biden, the 46th president and Mr Obama’s own former deputy.Mr Trump, notoriously jealous of his Democratic forerunner’s achievements, refused to host such an event honouring him, leaving the first Black president to go unacknowledged in the corridors of power, which are otherwise adorned with the likenesses of...
It’s a time-honored tradition for former presidents and first ladies to commission an artist to paint their portraits to reside in the National Portrait Gallery at the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C. In 2018, the paintings of Barack and Michelle Obama were unveiled, and now, it’s time to get started on Donald and Melania Trump’s portraits.
The former first lady said that after a peaceful transition to the next president, "all that remains in this hallowed place are our good efforts and these portraits.”
Former first couple Barack and Michelle Obama will return to the White House for the unveiling of their official White House portraits, the Associated Press reported. U.S. President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden will host the couple on Wednesday. This would restart a tradition that was discontinued during...
After Trump and Obama snubbed each other — and pandemic delays — Biden will host his former boss to officially unveil the first Black US president's portrait at the White House.
Barack and Michelle Obama joined Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, at a ceremony to unveil their official portraits in the White House.The former president and First Lady were depicted in two paintings, with Mr Obama pictured in a black suit, and Ms Obama wearing blue dress, created by artists Robert McCurdy and Sharon Sprung respectively.In keeping with tradition, it is likely that the former president’s portrait will hang in the Grand Foyer of the White House, close to portraits of Bill Clinton and George W Bush.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
Former first lady Michelle Obama took a not-so-subtle jab at former President Donald Trump during a portrait ceremony in the White House Wednesday.
