MI Lottery
DETROIT (AP) _ These Michigan lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Classic Lotto 47
02-11-22-28-33-39
(two, eleven, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $4,300,000
Fantasy 5 Double Play
03-12-14-26-28
(three, twelve, fourteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight)
Lotto Double Play
09-16-29-35-41-43
(nine, sixteen, twenty-nine, thirty-five, forty-one, forty-three)
Lucky For Life
02-27-37-40-42, Lucky Ball: 5
(two, twenty-seven, thirty-seven, forty, forty-two; Lucky Ball: five)
Poker Lotto
JD-QD-QH-3D-4S
(JD, QD, QH, 3D, 4S)
Midday Daily 3
3-3-0
(three, three, zero)
Midday Daily 4
7-4-1-7
(seven, four, one, seven)
Daily 3
6-4-3
(six, four, three)
Daily 4
8-6-6-3
(eight, six, six, three)
Fantasy 5
14-19-21-34-36
(fourteen, nineteen, twenty-one, thirty-four, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
Keno
04-08-10-11-21-22-24-26-30-31-33-40-49-55-57-62-65-72-73-76-78-79
(four, eight, ten, eleven, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-three, forty, forty-nine, fifty-five, fifty-seven, sixty-two, sixty-five, seventy-two, seventy-three, seventy-six, seventy-eight, seventy-nine)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 210,000,000
Powerball
03-16-30-33-36, Powerball: 20, Power Play: 3
(three, sixteen, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-six; Powerball: twenty; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $186,000,000
