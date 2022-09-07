ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

MI Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

DETROIT (AP) _ These Michigan lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Classic Lotto 47

02-11-22-28-33-39

(two, eleven, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $4,300,000

Fantasy 5 Double Play

03-12-14-26-28

(three, twelve, fourteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight)

Lotto Double Play

09-16-29-35-41-43

(nine, sixteen, twenty-nine, thirty-five, forty-one, forty-three)

Lucky For Life

02-27-37-40-42, Lucky Ball: 5

(two, twenty-seven, thirty-seven, forty, forty-two; Lucky Ball: five)

Poker Lotto

JD-QD-QH-3D-4S

(JD, QD, QH, 3D, 4S)

Midday Daily 3

3-3-0

(three, three, zero)

Midday Daily 4

7-4-1-7

(seven, four, one, seven)

Daily 3

6-4-3

(six, four, three)

Daily 4

8-6-6-3

(eight, six, six, three)

Fantasy 5

14-19-21-34-36

(fourteen, nineteen, twenty-one, thirty-four, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Keno

04-08-10-11-21-22-24-26-30-31-33-40-49-55-57-62-65-72-73-76-78-79

(four, eight, ten, eleven, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-three, forty, forty-nine, fifty-five, fifty-seven, sixty-two, sixty-five, seventy-two, seventy-three, seventy-six, seventy-eight, seventy-nine)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 210,000,000

Powerball

03-16-30-33-36, Powerball: 20, Power Play: 3

(three, sixteen, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-six; Powerball: twenty; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $186,000,000

