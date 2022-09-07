ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Grand Designs viewers 'in tears' as couple swap their asbestos-ridden 1940s Kent prefab for a futuristic £350,000 flat-pack home - and reveal their home 'means everything' to them because they couldn't have children

Viewers tuning into the latest episode of Grand Designs applauded a couple who traded in a 'damp and cold' 1940s prefab for a modern flat-pack home - that looks far more expensive than its modest £350,000 price tag. The emotional installment saw couple former farmer Rob and his partner...
TV SERIES
Page Six

Windsor staff ‘in hysterics’ to avoid Harry, William or Andrew run-ins

There’s dysfunctional families — and then there is the British royal family. Normally, their tensions can be alleviated by distance: With palatial homes all over the British Isles, there is enough room for them to avoid relatives they’d rather not speak to or see. But this week has presented a huge challenge for the security detail at Windsor Great Park, as they work to avoid an unwanted run-in. Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle have made a brief return to Frogmore Cottage, their former home on the property, while attending events such as the One Young World Summit and Thursday’s Well Child Awards. On...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Mccloud
Person
Adele
Cheryl E Preston

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle turned down two Royal invites according to insiders

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle remain at the center of controversy. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived in Manchester this week and many are wondering if they will spend time with any of the Royals. Some news outlets have been implying that Harry's family would ignore him and his wife but if new reports are accurate then the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are the ones who are not desiring to reconcile. If the latest from The Daily Mail is accurate Harry and Meghan have refused two attempts by the Royals to reconcile.
Daily Mail

A glimpse inside Balmoral: The Queen welcomed Liz Truss to a drawing room filled with nods to her great-great grandmother Queen Victoria - including her portrait and candelabras - and green sofas that she's had for more than 40 years

From the family heirlooms to the priceless artwork, Balmoral Castle is steeped in royal history. And a photograph taken inside the Drawing Room today revealed how the Queen, 96, has maintained many of the property's traditional pieces, including a set of white figurine candlestick holders, which are believed to have been installed by the Queen's great-great grandmother, Queen Victoria more than 150 years ago.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glass House#The Transformation#Grand Designs
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Showdown in Bel Air: Jerry Hall prepares to reunite with ex-husband Rupert Murdoch as she arrives at his $35M vineyard - just weeks after finalizing their multi-million dollar divorce

Jerry Hall was spotted arriving at her ex husband Rupert Murdoch's $35M vineyard in Bel Air on Wednesday after the former married couple finalized their divorce last month. The 66-year-old former supermodel looked glamorous wearing oversized Gucci sunglasses and a red lip as she was driven into the sprawling estate in a Jeep SUV.
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Is Gogglebox on Channel 4's schedule tonight after the Queen's death?

After the news of the Queen’s death on September 8th, several networks suspended programming, such as BBC One, BBC Two, ITV and Channel 5. Gogglebox fans now wonder if the new series will air on Channel 4 (Sep 9th). The new series of Gogglebox, which sees families react to...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TheDailyBeast

William ‘Will Not Risk’ Seeing Harry or Meghan, Royal Source Says

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Prince William “will not risk” spending time with his brother Prince Harry or Harry’s wife Meghan Markle on their visit to the U.K. this week, a source has told The Daily Beast, because of fears the couple would not respect the confidentiality of any such meeting.
U.K.
The Independent

Duke of Sussex leaves Balmoral after death of his grandmother

The Duke of Sussex has left Balmoral Castle following the death of his grandmother, the Queen.Harry was seen leaving the castle at about 8.15am, with the convoy passing flowers that had been laid in tribute to the late monarch.He had arrived at Balmoral around 12 hours earlier on Thursday evening, having cancelled an appearance at a charity awards ceremony in London to join fellow royals who had gathered in the Aberdeenshire residence.The Duke of Sussex was seen boarding a British Airways flight at Aberdeen International Airport later on Friday morning.Harry wore a black suit and carried a shoulder bag as...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk: The Way They Were

From couple to coparents! Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk preferred to keep their romance quiet over the years, but throughout their relationship, they have found a way to stay friends. The A Star Is Born actor and the model were first spotted spending time together in New York in April 2015. The duo made their […]
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Germany rolls out the red carpet for Harry and Meghan: Duke and Duchess of Sussex will take a scenic cruise along the River Rhine on £13million 'party boat' while town hall will be decorated in flowers to mark couple's first trip to the country

The red carpet is being rolled out for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their first ever visit to Germany - even though their trip is as private citizens. The couple will be given the same sort of welcome afforded to visiting heads of state when they arrive for a reception and book signing at the town hall in Dusseldorf today.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Balmoral: Inside the Queen’s Scottish home and summer retreat

The Queen will meet with outgoing prime minister Boris Johnson and his successor Liz Truss today (6 September) at Balmoral in a historic first.The Balmoral Estate, located in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, has been a place of sanctuary for the royal family since Queen Victoria’s day where they relax and enjoy country pursuits.For the Queen, the estate is associated with happy family holidays and she traditionally spends around eight to 10 weeks, during August, September and early October, at her Scottish home.On the eve of the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral in April 2021, a touching photograph of the Queen and Philip was...
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy