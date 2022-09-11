Drake London New Injury Update: Falcons Rookie to Debut vs. Saints?

London's status was updated in Wednesday's injury report - and now comes new news.

A move forward seems on the horizon.

Atlanta Falcons rookie wide receiver Drake London has been waiting a long time to live out his dreams of playing in an NFL game, and he could have the opportunity this Sunday in the season opener against the New Orleans Saints.

London injured his knee in the team's preseason opener against the Detroit Lions and hasn't practiced much until the team transitioned from training camp to regular season prep.

London participated in Monday's practice for the first time since his Aug. 12 injury, and the midweek injury report offered another clue about London's status for Sunday. The rookie from USC was limited in Wednesday's practice, likely for precautionary reasons.

On Saturday night, however, ESPN reported that London is expected to go on Sunday ... much to the delight of Atlanta fans.

Atlanta lost a pair of talented wideouts in back-to-back years, which began by trading Julio Jones to the Tennessee Titans in 2021. In March, the NFL indefinitely suspended the Falcons' top receiver in Calvin Ridley for illegal betting. With those two gone, London should be at the top of the depth chart when it's released later this week.

London notched 2,153 yards on 160 catches to go along with 15 touchdowns during his three-year stint with the USC Trojans.

He's expected to be Marcus Mariota's top target this season, along with tight end Kyle Pitts and former Las Vegas Raiders wideout Bryan Edwards.

The Falcons face the Saints Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

