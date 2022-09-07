Read full article on original website
Joe Burrow: 3 bold predictions for Bengals QB in season opener vs. Steelers
With the Cincinnati Bengals set to open their season on Sunday, it is time for some Joe Burrow Week 1 bold predictions. The reigning AFC Super Bowl representatives will host the Pittsburgh Steelers, and expectations are very high for their franchise quarterback in 2022. Last season was almost perfect for...
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Three Ways to Win Week 1 vs Bengals
Let’s get right to it, shall we? The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in both games last season. The Bengals also won the game before that in 2020, so they’re going for four wins in a row vs the Steelers this Sunday. Those two games last season weren’t close either. With the Bengals taking the game in Pittsburgh 24-10, and the game in Cincinnati 41-10. So, as hungry as the Bengals may be after losing Super Bowl LVI to the Los Angeles Rams… the Steelers are ravenous. That said, we’ll see if the hungry dog runs faster at 1 pm on Sunday.
NFL Odds: Steelers vs. Bengals prediction, odds and pick – 9/11/2022
The Pittsburgh Steelers will battle one of their top division rivals as they open the season against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series and execute a Steelers-Bengals prediction and pick. The Steelers went 9-7-1 last season before falling in the wildcard...
Terry Bradshaw reveals his pick for Steelers starting QB
Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw is not completely on board with the team’s pick for starting quarterback for the beginning of the 2022 season. In an appearance on “The Herd” with Colin Cowherd on Friday, Bradshaw admitted that he would have made rookie Kenny Pickett the starter out of training camp. He added, however, that he understood coach Mike Tomlin’s decision to start veteran Mitchell Trubisky instead.
Bengals issue final injury report before Week 1 vs. Steelers
TE Mitch Wilcox (questionable) Asiasi, the waiver claim the team loves, never really looked like he had a legit shot at playing and might not have been active if healthy, anyway. As for Wilcox, he went full practice on Friday and should be good to go. Taylor is a little...
Yardbarker
All Bengals Staff Makes Picks For Season Opener Against Steelers
Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon at Paycor Stadium. They're hoping to win their fourth-straight game over their division rival. Cincinnati is favored in the matchup, but will they deliver in front of what's expected to be a record-setting crowd?. Here...
Yardbarker
George Pickens Is a New Believer in Steelers vs. Bengals Rivalry
The Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals rivalry has more history than a rookie wide receiver can learn in one week, but George Pickens has obtained plenty of knowledge from his teammates about what to expect this weekend. Heading into his first NFL regular season game, Pickens is thrilled. He described...
AthlonSports.com
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals Prediction: New Chapter Set to Begin in AFC North Rivalry
AFC North rivals play on Sunday as the defending conference champion Cincinnati Bengals host the Pittsburgh Steelers. Cincinnati swept the two meetings last season, beating Pittsburgh 24-10 on the road in Week 3 and 41-10 at home in Week 12. The Bengals beat the Steelers in different ways with one matchup featuring three touchdown passes from Joe Burrow while the other game had Joe Mixon go for 165 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Cincinnati has now won three in a row over its division rivals after losing 11 in a row.
La'el Collins Ready For Bengals Debut, Face Off With Steelers Star T.J. Watt
Collins signed with Cincinnati in March and will start at right tackle on Sunday
Watch Steelers vs. Bengals: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
Who's PlayingPittsburgh Steelers @ Cincinnati BengalsCurrent Records: San Francisco 0-0; Minnesota 0-0What to KnowSince Mike Tomlin became the head coach in 2007, the Steelers have not had a losing record. That was accomplished partially because they had a future Hall of Fame quarterback in Ben Roethlisberger under center. Last season was his final year, and now the Steelers are in the hand of Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett.Trubisky was a backup quarterback for the Buffalo Bills last season after spending four years as a starter for the Chicago Bears. Kenny Pickett was a multi-year starter at the University of Pittsburgh and...
