Let’s get right to it, shall we? The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in both games last season. The Bengals also won the game before that in 2020, so they’re going for four wins in a row vs the Steelers this Sunday. Those two games last season weren’t close either. With the Bengals taking the game in Pittsburgh 24-10, and the game in Cincinnati 41-10. So, as hungry as the Bengals may be after losing Super Bowl LVI to the Los Angeles Rams… the Steelers are ravenous. That said, we’ll see if the hungry dog runs faster at 1 pm on Sunday.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO