WOODLANDS WEEKEND WEATHER – Could this be near-perfection?
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Woodlands Online Weather researches multiple official sources and sites for each forecast; we want to ensure a majority are in agreement before we commit ourselves to any one prediction. Typically, that’s a juggling act. Imagine our surprise when all of our sources basically agreed that this weekend would be a glorious one, weather wise.
Notice of Public Sale #2
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- The following vehicles will be auctioned by the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden at Humble Towing impound located at 24672 FM 1485, New Caney, TX 77357, 281-354-8697 on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, @ 9:45 am. In accordance with the Texas Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Article #4477-9A. Contact selling location for questions.
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Investigates Accidental Shooting in Magnolia
MAGNOLIA, TX -- On Thursday, September 8, 2022, at about 7:15 PM, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Welfare Check at a residence in the 22000 block of Linden Lane in Magnolia, Texas. Deputies were informed a male sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and was able to contact emergency services to report the incident. Law enforcement arrived, in addition to emergency personnel, who transported the male to a local hospital in stable condition.
112 Highland Drive
Bathroom(s): 2.5 Total Area: 2801 Sq. Ft. Enjoy a fabulous, active lifestyle in the exclusive gated neighborhood of Del Webb The Woodlands. An amazing 14,000 sq. ft. clubhouse offers large indoor & outdoor pools, fitness center, with a full schedule of exciting social activities managed by a full-time director. This exquisite one story home features designer touches such as a custom built-in breakfast nook, natural stone mosaic tile backsplash, rich dark cabinets, huge island, silestone counter tops, and filtered water faucet. Also a 5 burner gas cooktop, stainless upgraded appliances incl. refrigerator, washer & dryer, plantation shutters, custom shades, high ceilings w/ recessed LED lighting & fans, new decorator paint, oversized 2 car garage, & custom mud room. Luxurious primary suite features a huge shower w/ silver tile, fabulous custom built vanity, large walk-in closet and beautiful cabinetry w/ double sinks. The spacious patio w/ built-in gas & water fixtures overlooks the picturesque landscaped backyard oasis.
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 9/09/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 9-09-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 9-06-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT...
MISSING: Pearl Radcliff, 84, Houston, Texas
HOUSTON, TX -- 84-year-old Pearl Radcliff was last seen leaving her residence located near the 11800 block of Acadian Drive, in Houston, Texas, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Pearl is known to take walks with her dog, Maximus, along the bayou behind her home and is believed to be in his company. Pearl was wearing a pink top and unknown pants at the time of her disappearance. If you have seen Pearl Radcliff since her reported disappearance, if you know of her current whereabouts, or if you have any information whatsoever concerning Pearl’s disappearance, please call the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1840 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.
MISSING: Lincoln Williams, 76, Houston, Texas
HOUSTON, TX -- 76-year-old Lincoln Williams was last seen leaving his residence located near the 16300 block of Calistoga Ct., in Houston, Texas, on September 7, 2022. Lincoln was wearing a burgundy, long-sleeve, button-down pajama shirt, burgundy pajama pants, and gray slippers. Lincoln has difficulty walking and has a cognitive impairment that may cause him to be confused and disoriented.
The Woodlands Township to host 25th annual Woodlands Landscaping Solutions
The Woodlands Township will host the 25th annual Woodlands Landscaping Solutions on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at The Recreation Center at Rob Fleming Park, located at 6464 Creekside Forest Drive in The Woodlands, TX 77389. THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Woodlands Township will host a free event on Saturday, September...
Crime Stoppers of Houston Fugitive Friday - 9/09/22
HOUSTON, TX -- In an effort to keep our neighborhoods safe, Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Harris County Sheriff's Office are seeking the public's help locating the following individuals that have active Felony and/or Misdemeanor Warrants. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location...
Open House - 123 Maple Path Place
Lovely four bedroom home on a wooded lot in Alden Bridge! Close to a neighborhood park with nature walks, tennis courts, pool and soccer field, as well as the Alden Bridge Shopping Center for restaurants and shopping.
The Woodlands Township Board to determine historically low tax rate
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Woodlands Township’s Board of Directors will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, September 12, 2022, to determine the 2022 tax rate and the 2023 Township Budget. The Woodlands Township Board of Directors unanimously proposed its lowest tax rate in its 12-year history at a 2023 Budget Workshop meeting on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. All seven (7) Directors voted on a proposed tax rate of $0.1875 cents per $100 of appraised value for the 2023 fiscal year. This proposed tax rate is down a full 16% from the current tax rate of $0.2231. The final tax rate, which will require a vote by the Directors, will take place at the Monday, September 12, 2022, meeting.
HS Football: The Woodlands Runs Away with a Win in District Opener
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Woodlands Highlanders and Oak Ridge War Eagles competed against each other in their first district game of the season at Woodforest Bank Stadium Thursday Night. The Highlanders won the match up in a dominate fashion with a score of 45 to 17. Its always an...
Gold Star Moms and Families to be honored Sept 25 at Sunrise Service
CONROE, TX -- Gold Star Mother’s Day is observed in the United States in honor of Gold Star Mothers, on the last Sunday in September as a day to honor and recognize those who have lost a child while serving in the United States Armed Services. The day was established in Title 36 U.S. Code § 111 of the United States Code, declared by the Senate Joint Resolution 115 of June 23, 1936.
Woodlands Crew Senior Recognized by Usrowing Scholastic Honor Roll
The Woodlands, TX, -- Rowing Club of The Woodlands is thrilled to congratulate student-athlete Lorena Martina Lease for her Honorable Mention recognition to 2022-2023 USRowing Scholastic Honor Roll. Martina was chosen based on her outstanding academics, rowing career successes, and responses to the short answer questions. A fifth-year member of the club, Martina has an exuberant enthusiasm for the sport, as well as a fierce focus on her academic goals. One of only four homeschoolers recognized, she is currently attending Lone Star College as a dually enrolled high school student.
Jewelry store owner ordered to prison for cash advance fraud
HOUSTON, TX -- A 40-year-old Katy man has been sent to federal prison following his conviction of committing wire fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Santiago Mora pleaded guilty March 3. Today, U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen imposed a 27-month-term of imprisonment to be immediately followed by three years...
Industry leaders provide an electrifying time at The Woodlands 2022 Energy Innovation Summit
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Earlier this week at The Woodlands Resort, US Congressmen Dan Crenshaw and Kevin Brady presented The Woodlands with the 2022 Energy Innovation Summit, a frank and deliberate panel discussion on the status of energy in our country. With innovative solutions being promoted with an all-of-the-above approach to resource renewals, guests listened intently to industry leaders as they guided them through impactful ideas that surprisingly are not years away, but in many cases exist today.
Lone Star College Leadership High School prepares tomorrow’s leaders
HOUSTON, TX -- Lone Star College Leadership High School (LHS) is currently accepting applications for the 2022-23 year. LHS is a leadership development and community awareness program for sophomore and junior high school students who attend public school and live in the LSC service area. “Participating in Leadership High School...
Tres Hombres
Tres Hombres, a tribute to ZZ TOP, is coming to Sawyer Park Icehouse TOMORROW NIGHT!!
Molly Tuozzo: Libero Extraordinaire
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- When you watch young athletes from this area perform, do you ever wonder how much pressure they may be under? I'm not talking about parental pressure. I'm talking about just making the team at these gigantic schools we have around here. One of the high schools I attended had 2100 if you count the ninth grade campus. That was huge in 1979. Here it is 2022 and these schools around here have upwards of 5000 students.
