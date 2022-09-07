HOUSTON, TX -- 84-year-old Pearl Radcliff was last seen leaving her residence located near the 11800 block of Acadian Drive, in Houston, Texas, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Pearl is known to take walks with her dog, Maximus, along the bayou behind her home and is believed to be in his company. Pearl was wearing a pink top and unknown pants at the time of her disappearance. If you have seen Pearl Radcliff since her reported disappearance, if you know of her current whereabouts, or if you have any information whatsoever concerning Pearl’s disappearance, please call the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1840 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO