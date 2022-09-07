ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Business Insider

From layoffs to hiring freezes, here's how companies like Facebook, Microsoft, and Google are preparing for an economic downturn

While a recession hasn't arrived yet, there's no doubt the chatter about when one will hit has ramped up. After a robust year of economic recovery when Americans spent big and there were more than enough jobs to go around, companies seem to be tightening their belts. To be sure, experts have told Insider that the next recession will be much milder and feel very different than the pandemic recession or the 2008 housing-bubble collapse and financial crisis.
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

The Keys to Succeed in the Digital Transformation Industry Today

Succeeding in the digital transformation space requires organizations to focus on communication, change management, and continuity. Organizations must understand their workforce's needs, team up with the right tech partners, balance the power dynamics between data and people and encourage employees to sell their vision to the C-suite layer.
ECONOMY
NPR

Gordon Synn joins NPR as Sr Director of Partnership Development

In a note to staff, Anya Grundmann, Senior Vice President for Programming and Audience Development made the following announcement:. I am pleased to announce that Gordon Synn is joining NPR as Senior Director of Partnership Development for the content divisions. He will be leading our newly-formed content business strategy team in Programming. He started with us last week and he is working out of our LA office.
ENTERTAINMENT
foodlogistics.com

Instacart Acquires Rosie, Expands E-Commerce Solutions for Local, Independent Grocers

Instacart acquired Rosie, deepening its commitment to serving local and independent grocers and expanding its Instacart Platform e-commerce offerings. "Our focus is on creating technology solutions that are tailor-made to meet the online and in-store needs of all grocers, whether they're national chains or independently-owned and operated," says Chris Rogers, chief business officer at Instacart. "Local and independent grocers are so important to the grocery ecosystem. They have loyal customers, create meaningful job opportunities and serve as cornerstones of their communities. The Rosie team understands these grocers better than anyone, and that's why we're proud to welcome them to Instacart. Together, we'll build more technologies that help independent grocers accelerate their pace of innovation so they can continue to compete, grow and serve their customers however they choose to shop."
ECONOMY
pymnts.com

APIs, Algorithms Can Make Banking’s Promise of Automation a Reality

The promise of automation has always loomed large in banking. Clayton Weir, Co-founder at FISPAN, and Tony Wimmer, managing director, head of data and analytics at JPMorgan Payments, told PYMNTS that the promise makes the leap into reality with the aid of advanced technologies. At a high level, Wimmer noted...
TECHNOLOGY
Billboard

Executive Turntable: Solid Foundation Boards New Partner; BBC Hires D&I Director

Brandon Farmer was named partner at Solid Foundation Management, a subsidiary of Quality Control Artist Management which recently announced a joint venture with SoundCloud to develop and manage new artists. Farmer will focus on expanding the Solid Foundation roster beyond the current Quality Control Music roster. He can be reached at brandon@solidfoundationmgmt.com.
BUSINESS
pymnts.com

Open Banking Europe and Open Banking Exchange Merge to Create ‘One Global OBE’

Open Banking Europe announced Monday (Sept. 5) that it has merged with its international division, Open Banking Exchange, to form a single global organization called OBE. Open Banking Europe is a multiparty group that works with regulatory authorities, banks, third-party payment service providers and other ecosystem stakeholders to foster innovation, competition, efficiency and security around online payments in the European Union, per a company release.
BUSINESS
foodsafetynews.com

Event to focus on role of data and digital in food safety

An international forum is scheduled for October on data-driven innovation in food safety, including the use of remote audits and verification. The event is organized by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and the Australian Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry. The Vienna Food Safety Forum is set for...
FOOD SAFETY
thefastmode.com

South African Retailer Pick n Pay Migrates its Entire On-premises IT Infra to AWS

AWS announced that Pick n Pay Group, a leading retail business operating in South African and other selected African countries, has migrated its entire on-premises information technology (IT) infrastructure to AWS. Pick n Pay worked with Lemongrass Consulting—an AWS Premier Consulting Partner with Migration and SAP Consulting Competencies—to migrate its...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Duluth Aims for High Tech in ‘Holistic Approach’ to Logistics

An order from Duluth Trading Co. for a pair of AKHG trail tech leggings in the shade marsh olive will be processed within two hours once its Georgia fulfillment center is up and running next July.    The halo facility for Mount Horeb, Wis.-based Duluth Holdings Inc.’s logistics network will be the roughly 500,000-square-foot property in Adairsville, about 60 miles north of Atlanta, where it will stand as the workwear retailer’s first automated center. The automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS) inside will be powered by Toyota Advanced Logistics’ supply chain business Bastian Solutions.  There, robots will help in squeezing out efficiencies when...
BUSINESS
HackerNoon

Don't Miss the GITEX Global DevSlam on Cybersecurity, Coding, Web3, and More

Just kidding. Despite the image above, GITEX will not be harming developers in any way at the GITEX Global DevSlam in Dubai this year. The year started with the global tech rout, ongoing inflationary concerns and the recent rebound, yet the tech industry is teeming with great optimism and opportunities at GITEX GLOBAL, as it gets ready to kick off its record 42nd edition.
WORLD
TechCrunch

Zipline lands departing Verily CFO, Tesla veteran Deepak Ahuja

Ahuja, who is leaving his post at Alphabet’s unit Verily Life Sciences, will start in the new role September 30. (Verily, which said Friday it raised $1 billion, also announced Ahuja was leaving the company.) Ahuja will oversee Zipline’s global financial operations such as finance, accounting, investor relations and global sales. The role will not include Africa, a region where Zipline got its start and continues to operate in Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and Rwanda.
BUSINESS
protocol.com

Software is changing payments and banks should care

In the future, all payments will begin and end in software. In their annual report, McKinsey writes:. “As payments become integrated into broader customer journeys [i.e., software], the sector’s boundaries have naturally expanded … payments as a discrete experience is disappearing. The payments industry now encompasses the end-to-end money movement process, including the services and platforms enabling this commerce journey.”
SOFTWARE
pymnts.com

The Mainstreaming Of Digital Banking

Digital Banking Popular, But Consumers Not Yet Fully On Board. Two-thirds of consumers have used digital banking services, but just 9.3% keep their primary accounts with digital banks. “The Mainstreaming Of Digital Banking,” a collaboration with Treasury Prime, builds off of a PYMNTS survey of 2,124 U.S. consumers to explore this discrepancy — and detail how digital FIs can convince customers to commit.
INTERNET

