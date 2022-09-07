Read full article on original website
Steelers Quarterback Trade Speculation Swirling Before Season
Third-string quarterback Mason Rudolph remains on the Steelers QB depth chart ahead of the 2022 season — at least for now. According to multiple reports, the Pittsburgh organization could shop their veteran backup at some point before/during this coming season. Rudolph and his agent have not yet asked for...
If Diontae Johnson is out, who will be the Steelers' No. 1 receiver in Week 1?
The Steelers are mostly healthy heading into their Week 1 matchup in Cincinnati, but WR Diontae Johnson’s shoulder injury could be worrisome. He was limited in practice Wednesday, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, and did not provide a concrete timeline for his return. If Johnson misses Week 1, QB Mitch...
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Is Hiding Something
Nothing gets past the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Pittsburgh Steelers: 4 bold predictions for Week 1 vs. Bengals
With a Pittsburgh Steelers Week 1 game scheduled against the Bengals, new QB Mitch Trubisky will be placed under the microscope. Can he effectively direct the Steelers offense, or will Mike Tomlin have to call Kenny Pickett up to the field? Ahead of this Steelers-Bengals game, we’ll be making our Pittsburgh Steelers Week 1 predictions.
Bad news for the Steelers
Chuks did not practice on Thursday with a back injury. Per SI . Not a lot of news has come out on how limited he will be going into week one. This is a bad start to the season losing your starting right tackle. The Steelers lack credible depth on the offensive line in general. Chuks just signed a $30 million extension with the Steelers expected to be entrenched at the starter. If Chuks does miss any kind of time that would mean new addition Jesse Davis would be inserted as the starter. Davis was absolutely booed by fans and ran out of Miami where he signed with the Vikings. Well, he did not make it very far for them either. He was signed as an emergency option and depth, definitely not the starter. The already bad offensive line just got worse.
Should the Steelers have kept Emmanuel Sanders over Antonio Brown?
On Wednesday, former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders announced he was retiring from the NFL. Sanders came into the league in 2010 in the same draft where the Steelers drafted Antonio Brown. The two played together for four seasons but when it came time to pay a new contract, the Steelers chose to pay Brown and let Sanders leave in free agency.
Michael Gallup OUT: Who Steps Up for Cowboys' Dak Prescott vs. Bucs?
One NFL scout tells CowboysSI.com that Dallas is about to have one big problem on offense in this game and one big problem for the season.
