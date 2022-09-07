ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Blue Jean’ Review: Georgia Oakley’s Brilliant Debut Is An Astonishingly Credible, Complex Queer ’80s Drama [Venice]

By Jack King
theplaylist.net
 2 days ago
theplaylist.net

‘Blonde’: Andrew Dominik, Ana De Armas & Adrien Brody Agree Their Film “Took On Some Elements Of Being A Seance”

If anything, since its inception, cinema has been an art of apparitions. There’s a ghostly quality to the medium, no pun intended. As celluloid flickers through a projector, images cast themselves upon a screen, showing actors and people trapped in a moment of time, depicting what has once and never been. In many respects, that sense of hauntedness, of time lost and now regained, of phantoms of actors dead but returned to life onscreen, is the spirit of the art form.
MOVIES
OK! Magazine

Hillary Clinton Ditches Her Pantsuit For Powder Blue Gown In Rare Red Carpet Appearance At 2022 Venice Film Festival

Dressed to impress! Hillary Clinton made a rare red carpet appearance at the 2022 Venice Film Festival on Wednesday, August 31. The former Secretary of State was all smiles while posing for the cameras as she arrived for the debut of Noah Baumbach's film White Noise, starring Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Don Cheadle. As Hillary is not a regular attendee of international movie premieres, her appearance at the upscale entertainment event sparked confusion for fans. Some theorized her attendance may be connected to her and her daughter Chelsea's upcoming documentary detailing the inspiring life of Zarifa Ghafari, one of...
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Anne Heche Net Worth: How Rich Is 'Psycho' Actress?

American actress Anne Heche, who has been hospitalized for a week after her fiery car crash in Los Angeles, is in critical condition. With more than 80 acting roles over three decades, the actress has earned most of her fortune from the entertainment industry. As of 2022, Heche reportedly has a net worth of $4 million.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theplaylist.net

‘Saint Omer’ Review: Alice Diop’s Courtroom Drama Paints A Crushing Portrait of Motherhood [TIFF]

On the inhospitable shores of Berck-sur-Mer, France, where the sounds of the tide mingle with a woman’s breathless running, is where Alice Diop’s narrative-feature debut “Saint Omer” begins. It is a taught, bewitching court procedural, where pomp and circumstance, where the performance of the space, and the cold, calculating way it puts the most vulnerable on display, drags on to us an inevitable but no less stunning end.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Bonnie’ Review: A Legendary Casting Director Gets Her Own Doc, But It’s Maybe More Fawning Then Insightful [Venice]

While she may not be a household name compared to the directors that she has worked for, Bonnie Timmermann’s IMDb reads as a decade-spanning watch list of some of the best films ever made. The legendary casting director behind “The Karate Kid,” “Manhunter,” “Bull Durham,” “Glengarry Glen Ross,” “Armageddon,” and about a hundred other films that you’ve seen gets an earnest, if not exactly insightful, documentary about her work in Simon Wallon’s fawning “Bonnie.”
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘The Woman King’ Review: Viola Davis Leads Gina Prince Bythewood’s Fierce, Action-Packed Drama [TIFF]

When fans complain about the inclusion of women of color in action franchises, they often fall back on the same talking points: it’s not about sexism, it’s just that filmmakers should create different, original movies for Black and Brown actors. Gina Prince Bythewood has done just that with “The Woman King” and proven what we already knew: that women always have and always will make formidable action heroes.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

New ‘Black Adam’ Trailer: Dwayne Johnson Is Power Born From Rage

It’s something of a miracle of perseverance that “Black Adam,” the upcoming DC Films/Warner Bros. movie, exists. Dwayne Johnson had seemingly been talking up the character since the late ’00s; after a while, it all felt like all talk, and most actors wouldn’t attach themselves to a project for this long. But Johnson kept the faith, and in their expansion, which certainly has hit many bumps and challenges along the way, DC Films has finally caught up to the point where they’ve introduced a character like Black Adam.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Leonor Will Never Die’ Trailer: TIFF’s Midnight Madness Movie Is A Offbeat Tribute To Vintage Filipino Action Films [Exclusive]

How great does Martika Ramirez Escobar’s surreal, award-winning film “Leonor Must Die” sound? This first feature transports a retired screenwriter of Filipino action films into the story of one of her own unfinished scripts. The film is the official Midnight Madness closing night Film of the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, and it’s already won a ton of awards, including the Special Jury Prize for Innovative Spirit at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘True Things’ Clip: Tom Burke Gaslights Ruth Wilson In Harry Wootliff’s New Toxic Relationship Drama

We’ve seen it before; girl meets boy, boy asks girl out, boy and girl fall in love, and they live happily ever after. From watching the trailer, you may think that the aforementioned familiar story is what we will see from “True Things,” but the opposite is the case. “True Things” is anything but true love, and director Harry Wootliff described the film as a “cautionary tale of a destructive sexual relationship that is both complex and ordinary; a relationship that is in fact so familiar to us that it’s almost a rite of passage.”
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘The Little Mermaid’ Teaser Trailer: Disney’s Live-Action Riff On The Animated Classic Arrives May 2023 [D23 Expo]

Walt Disney Pictures has been pushing forward with heaps of “live-action” remakes of classic films from their extensive film library, and one of the more recent attempts has been a modern spin on the hit 1989 film “The Little Mermaid.” The film wasn’t just popular with kids but made a strong impression on adults as well, as it ended up winning Oscar statues for Score and Best Song. This makes sense why Disney recruited singer Halle Bailey to play the live-action version of the mermaid princess, Ariel, along with hiring veteran director Rob Marshall (“Pirates of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides“) to helm the musical after tackling feature adaptations of “Chicago” and “Into The Woods.”
MOVIES

