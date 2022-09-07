‘Blue Jean’ Review: Georgia Oakley’s Brilliant Debut Is An Astonishingly Credible, Complex Queer ’80s Drama [Venice]

Read full article on original website
Related
Ana de Armas, Brad Pitt attend 'Blonde' premiere in Venice
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Blonde star Ana de Armas walked the red carpet at the 2022 Venice International Film Festival. De Armas, who plays late Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe in the new film, attended the movie's premiere Thursday at the 79th annual festival. The actress was joined by her co-star...
theplaylist.net
‘On The Fringe’ Review: Hot-Button Eviction Thriller Starring Penélope Cruz Sticks Up A Righteous Finger At Landlords [Venice]
Heavy on Loachian social realism and undergirded by the intensity and heavy stakes of a Safdie Brothers flick, Juan Diego Botto’s gritty eviction thriller “On the Fringe” — produced by Penélope Cruz, who also lends her name to the billing sheet — makes for hard-hitting stuff. Premiering at the Venice Film Festival today in the Orrizonti section, here’s a slice of agitprop that feels as timely as ever, with the energy crisis surging across Europe, the costs of living rocketing from shore to shore, and society’s most marginalized left to pick up the tab.
theplaylist.net
‘Dreamin’ Wild’ Review: Bill Pohlad’s Emerson Brothers Tale Is The Cure For The Conventional Music Biopic [Venice]
Lightning strikes twice for filmmaker Bill Pohlad in his sophomore feature “Dreamin’ Wild.” The producer-turned-writer-director follows up the promise of his bifurcated Brian Wilson biopic “Love & Mercy” with another moving tale of personal and artistic redemption. His recounting of Donnie and Joe Emerson’s resurgence over three decades after the release of their only album captures not just musicians but also something of the quality of the music itself. Pohlad’s film is a harmonious composition that blends an impressionistic style with humanistic storytelling.
theplaylist.net
‘Lord Of The Ants’ Review: Even Elio Germano Cannot Save This Plodding Historical Drama [Venice]
With Italy not being a nation typically associated with progressive views and attitudes regarding sexuality, it was reassuring to hear the largely local crowd at the “Lord of the Ants” press screening of the Venice Film Festival laugh at the preposterous words of an ultra-religious woman on screen talking about how she “cured” her son from homosexuality by sending him to a saint. Whether the scene was intended to provoke that reaction is another story. In any case, the moment was a brief respite in an otherwise humorless film, pompous in the way glossy retellings of past national tragedies tend to be.
RELATED PEOPLE
theplaylist.net
‘Blonde’: Andrew Dominik, Ana De Armas & Adrien Brody Agree Their Film “Took On Some Elements Of Being A Seance”
If anything, since its inception, cinema has been an art of apparitions. There’s a ghostly quality to the medium, no pun intended. As celluloid flickers through a projector, images cast themselves upon a screen, showing actors and people trapped in a moment of time, depicting what has once and never been. In many respects, that sense of hauntedness, of time lost and now regained, of phantoms of actors dead but returned to life onscreen, is the spirit of the art form.
Darius Campbell Danesh dead: Pop Idol star dies aged 41 after being found in US apartment, family reveal
POP Idol contestant Darius Campbell Danesh has died at the age of 41, his family announced in an emotional tribute today. The star, who burst onto the scene with his memorable rendition of Britney Spears' Baby One More Time for his audition on the talent show Popstars in 2001, was found dead in his US apartment on August 11.
Actress Jennifer Esposito Left 'NCIS' After One Season — What Happened?
The third longest-running scripted primetime television series, NCIS, is gearing up to make its much-awaited return to CBS this fall for its 20th season. Throughout its nearly two-decade tenure, the police procedural show has seen various characters come and go, including Special Agent Alexandra "Alex" Quinn (Jennifer Esposito). Article continues...
Hillary Clinton Ditches Her Pantsuit For Powder Blue Gown In Rare Red Carpet Appearance At 2022 Venice Film Festival
Dressed to impress! Hillary Clinton made a rare red carpet appearance at the 2022 Venice Film Festival on Wednesday, August 31. The former Secretary of State was all smiles while posing for the cameras as she arrived for the debut of Noah Baumbach's film White Noise, starring Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Don Cheadle. As Hillary is not a regular attendee of international movie premieres, her appearance at the upscale entertainment event sparked confusion for fans. Some theorized her attendance may be connected to her and her daughter Chelsea's upcoming documentary detailing the inspiring life of Zarifa Ghafari, one of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
International Business Times
Anne Heche Net Worth: How Rich Is 'Psycho' Actress?
American actress Anne Heche, who has been hospitalized for a week after her fiery car crash in Los Angeles, is in critical condition. With more than 80 acting roles over three decades, the actress has earned most of her fortune from the entertainment industry. As of 2022, Heche reportedly has a net worth of $4 million.
theplaylist.net
‘Saint Omer’ Review: Alice Diop’s Courtroom Drama Paints A Crushing Portrait of Motherhood [TIFF]
On the inhospitable shores of Berck-sur-Mer, France, where the sounds of the tide mingle with a woman’s breathless running, is where Alice Diop’s narrative-feature debut “Saint Omer” begins. It is a taught, bewitching court procedural, where pomp and circumstance, where the performance of the space, and the cold, calculating way it puts the most vulnerable on display, drags on to us an inevitable but no less stunning end.
EW.com
Daniel Radcliffe gets laughs and wild applause at Weird: The Al Yankovic Story Toronto premiere
Things definitely got rowdy at the late-night premiere of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story on the opening night of the Toronto Film Festival — and that was before the movie even started. Gathered at the Royal Alexandra Theatre for the first in-person, full-scale Midnight Madness screening since 2019, the...
Lea Michele Opens In 'Funny Girl' To Standing Ovations And Raves From Fans
The "Glee" actor made her long-awaited return to Broadway this week before a star-studded crowd that included Drew Barrymore and Jonathan Groff.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theplaylist.net
‘Bonnie’ Review: A Legendary Casting Director Gets Her Own Doc, But It’s Maybe More Fawning Then Insightful [Venice]
While she may not be a household name compared to the directors that she has worked for, Bonnie Timmermann’s IMDb reads as a decade-spanning watch list of some of the best films ever made. The legendary casting director behind “The Karate Kid,” “Manhunter,” “Bull Durham,” “Glengarry Glen Ross,” “Armageddon,” and about a hundred other films that you’ve seen gets an earnest, if not exactly insightful, documentary about her work in Simon Wallon’s fawning “Bonnie.”
theplaylist.net
‘The Woman King’ Review: Viola Davis Leads Gina Prince Bythewood’s Fierce, Action-Packed Drama [TIFF]
When fans complain about the inclusion of women of color in action franchises, they often fall back on the same talking points: it’s not about sexism, it’s just that filmmakers should create different, original movies for Black and Brown actors. Gina Prince Bythewood has done just that with “The Woman King” and proven what we already knew: that women always have and always will make formidable action heroes.
theplaylist.net
‘Speak No Evil’ Exclusive Clip: Politeness Turns To Terror In Christian Tafdrup’s New Thriller
The fall is upon us, and you know what that means— it’s the best time for scary movies. And yes, there will be plenty of silly slashers and paranormal frights to keep you occupied. However, if you want something really scary, something that takes everyday life and turns it into something terrifying, look no further than “Speak No Evil.”
theplaylist.net
New ‘Black Adam’ Trailer: Dwayne Johnson Is Power Born From Rage
It’s something of a miracle of perseverance that “Black Adam,” the upcoming DC Films/Warner Bros. movie, exists. Dwayne Johnson had seemingly been talking up the character since the late ’00s; after a while, it all felt like all talk, and most actors wouldn’t attach themselves to a project for this long. But Johnson kept the faith, and in their expansion, which certainly has hit many bumps and challenges along the way, DC Films has finally caught up to the point where they’ve introduced a character like Black Adam.
theplaylist.net
‘Leonor Will Never Die’ Trailer: TIFF’s Midnight Madness Movie Is A Offbeat Tribute To Vintage Filipino Action Films [Exclusive]
How great does Martika Ramirez Escobar’s surreal, award-winning film “Leonor Must Die” sound? This first feature transports a retired screenwriter of Filipino action films into the story of one of her own unfinished scripts. The film is the official Midnight Madness closing night Film of the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, and it’s already won a ton of awards, including the Special Jury Prize for Innovative Spirit at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year.
digitalspy.com
Grey's Anatomy confirms return of Kate Walsh after Ellen Pompeo takes reduced role
Grey's Anatomy season 19 minor spoilers follow. Grey's Anatomy has confirmed the return of Kate Walsh in season 19. Show bosses are bringing back the fan-favourite cast member as Addison Montgomery, following the news that Ellen Pompeo is going to be taking a limited role going forward. Walsh most recently...
theplaylist.net
‘True Things’ Clip: Tom Burke Gaslights Ruth Wilson In Harry Wootliff’s New Toxic Relationship Drama
We’ve seen it before; girl meets boy, boy asks girl out, boy and girl fall in love, and they live happily ever after. From watching the trailer, you may think that the aforementioned familiar story is what we will see from “True Things,” but the opposite is the case. “True Things” is anything but true love, and director Harry Wootliff described the film as a “cautionary tale of a destructive sexual relationship that is both complex and ordinary; a relationship that is in fact so familiar to us that it’s almost a rite of passage.”
theplaylist.net
‘The Little Mermaid’ Teaser Trailer: Disney’s Live-Action Riff On The Animated Classic Arrives May 2023 [D23 Expo]
Walt Disney Pictures has been pushing forward with heaps of “live-action” remakes of classic films from their extensive film library, and one of the more recent attempts has been a modern spin on the hit 1989 film “The Little Mermaid.” The film wasn’t just popular with kids but made a strong impression on adults as well, as it ended up winning Oscar statues for Score and Best Song. This makes sense why Disney recruited singer Halle Bailey to play the live-action version of the mermaid princess, Ariel, along with hiring veteran director Rob Marshall (“Pirates of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides“) to helm the musical after tackling feature adaptations of “Chicago” and “Into The Woods.”
Comments / 0