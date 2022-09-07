ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kokomo, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball staff busy on first day of fall recruiting period

Indiana continues to make it abundantly clear — irrespective of class, 2025 point guard Jalen Haralson is a top priority. Mike Woodson and all three of his assistants — Kenya Hunter, Yasir Rosemond and Brian Walsh — were at a 6:30 a.m. workout for Haralson on Friday, the first day coaches were allowed to hit the road and watch prospects during the fall recruiting period. Fishers head coach Garrett Winegar confirmed that plan to The Daily Hoosier yesterday.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

5-star class of 2024 forward Derik Queen to take IU official visit later this month

They’ve established tracks from Florida to Bloomington, now Indiana hopes to keep the Montverde train rolling. After landing Jalen Hood-Schifino and Malik Reneau in the class of 2022 from the national prep school powerhouse, the IU staff has set its sights on a pair of prospects in the class of 2024. And one of them could end up in the class of 2023.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
woofboomnews.com

‘T.V.’ for Tonight’s Delta at Yorktown High School Football Game

Friday Night Lights Radio coverage plan tonight, with our Zach Johnson. WMUN will broadcast Delta at Yorktown – FM, AM, audio stream AND Live Video – Here is the Link. Click here. Only four of the candidates for Delaware County Council and County Commissioners attended last night at...
YORKTOWN, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kokomo, IN
Society
Kokomo, IN
Sports
Bloomington, IN
Education
Local
Indiana Education
City
Kokomo, IN
City
Bloomington, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
Local
Indiana Society
Kokomo, IN
Education
Bloomington, IN
Sports
Bloomington, IN
Society
Centre Daily

How to Watch Indiana’s Football Game Against Idaho on Saturday

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – In the first team meeting this week, Tom Allen told the Hoosiers to erase any thoughts they have about Idaho from last year. Indiana defeated Idaho 56-14 in Week 2 of the 2021 season, but the Vandals experienced major coaching staff and roster turnover this offseason. Jason Eck took over as head coach following six years at South Dakota State, where he made three semifinal appearances and reached the national championship game in 2021 as the offensive coordinator.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Indiana University Kokomo#Brad Howell#Business Management#The Key Innovation Center
FOX59

Football Friday Night: September 9

INDIANAPOLIS – With the kickoff of the NFL season on Thursday night, it’s a traditional football weekend with high school football on Friday, college on Saturday and pro on Sunday. One of Indiana’s top rivalry games highlights the week four prep schedule with Fishers visiting Hamilton Southeastern in the annual “Mudsock Game”. Parochial school rivals […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indianapublicradio.org

College Football Saturday: Ball State, Notre Dame, Purdue, and Indiana all play at home

The state’s four FBS football teams will all be on the gridiron Saturday on their home fields. Ball State starts the action at 2 p.m. at Scheumann Stadium in Muncie as the Cardinals welcome Western Michigan. The Cards will not only try to even their record to 1 and 1, but also obtain their first conference win of the season with this early Mid-American Conference matchup. You can also see the game on ESPN+.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
WLFI.com

Marine MV-22 Osprey lands at Purdue University

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Discovery Park became the landing zone for an aircraft that takes off and lands like a helicopter, but flies like a plane. That aircraft is none other than the Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey. It flew over the Greater Lafayette area, including Purdue University's campus, and landed at the Convergence Center.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Friday Night Frenzy scores from around the area

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Scores from high school football games in the Greater Lafayette area on September 9:. Western def. Benton Central, 49-12. Caston def. Pioneer, 50-14. Clinton Prairie def. Tri-Central, 54-28. Hamilton Heights def. Northwestern, 55-20. Logansport def. Arsenal Tech, 36-27. Kankakee Valley def. North Newton, 53-0.
LAFAYETTE, IN
Current Publishing

Carmel’s first build-to-rent community proposed in Legacy development

Approximately 230 single-family attached and detached homes and 120 garden-style apartments – all rentals – have been proposed in the Legacy development in northeast Carmel. Florida-based Advenir Oakley Development has filed plans with the City of Carmel to construct a residential community known as LEO Living Cottages and...
CARMEL, IN
WTWO/WAWV

When could it snow in Indiana?

INDIANAPOLIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. What is considered a measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. Average first measurable snowfall across the state Indianapolis: […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy