Chicago-based company purchases Fuzzy Zoeller-designed courses in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two golf clubs in southern Indiana were purchased by a Chicago-based sports company. Covered Bridge in Sellersburg and Champions Pointe in Henryville, both designed by golfer Fuzzy Zoeller, were acquired by KemperSports. "As a proud native and resident of Southern Indiana, it’s important to me that...
IU basketball staff busy on first day of fall recruiting period
Indiana continues to make it abundantly clear — irrespective of class, 2025 point guard Jalen Haralson is a top priority. Mike Woodson and all three of his assistants — Kenya Hunter, Yasir Rosemond and Brian Walsh — were at a 6:30 a.m. workout for Haralson on Friday, the first day coaches were allowed to hit the road and watch prospects during the fall recruiting period. Fishers head coach Garrett Winegar confirmed that plan to The Daily Hoosier yesterday.
5-star class of 2024 forward Derik Queen to take IU official visit later this month
They’ve established tracks from Florida to Bloomington, now Indiana hopes to keep the Montverde train rolling. After landing Jalen Hood-Schifino and Malik Reneau in the class of 2022 from the national prep school powerhouse, the IU staff has set its sights on a pair of prospects in the class of 2024. And one of them could end up in the class of 2023.
‘T.V.’ for Tonight’s Delta at Yorktown High School Football Game
Friday Night Lights Radio coverage plan tonight, with our Zach Johnson. WMUN will broadcast Delta at Yorktown – FM, AM, audio stream AND Live Video – Here is the Link. Click here. Only four of the candidates for Delaware County Council and County Commissioners attended last night at...
Operation Football scores: Sept. 9, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — High school football scores from around Indiana on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022:
Indiana's Full 2022-23 Men's Basketball Schedule Announced, With Tough Big Ten Slate
The Big Ten released the full slate of men's basketball conference games on Thursday, which completes the 2022-23 Indiana men's basketball schedule. The Hoosiers open their league season at Rutgers on Dec. 3 and have what is likely the league's most difficult conference schedule.
How to Watch Indiana’s Football Game Against Idaho on Saturday
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – In the first team meeting this week, Tom Allen told the Hoosiers to erase any thoughts they have about Idaho from last year. Indiana defeated Idaho 56-14 in Week 2 of the 2021 season, but the Vandals experienced major coaching staff and roster turnover this offseason. Jason Eck took over as head coach following six years at South Dakota State, where he made three semifinal appearances and reached the national championship game in 2021 as the offensive coordinator.
No. 8 Westfield finds ways to best Millers in a thriller, keeps Midland Rail trophy
NOBLESVILLE – In the 63rd meeting all-time between the Hamilton County rivals of Westfield and Noblesville, the fans got their money’s worth at Beaver Stadium, to say the least. It was a game that had many ups and downs, but it was the visiting Shamrocks who came out...
Football Friday Night: September 9
INDIANAPOLIS – With the kickoff of the NFL season on Thursday night, it’s a traditional football weekend with high school football on Friday, college on Saturday and pro on Sunday. One of Indiana’s top rivalry games highlights the week four prep schedule with Fishers visiting Hamilton Southeastern in the annual “Mudsock Game”. Parochial school rivals […]
College Football Saturday: Ball State, Notre Dame, Purdue, and Indiana all play at home
The state’s four FBS football teams will all be on the gridiron Saturday on their home fields. Ball State starts the action at 2 p.m. at Scheumann Stadium in Muncie as the Cardinals welcome Western Michigan. The Cards will not only try to even their record to 1 and 1, but also obtain their first conference win of the season with this early Mid-American Conference matchup. You can also see the game on ESPN+.
Community steps in when Boone County 'sculpture farm' needed sprucing up
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Ernie Taylor's work has brought joy to so many over the years. People driving by his farm off State Road 32 often stop to take pictures of Taylor's large metal creations. 13News visited with him as the community steps in to help him spruce things up.
Indiana's biggest hot air balloon festival returns to Conner Prairie
FISHERS, Ind. — Indiana's biggest hot air balloon festival is back this weekend at Conner Prairie in Fishers. The second annual Jupiter Flight Festival is taking place from Sept. 9-11, featuring some of the top balloon pilots from around the country. This year, they've added 20 more balloons for...
Marine MV-22 Osprey lands at Purdue University
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Discovery Park became the landing zone for an aircraft that takes off and lands like a helicopter, but flies like a plane. That aircraft is none other than the Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey. It flew over the Greater Lafayette area, including Purdue University's campus, and landed at the Convergence Center.
Friday Night Frenzy scores from around the area
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Scores from high school football games in the Greater Lafayette area on September 9:. Western def. Benton Central, 49-12. Caston def. Pioneer, 50-14. Clinton Prairie def. Tri-Central, 54-28. Hamilton Heights def. Northwestern, 55-20. Logansport def. Arsenal Tech, 36-27. Kankakee Valley def. North Newton, 53-0.
Field to Fork: Franklin couple opens downtown grocery featuring local goods
A Franklin couple noticed supply chain issues in the pandemic and decided to take action by opening a local grocery store to support local producers.
Pilot error, overloading caused Michigan crash that killed 5 Indiana men
LANSING, Mich. — Federal investigators blame pilot error and an overloaded aircraft for a 2019 plane crash near a Michigan airport that killed five Indiana men and seriously injured a sixth person aboard. The National Transportation Safety Board said in its final report on the Oct. 3, 2019, crash...
If You Hear a Phone Ringing in This Indiana Cemetery Do Not Answer It
Ok, for the record, I consider ANY cemetery spooky, but experts in all things haunted, seem to think that this one in Terre Haute is extremely spooky. According to HauntedPlaces.Org, there are a couple of legendary ghosts that haunt the Highland Lawn Cemetery. Stiffy Green. The first one is about...
Attorney appointed to replace Indiana judge who resigned
Gov. Eric Holcomb has appointed a southern Indiana attorney to replace a judge who resigned in July, two months after she was charged with domestic battery.
Carmel’s first build-to-rent community proposed in Legacy development
Approximately 230 single-family attached and detached homes and 120 garden-style apartments – all rentals – have been proposed in the Legacy development in northeast Carmel. Florida-based Advenir Oakley Development has filed plans with the City of Carmel to construct a residential community known as LEO Living Cottages and...
When could it snow in Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. What is considered a measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. Average first measurable snowfall across the state Indianapolis: […]
