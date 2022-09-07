Full-Time Laborer: The Borough of Point Pleasant Beach is seeking applicants for F/T position of Laborer in the Department of Public Works. HOURS: 40 hours/week. Position is salaried and includes benefit package. REQUIREMENTS: Ability to work outside even in extreme conditions, available for overtime work including emergency situations, salting and plowing of roads. CDL license is required. Employment applications are available in the Municipal Clerk’s office and on the municipal web site, www.pointpleasantbeach.org. E-mail completed application and resume to Administrator Christine Riehl, criehl@pointbeach.org by September 23rd, 2022. EOE.

POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO