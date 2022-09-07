Read full article on original website
Related
Greg Abbott Addresses Claims He Left a Waitress in Tears for Refusing a Tip
A woman claimed in a viral Reddit post that Abbott and a party of 20 had stiffed two servers at a Rainforest Cafe in Texas of tips.
Texas Has Changed This Californian So Much In A Year & Texans Are Proud Of The Transformation
The woman who went viral on TikTok for her witty observations about how different her life is after moving from California to Texas is now sharing the interesting ways living in the southern state has changed her. Sam Speiller, or unmitigated.gall, moved to Round Rock, Texas, last year. The comedian...
Country Music Star Miranda Lambert Had The Most Texas Weekend Ever In Her Home State (PHOTOS)
Gathering up all your best friends and staying in a small Texas town for a weekend is basically a Texan's rite of passage, and it's no different for the celebrities born here. Country music star Miranda Lambert, who has long moved on from the Lone Star State for Tennessee, recently visited Greune, TX with some of her besties for what appeared to be a relaxing vacation. She even called it her "favorite place on earth" on social media.
KBAT 99.9
Midland, TX
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
604K+
Views
ABOUT
KBAT 99.9 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kbat.com
Comments / 0