Read full article on original website
Related
WTVQ
Police: 2 Lexington men found with large amount of drugs, open beer bottles in car
CANNON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A traffic stop led to the arrest of two Lexington men after officers say they found open alcohol containers and numerous drugs on Tuesday. According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, a Nissan was seen in Cannon crossing railroad tracks and then the yellow line. The vehicle also had the driver’s side taillight out. A deputy then stopped the car and smelled marijuana coming from inside.
foxlexington.com
Tates Creek Road shooter was no stranger to the law
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A six-hour standoff at a local hotel leaves one man dead and a Lexington Police Officer injured. Kentucky State Police has not released any information on the officer shot yet, however, the Fayette County Coroner confirmed that the man killed was 40-year-old Joshua Hagans.
Woman arrested for Stanton car theft
The vehicle in question has a Kentucky license plate numbered 039WSN.
WKYT 27
Suspects in Madison County police chase arrested in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The suspects who state police say got away after a chase in Madison County were caught in Lexington. Kentucky State Police says they were notified early Friday morning by Lexington police that 28-year-old Benjamin C. Johnson and 20-year-old Destiny G. Burns were caught in Fayette County.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTVQ
Officers rescue person trapped in overturned vehicle
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington officers rescued a person trapped in a vehicle that flipped Friday morning. The vehicle flipped on 3030 Paris Pike around 6:40 a.m., according to police. The driver was trapped after the flip. Police were able to get the person out of the vehicle and the person was transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
foxlexington.com
Lexington man gets 250 months in prison for armed fentanyl trafficking
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington man was sentenced to 250 months after pleading guilty to armed fentanyl trafficking in May. Titus Mayhorn was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday for possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl along with possession of firearms to facilitate drug trafficking.
WKYT 27
WATCH | Lexington officer shot; suspect killed by police on Tates Creek Road
Alexandra Harper - Kentucky Equine Education Project - Commonwealth Classic Polo Match. Alexandra Harper - Kentucky Equine Education Project - Commonwealth Classic Polo Match. WATCH | Teen arrested after shooting of UK student; 10 injured by shrapnel. Updated: Sep. 8, 2022 at 9:26 AM EDT. Teen arrested after shooting of...
WKYT 27
Lexington firefighters investigate scene of fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington fire department is currently investigating a structure fire. Crews responded to 2027 Rainbow Road at 12:20 Saturday afternoon. 16 units were dispatched to the scene. Firefighters say that neighbors first alerted the fire department of the large structure fire. According to officials, the fire...
RELATED PEOPLE
Missing Somerset man found safe
The Somerset Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing 37-year-old man.
Wave 3
Louisville woman charged after allegedly hitting Nelson County deputy with car
Nelson County, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman was arrested in Nelson County for apparently hitting a deputy with a car. Nelson County deputies were dispatched to Lebanon Junction Road in Boston for an accident where no one was hurt Wednesday night around 11 p.m. When deputies got there, they...
foxlexington.com
Frankfort man falls overboard, drowns at Mercer County lake
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Kentucky man drowned at Herrington Lake in Mercer County Thursday. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said at around 1:15 p.m. Thursday a conservation officer responded to a report of a drowning at Mid Lake Marina. The department said 71-year-old Gary...
wdrb.com
Louisville woman dies in early morning car crash on Algonquin Parkway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 22-year-old woman died in an early morning car accident on Saturday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's office. Savannah Duckworth died at the scene of the crash at 42nd and Algonquin Parkway, according to Louisville Metro Police. According to police, LMPD's Second Division responded to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AOL Corp
19-year-old charged in Central Kentucky drug investigation, police say
A 19-year-old man out of Lincoln County has been arrested after a multi-agency drug investigation in Madison County, according to Kentucky State Police. An investigation by the Madison County Drug Task Force determined that Dalton Roe, of Crab Orchard, was involved in trafficking illegal drugs in Central Kentucky, including Madison County, police said. State police said the investigation resulted in the seizure of heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana and prescription pills.
speedonthewater.com
Gallery Of The Week: Sunsations Storm Lake Cumberland
With stops open for two days during the wildly popular Lake Cumberland Poker Run hosted by State Dock Marina in Jamestown, Ky., the fun continues today as the go-fast boaters who traveled from as far away as California, Florida, Louisiana, Michigan and beyond return to the lake as well as the always-impressive raft-up at Harmon Creek. And while the weather may not be as welcoming as it was on Friday with showers possible throughout the day, participants are likely to have a great time on and off the water.
foxlexington.com
Arrest made following shooting near UK campus
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – One individual has been arrested following the shooting on University Avenue. According to police, Jason Almanza-Arroyo, 19, was arrested and charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree assault, and alcohol intoxication in public. Almanza-Arroyo is lodged at the Fayette County Detention Center.
John Michael Montgomery, country singer, injured in East TN tour bus crash
The country music singer, 57, was injured in the crash along with two others.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxlexington.com
Missing Lexington man found, Golden Alert canceled
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police have canceled the Golden Alert for Kenneth Higgins. He has been located. The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing man. Authorities said Kenneth Higgins, 31, was last seen on Wednesday around 1:30 p.m. in the Patchen Drive...
foxlexington.com
Lexington police need help identifying pair seen stealing packages
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are asking for help identifying a man and a woman caught stealing packages from porches in the Hartland neighborhood. Both thefts happened the morning of Aug. 14 on Broadhead Place. In one theft, the victim’s doorbell camera captured a woman with distinctive tattoos stealing mail. In the other, a man got out of a white passenger car and loads up what he can carry from another victim’s porch.
Wave 3
Troubleshooters: Tree trimmer faces years in prison
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Money doesn’t fall from trees, but two dozen homeowners feel like they threw their money away after a tree contractor cashed their checks and didn’t do the work. Mike Hebert only lost a $350 deposit, but when he found customer after customer who faced...
Wave 3
Driver involved in crash that killed 17-year-old in Taylor Berry neighborhood dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police said the driver involved in a crash that killed a 17-year-old girl in the Taylor Berry neighborhood has died. The crash happened Aug. 17 just before 1:30 a.m. on Central Avenue at 7th Street Road. Police said the car with the victims was...
Comments / 0