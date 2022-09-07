ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, KY

WTVQ

Police: 2 Lexington men found with large amount of drugs, open beer bottles in car

CANNON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A traffic stop led to the arrest of two Lexington men after officers say they found open alcohol containers and numerous drugs on Tuesday. According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, a Nissan was seen in Cannon crossing railroad tracks and then the yellow line. The vehicle also had the driver’s side taillight out. A deputy then stopped the car and smelled marijuana coming from inside.
foxlexington.com

Tates Creek Road shooter was no stranger to the law

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A six-hour standoff at a local hotel leaves one man dead and a Lexington Police Officer injured. Kentucky State Police has not released any information on the officer shot yet, however, the Fayette County Coroner confirmed that the man killed was 40-year-old Joshua Hagans.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Suspects in Madison County police chase arrested in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The suspects who state police say got away after a chase in Madison County were caught in Lexington. Kentucky State Police says they were notified early Friday morning by Lexington police that 28-year-old Benjamin C. Johnson and 20-year-old Destiny G. Burns were caught in Fayette County.
LEXINGTON, KY
Mercer County, KY
WTVQ

Officers rescue person trapped in overturned vehicle

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington officers rescued a person trapped in a vehicle that flipped Friday morning. The vehicle flipped on 3030 Paris Pike around 6:40 a.m., according to police. The driver was trapped after the flip. Police were able to get the person out of the vehicle and the person was transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington man gets 250 months in prison for armed fentanyl trafficking

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington man was sentenced to 250 months after pleading guilty to armed fentanyl trafficking in May. Titus Mayhorn was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday for possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl along with possession of firearms to facilitate drug trafficking.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

WATCH | Lexington officer shot; suspect killed by police on Tates Creek Road

Alexandra Harper - Kentucky Equine Education Project - Commonwealth Classic Polo Match. Alexandra Harper - Kentucky Equine Education Project - Commonwealth Classic Polo Match. WATCH | Teen arrested after shooting of UK student; 10 injured by shrapnel. Updated: Sep. 8, 2022 at 9:26 AM EDT. Teen arrested after shooting of...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington firefighters investigate scene of fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington fire department is currently investigating a structure fire. Crews responded to 2027 Rainbow Road at 12:20 Saturday afternoon. 16 units were dispatched to the scene. Firefighters say that neighbors first alerted the fire department of the large structure fire. According to officials, the fire...
LEXINGTON, KY
John Deere
foxlexington.com

Frankfort man falls overboard, drowns at Mercer County lake

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Kentucky man drowned at Herrington Lake in Mercer County Thursday. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said at around 1:15 p.m. Thursday a conservation officer responded to a report of a drowning at Mid Lake Marina. The department said 71-year-old Gary...
FRANKFORT, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville woman dies in early morning car crash on Algonquin Parkway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 22-year-old woman died in an early morning car accident on Saturday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's office. Savannah Duckworth died at the scene of the crash at 42nd and Algonquin Parkway, according to Louisville Metro Police. According to police, LMPD's Second Division responded to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
AOL Corp

19-year-old charged in Central Kentucky drug investigation, police say

A 19-year-old man out of Lincoln County has been arrested after a multi-agency drug investigation in Madison County, according to Kentucky State Police. An investigation by the Madison County Drug Task Force determined that Dalton Roe, of Crab Orchard, was involved in trafficking illegal drugs in Central Kentucky, including Madison County, police said. State police said the investigation resulted in the seizure of heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana and prescription pills.
MADISON COUNTY, KY
speedonthewater.com

Gallery Of The Week: Sunsations Storm Lake Cumberland

With stops open for two days during the wildly popular Lake Cumberland Poker Run hosted by State Dock Marina in Jamestown, Ky., the fun continues today as the go-fast boaters who traveled from as far away as California, Florida, Louisiana, Michigan and beyond return to the lake as well as the always-impressive raft-up at Harmon Creek. And while the weather may not be as welcoming as it was on Friday with showers possible throughout the day, participants are likely to have a great time on and off the water.
JAMESTOWN, KY
foxlexington.com

Arrest made following shooting near UK campus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – One individual has been arrested following the shooting on University Avenue. According to police, Jason Almanza-Arroyo, 19, was arrested and charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree assault, and alcohol intoxication in public. Almanza-Arroyo is lodged at the Fayette County Detention Center.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Missing Lexington man found, Golden Alert canceled

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police have canceled the Golden Alert for Kenneth Higgins. He has been located. The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing man. Authorities said Kenneth Higgins, 31, was last seen on Wednesday around 1:30 p.m. in the Patchen Drive...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington police need help identifying pair seen stealing packages

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are asking for help identifying a man and a woman caught stealing packages from porches in the Hartland neighborhood. Both thefts happened the morning of Aug. 14 on Broadhead Place. In one theft, the victim’s doorbell camera captured a woman with distinctive tattoos stealing mail. In the other, a man got out of a white passenger car and loads up what he can carry from another victim’s porch.
LEXINGTON, KY
Wave 3

Troubleshooters: Tree trimmer faces years in prison

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Money doesn’t fall from trees, but two dozen homeowners feel like they threw their money away after a tree contractor cashed their checks and didn’t do the work. Mike Hebert only lost a $350 deposit, but when he found customer after customer who faced...
CLARK COUNTY, KY

