PVHS has a new drama teacher with a new look at the theater class. This year, our Pahrump Valley High School has a new drama teacher– Dr. Duvall. She is here in place of Mrs. Unthank for this school year. Duvall was a Drama teacher and English teacher for Rosemary Clark Middle School last year. Their drama troupe did Phantom of the Toll Booth and had an outstanding performance. Duvall is packing the house this year and bringing a fresh play to our high school. The comedy-murder mystery play is titled A Dark And Stormy Night by Craig Sodaro, a well-appreciated play in many places. The cast has already been chosen after the auditions, and soon the production will start. The play will begin sometime in March and run for six performances that all are welcome to attend!

PAHRUMP, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO