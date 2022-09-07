ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Apple Watch Series 8 Is Official

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple announced the Apple Watch Series 8 during the company's annual fall product event on Wednesday. The GPS version starts at $399 (£419, AU$629) while the cellular version begins at $499. It'll be available on Sept. 16 with preorders beginning immediately.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Want Apple's New iPhone 14? Get Ready to Pay $799, At Least

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus will cost at least $799 and $899 in the US, respectively, and the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will cost at least $999 and $1,099, Apple announced Wednesday at its Far Out event.
CELL PHONES
Engadget

Apple Watch Pro renders and leaked cases show off a larger screen and new button

As expected, the Apple leaks are coming in strong as we're approaching Wednesday's "Far Out" iPhone 14 event. Today, we've got our closest look yet at the Apple Watch Pro, thanks to renders from 91mobiles. Typically we'd treat most leaks from unknown "industry sources" with a healthy dose of salt, but according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the renders are "indeed it." And for the most part, it's everything we expected. There's a bigger screen, as Gurman's earlier reports have suggested, as well a minor evolution of the Apple Watch Series 7 design. (Sorry, flat edge fans.)
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Starting Price#Freelancer#Laptop#The Apple Watch Se#Retina
CNET

Apple Event 2022: How to Watch Today's iPhone 14 Reveal Live

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The holiday shopping season is closer than you think, and that means Apple is getting ready to unveil its next iPhone. The company's fall product event Wednesday, which it...
CELL PHONES
laptopmag.com

iPhone SE price increases in the UK — is the iPhone 14 to blame?

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are making waves after being announced at Apple's September event, even though the iPhone 14's price went up across the UK and EU. Unfortunately, that's not the only price increase making the rounds. Spotted by sister site TechRadar, Apple has sneakily increased the...
CELL PHONES
laptopmag.com

AirPods Pro 2: Why is no one freaking out about this cool new feature?

So we're just going to gloss over the fact that Apple said that we can use the TrueDepth camera to scan our heads and ears to optimize our sound experiences with the AirPods Pro 2? Am the only one who thinks this perk, officially labeled "personalized spatial audio," is the most interesting update announced during Wednesday's 'Far Out' Apple event?
ELECTRONICS
IGN

Apple's iPhone 14 Event: Everything Announced

Apple just finished holding its annual iPhone event and that of course meant new iPhones. There were plenty of surprised with a larger iPhone 14 Plus replacing last year's mini model and a pair of extremely well equipped iPhone Pro models. Though, the biggest surprise was perhaps the Apple Watch Ultra, which is basically Apple's wearable on steroids with a bigger screen and an extremely rugged build. In case you missed it we've rounded up every major product announcement you need to know about.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Laptops
laptopmag.com

AirPods Pro 2 vs. AirPods Pro: What are the differences?

At long last, the AirPods Pro 2 are here. It's been three years since Apple shook the wireless earbuds industry with the launch of the AirPods Pro, and since then, many have been craving second-generation Pro models, despite them already being one of the best wireless earbuds around. Announced at...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

The Apple watch 7 is cheaper than it’s ever been at Amazon

Ahead of rumours that the Apple watch 8 will be revealed at the tech giant’s conference next week, Amazon is discounting the outgoing Apple watch 7 by up to £120.There’s a 20 per cent discount to be had on the Apple watch 7 (was £599, now £479.20, Amazon.co.uk) – the cheapest this version of the watch has ever been. The Apple watch 7 without mobile data can be had with a 16 per cent discount (was £369, now £309, Amazon.co.uk).Some colourways, sizes and strap combinations are discounted more than others, and limited stock of each is available, so it’s worth...
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Apple's iPhone 14 apparently got a big RAM upgrade, while the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max did not

Even by Apple standards, the Cupertino-based tech giant did a pretty bang-up job keeping its hot new products a secret ahead of yesterday's big announcement event, preventing among others the early reveal of the iPhone 14 Plus and Watch Ultra names, as well as the incredibly ingenious Dynamic Island feature exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Hands on: Apple Watch Ultra review

The biggest, longest-lasting and most expensive Apple Watch has some interesting new features - but if you think this is a Garmin rival, you're not thinking about it the right way. This is a watch for those that like the Apple Watch but find it too lightweight, too frequently running out of charge, too small. A powerhouse in many ways, but it feels like it misses some obvious features that could really make big differences.
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

Apple AirPods Pro 2: Everything we know so far

Cue the old Rose DeWitt Bukater voice, it’s been three long years –– since the launch of the AirPods Pro back in 2019, we’ve been eagerly awaiting the next iteration of Apple’s noise-cancelling earbuds. The world sat through several Apple days eagerly waiting for the next gen version with all its improvements (or lack thereof).
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

The Apple Watch Series 8 finally adds a long-awaited health feature

All eyes are on Apple as it unveils new iPhones at its September 7 Far Out launch event today, but there is some major upheaval in the smartwatch department as well. Apple has finally lifted the covers from its new line-up of smartwatches, starting with the vanilla Apple Watch Series 8.
ELECTRONICS
TechCrunch

Watch Apple’s iPhone 14 event right here

Last month, the company sent out invites bearing the words “Far Out” and a galaxy in the form of the Apple logo. These things often carry some deeper meaning/offer hints into what to expect. We recently pulled together some of the most credible rumors to help you (and us) prep for the big event.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Apple Watch Series 3 Discontinued After Five Years

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The Apple Watch Series 3 has been discontinued from the Apple Store after being on sale for five years. The Series 3's removal comes as Apple has refreshed its Watch lineup to make its $249 (£259, AU$399) Apple Watch SE the new entry-level model. Apple also debuted the $399 Apple Watch Series 8 and the rugged $799 Apple Watch Ultra at the company's "Far Out" event alongside Apple announcements like the iPhone 14 series and the new AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Apple A16 Bionic announced for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

As is tradition, Apple has unveiled a brand new mobile AP alongside the iPhone 14 series. It has mixed up the formula a little this time around, though. The shiny new A16 Bionic only powers the higher-end iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, with its non-Pro siblings using last year's A15 Bionic. It isn't necessarily a bad thing, though, as the improvements bought forth by the A16 Bionic appear incremental, at best.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy