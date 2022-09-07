Read full article on original website
CNET
Apple Watch Series 8 Is Official
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple announced the Apple Watch Series 8 during the company's annual fall product event on Wednesday. The GPS version starts at $399 (£419, AU$629) while the cellular version begins at $499. It'll be available on Sept. 16 with preorders beginning immediately.
CNET
Want Apple's New iPhone 14? Get Ready to Pay $799, At Least
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus will cost at least $799 and $899 in the US, respectively, and the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will cost at least $999 and $1,099, Apple announced Wednesday at its Far Out event.
Engadget
Apple Watch Pro renders and leaked cases show off a larger screen and new button
As expected, the Apple leaks are coming in strong as we're approaching Wednesday's "Far Out" iPhone 14 event. Today, we've got our closest look yet at the Apple Watch Pro, thanks to renders from 91mobiles. Typically we'd treat most leaks from unknown "industry sources" with a healthy dose of salt, but according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the renders are "indeed it." And for the most part, it's everything we expected. There's a bigger screen, as Gurman's earlier reports have suggested, as well a minor evolution of the Apple Watch Series 7 design. (Sorry, flat edge fans.)
laptopmag.com
iPhone 14 Pro Geekbench scores leak — is the A16 Bionic actually faster than A15?
IPhone 14 Pro Geekbench tests have been leaked in a recent Weibo post (opens in new tab), showing a huge increase in performance over the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, but only tiny gains over the A15 Bionic. Yes, the A16 Bionic is supercharged with the benefit of a 4-nanometer...
CNET
Apple Event 2022: How to Watch Today's iPhone 14 Reveal Live
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The holiday shopping season is closer than you think, and that means Apple is getting ready to unveil its next iPhone. The company's fall product event Wednesday, which it...
laptopmag.com
iPhone SE price increases in the UK — is the iPhone 14 to blame?
The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are making waves after being announced at Apple's September event, even though the iPhone 14's price went up across the UK and EU. Unfortunately, that's not the only price increase making the rounds. Spotted by sister site TechRadar, Apple has sneakily increased the...
laptopmag.com
AirPods Pro 2: Why is no one freaking out about this cool new feature?
So we're just going to gloss over the fact that Apple said that we can use the TrueDepth camera to scan our heads and ears to optimize our sound experiences with the AirPods Pro 2? Am the only one who thinks this perk, officially labeled "personalized spatial audio," is the most interesting update announced during Wednesday's 'Far Out' Apple event?
IGN
Apple's iPhone 14 Event: Everything Announced
Apple just finished holding its annual iPhone event and that of course meant new iPhones. There were plenty of surprised with a larger iPhone 14 Plus replacing last year's mini model and a pair of extremely well equipped iPhone Pro models. Though, the biggest surprise was perhaps the Apple Watch Ultra, which is basically Apple's wearable on steroids with a bigger screen and an extremely rugged build. In case you missed it we've rounded up every major product announcement you need to know about.
laptopmag.com
AirPods Pro 2 vs. AirPods Pro: What are the differences?
At long last, the AirPods Pro 2 are here. It's been three years since Apple shook the wireless earbuds industry with the launch of the AirPods Pro, and since then, many have been craving second-generation Pro models, despite them already being one of the best wireless earbuds around. Announced at...
The Apple watch 7 is cheaper than it’s ever been at Amazon
Ahead of rumours that the Apple watch 8 will be revealed at the tech giant’s conference next week, Amazon is discounting the outgoing Apple watch 7 by up to £120.There’s a 20 per cent discount to be had on the Apple watch 7 (was £599, now £479.20, Amazon.co.uk) – the cheapest this version of the watch has ever been. The Apple watch 7 without mobile data can be had with a 16 per cent discount (was £369, now £309, Amazon.co.uk).Some colourways, sizes and strap combinations are discounted more than others, and limited stock of each is available, so it’s worth...
laptopmag.com
The best cases for iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
The new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models are here and with them comes a new wave of anxieties around scratching or breaking them, so here are the best cases to keep that new jewel protected. With glass on the front and back and either aluminum or stainless steel...
Phone Arena
Apple's iPhone 14 apparently got a big RAM upgrade, while the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max did not
Even by Apple standards, the Cupertino-based tech giant did a pretty bang-up job keeping its hot new products a secret ahead of yesterday's big announcement event, preventing among others the early reveal of the iPhone 14 Plus and Watch Ultra names, as well as the incredibly ingenious Dynamic Island feature exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max.
Wait, is Apple about to launch 3 new Apple Watch models?
With Apple's next event less than 24 hours away, we're very likely to know exactly what's in store for the next generation of iPhone this time tomorrow. Almost as inevitable is the launch of the next Apple Watch – and the number of rumoured new models seems to be growing by the hour.
TechRadar
Hands on: Apple Watch Ultra review
The biggest, longest-lasting and most expensive Apple Watch has some interesting new features - but if you think this is a Garmin rival, you're not thinking about it the right way. This is a watch for those that like the Apple Watch but find it too lightweight, too frequently running out of charge, too small. A powerhouse in many ways, but it feels like it misses some obvious features that could really make big differences.
The Apple Watch Ultra design is already getting memed to oblivion
Well, pretty much every recent rumour about the Apple Watch Pro turned out to be true. Everything except the name, that is. Last night, the company unveiled the brand new Apple Watch Ultra, the "most rugged and capable" version of its smartwatch yet. The Apple Watch Ultra marks the most...
laptopmag.com
Apple AirPods Pro 2: Everything we know so far
Cue the old Rose DeWitt Bukater voice, it’s been three long years –– since the launch of the AirPods Pro back in 2019, we’ve been eagerly awaiting the next iteration of Apple’s noise-cancelling earbuds. The world sat through several Apple days eagerly waiting for the next gen version with all its improvements (or lack thereof).
Digital Trends
The Apple Watch Series 8 finally adds a long-awaited health feature
All eyes are on Apple as it unveils new iPhones at its September 7 Far Out launch event today, but there is some major upheaval in the smartwatch department as well. Apple has finally lifted the covers from its new line-up of smartwatches, starting with the vanilla Apple Watch Series 8.
TechCrunch
Watch Apple’s iPhone 14 event right here
Last month, the company sent out invites bearing the words “Far Out” and a galaxy in the form of the Apple logo. These things often carry some deeper meaning/offer hints into what to expect. We recently pulled together some of the most credible rumors to help you (and us) prep for the big event.
CNET
Apple Watch Series 3 Discontinued After Five Years
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The Apple Watch Series 3 has been discontinued from the Apple Store after being on sale for five years. The Series 3's removal comes as Apple has refreshed its Watch lineup to make its $249 (£259, AU$399) Apple Watch SE the new entry-level model. Apple also debuted the $399 Apple Watch Series 8 and the rugged $799 Apple Watch Ultra at the company's "Far Out" event alongside Apple announcements like the iPhone 14 series and the new AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds.
notebookcheck.net
Apple A16 Bionic announced for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
As is tradition, Apple has unveiled a brand new mobile AP alongside the iPhone 14 series. It has mixed up the formula a little this time around, though. The shiny new A16 Bionic only powers the higher-end iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, with its non-Pro siblings using last year's A15 Bionic. It isn't necessarily a bad thing, though, as the improvements bought forth by the A16 Bionic appear incremental, at best.
