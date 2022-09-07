Former Michigan State basketball PG Tum Tum Nairn gets assistant coaching job

Tum Tum Nairn was a name thrown around while Michigan State had an assistant coach vacancy, but ultimately wasn’t chosen for the job. Nairn, a standout guard and captain at Michigan State, has started a nice career in coaching thus far. Fresh out of college, Nairn joined the Phoenix Suns in a player development role, he then would parlay that into a role with Sunrise Christian Academy, one of the premiere schools in high school basketball.

Now, Nairn has been given an opportunity to coach at the collegiate level. Southern Utah head coach Todd Simon is hiring Nairn as an assistant coach on his staff.

Southern Utah competes in the Western Athletic Conference.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.