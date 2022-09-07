Read full article on original website
ESPN
Pittsburgh Pirates, New York Mets players, coaches to all wear No. 21 on Roberto Clemente Day
NEW YORK -- All players and coaches for the Pittsburgh Pirates and New York Mets will wear No. 21 jerseys during their game Sept. 15 to commemorate Roberto Clemente Day, it was announced Thursday. The 2022 season marks the 50th anniversary of Clemente's tragic death in a plane crash while...
numberfire.com
Jose Trevino taking seat Thursday for Yankees
New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins. Trevino will take a seat as Kyle Higashioka makes the start at catcher and hits eighth. Trevino has just two hits in his last 20 at-bats.
FOX Sports
Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals play in game 2 of series
St. Louis Cardinals (81-58, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (51-86, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (0-1, 4.15 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Pirates: JT Brubaker (3-11, 4.35 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 137 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -204, Pirates +171; over/under is 7...
numberfire.com
Dermis Garcia not in Oakland's lineup Friday night
Oakland Athletics infielder Dermis Garcia is sitting Friday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Garcia is being replaced at first base by Seth Brown versus White Sox starter Lucas Giolito. In 54 plate appearances this season, Garcia has a .277 batting average with an .838 OPS, 2...
Yardbarker
Jacob deGrom, Mets blank Pirates to sweep doubleheader
Francisco Lindor drove in three runs on two doubles and Jacob deGrom pitched seven scoreless innings Wednesday as the visiting New York Mets walloped the Pittsburgh Pirates 10-0 for a sweep of a doubleheader. deGrom (5-1) gave up three hits and one walk, with eight strikeouts, and combined with Adam...
Yankees designate 1B Ronald Guzman for assignment
The Yankees announced that they have designated first baseman Ronald Guzmán for assignment. Josh Donaldson was activated from the paternity list in a corresponding move. Guzmán, 27, was just selected to the roster a few days ago to give the Yanks another option at first base when Anthony Rizzo went on the injured list. Since then, the club also placed DJ LeMahieu on the IL, further depleting the depth chart at first. The start at that position has gone to Marwin Gonzalez in each of the past three games as well as Saturday, indicating the Yankees are evidently satisfied enough with his performance to let Guzmán go. Guzmán got six plate appearances in his short time on the roster but went hitless while striking out in five of them.
numberfire.com
Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Friday night
Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Vogt is being replaced at designated hitter by Shea Langeliers versus White Sox starter Lucas Giolito. In 159 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .179 batting average with a...
FOX Sports
Escobar leads Mets against the Marlins after 4-hit outing
New York Mets (87-51, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (56-80, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: TBD; Marlins: Edward Cabrera (4-2, 2.39 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 55 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets play the Miami Marlins after Eduardo Escobar had four hits against the...
MLB Odds: Red Sox vs. Orioles prediction, odds and pick – 9/9/2022
The Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles will begin their weekend series with a Friday night matchup in Baltimore. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Red Sox-Orioles prediction and pick, laid out below. Boston has suffered through a...
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's Bryce Harper receives Friday off
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper is not starting in Friday's game against the Washington Nationals. Harper will sit on the bench after Alec Bohm was picked as Friday's designated hitter and Edmund Sosa was aligned at third base. According to Baseball Savant on 223 batted balls this season, Harper has...
FOX Sports
Astros face the Angels leading series 1-0
Los Angeles Angels (60-78, third in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (89-49, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Shohei Ohtani (11-8, 2.58 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 181 strikeouts); Astros: Jose Urquidy (13-5, 3.51 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 117 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -139, Angels +117; over/under is 7...
Broncos’ Fumbled Handoff Reveals Perils of NFL Estate Planning
This story is the first in a series covering inheritance and estate planning in the National Football League. NFL owners, with an average age of 72, face tax and legal decisions familiar to any family with assets to pass to the next generation—compounded by rules and restrictions unique to a league with $17.4 billion in annual revenue and an average franchise valuation of $4.14 billion.Pat Bowlen checked all the boxes. A decade before his death, the billionaire owner of the Denver Broncos consulted with attorneys about the orderly handover of the team after his death. He crafted a carefully delineated trust that his hand-picked trustees...
Yardbarker
Marlins end losing skid with ninth-inning rally against Phillies
Brian Anderson hit a go-ahead RBI single off David Robertson in the ninth inning and the Miami Marlins rallied for a 6-5 victory over the host Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday. Lewin Diaz and Joey Wendle each hit a solo home run for the Marlins, who snapped a season-worst nine-game losing...
