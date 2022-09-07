The Mexican restaurant El Sombrero in Vicksburg has been seeing an increase in customers not paying for meals. The general manager of the restaurant, Robert Silvera, said that at least once a week the establishment has a dine-in customer leave without paying. He has made several Facebook posts over the past few months showing security camera footage of people leaving the restaurant without paying for their meals.

