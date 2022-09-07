Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Climate Change Is Overwhelming U.S. Flood MapsDaniella CressmanJackson, MS
Police Say He Killed Himself, His Parents Don't Buy ItJeffery Mac
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
'Take A Vacation. Enjoy Great Places To Grab A Burger This Labor Day Weekend Or Any Weekend Around Jackson, Mississippi'InsiderJackson, MS
Is Jackson the Camp LeJeune of Mississippi?Sarah Walker GorrellJackson, MS
Related
Weekend guide: Here’s the events in Mississippi for Sept. 9-11
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (September 9-11) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: 6th Annual Richland Ranger Fall Carnival – Friday & Saturday – Richland Enjoy rides, games, funnel cakes and more while […]
Groups give away food, water to Jacksonians
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Fresh Start Christian Church and United Mega Care Global Humanitarian Organization teamed up to provide neighbors in Jackson with much needed necessities amid the water crisis. After just a four days of planning, four 53-foot trailers made their way into the Jackson community on behalf of Bishop T.D. Jakes affiliate nonprofit […]
WDAM-TV
Dollar General Literacy Foundation awards $70,000 to Mississippi
GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WDAM) - On Thursday, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced the award of $70,000 in youth literacy grants to Mississippi nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools. This includes grants to three organizations in the Pine Belt. The funds are part of more than $3 million recently awarded across the...
Living Local: September 9, 2022
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Living Local showcases highlights throughout the metro.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mississippi co-workers mourn the death of woman customers knew as ‘the Voice of Walmart’
Friends and co-workers in one Mississippi community are mourning the death of a woman known as “the voice of Walmart.”. Judy Ann Adams, 77, died Sept. 1 in Cleveland, Texas. This week, co-workers created a memorial at the entrance of the store on Seargent Prentiss Drive in Natchez, with a phone; a photo of Adams; and her Walmart name tag.
vicksburgnews.com
Send-off party for Miss Mississippi Teen USA, McKenzie Cole, this Saturday
[Update, Sep.7: The send-off event has reached guest capacity.]. A send-off party for Miss Mississippi Teen USA, McKenzie Cole will take place this Saturday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Vicksburg Country Club. McKenzie Cole, a sophomore at the Vicksburg Catholic Schools, was crowned 2022 Miss Mississippi Teen...
njurbannews.com
Megachurch leads massive effort to get bottled water to residents of Jackson, Miss.
New Birth Missionary Baptist Church Senior Pastor Dr. Jamal Bryant announced a partnership that will provide thousands in Jackson, Mississippi with bottled water. Amid a lingering water crisis that has impacted families and businesses for weeks, Bryant has partnered with Life Beyond Water and others to send 25 tractor trailers of bottled water set to arrive Sept.
WLBT
Things To Know for Friday, September 9
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability...
IN THIS ARTICLE
I-55 closure in Panola County could affect gameday traffic
PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An interstate closure in Panola County could affect the travel plans for Jackson State and Ole Miss football fans. According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), Interstate 55 southbound from the Batesville Exit (243) to the Pope Courtland Exit (237) will be closed for a bridge repair. “This is […]
Father and son arrested for shootout in Mississippi convenience store parking lot
A father and son have been arrested after they allegedly exchanged gunfire in a convenience store parking lot in Bovina late Sunday night. Warren County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a business located in the 400 block of Tiffentown Road in the Bovina community to investigate a report of shots fired at about 10:20 p.m. on Sunday.
Picayune Item
Mississippi Highway Patrol is making preparations for Cadet Class 67
JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Highway Patrol is now accepting applications for Cadet Class 67. The class is scheduled to begin in late January 2023, and will last approximately 18 weeks with training conducted at the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers’ Training Academy in Pearl, Mississippi. The minimum qualifications...
Mississippians react to state’s only burn center closing
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s only burn center will close in October 2022. The center is currently located at Merit Health Central in South Jackson. The center cares for both pediatric and adult burn victims. “Mississippi works too hard to be last. We got good people, but we need great leadership to step forward and […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WATCH: Jackson, Mississippi Resident Reveals State of Tap Water in Horrifying Sink Footage
Residents in Jackson, Mississippi are still living without clean drinking water months after flooding caused a citywide outage. And though water pressure has been restored, a viral Twitter post proves the crisis is far from over. At a Glance. A social media post is making headlines after showcasing the dire...
DINE AND DASH: Mississippi restaurant reports rash of customers leaving without paying for meals
The Mexican restaurant El Sombrero in Vicksburg has been seeing an increase in customers not paying for meals. The general manager of the restaurant, Robert Silvera, said that at least once a week the establishment has a dine-in customer leave without paying. He has made several Facebook posts over the past few months showing security camera footage of people leaving the restaurant without paying for their meals.
WAPT
Mississippi lieutenant governor visits Jackson restaurants
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann made his way to Jackson restaurants today as they try to navigate the ongoing water crisis and boil water notice. Johnny T's Blues and Bistro on Farish Street was first on his list. "They're open for business, this place is packed...
WLBT
4 Yazoo County men convicted for drive-by shooting in Madison County
MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney Bubba Bramlett announced on Thursday that four people were convicted of a drive-by shooting at an apartment complex in Canton. On December 28, 2021, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department was doing surveillance at the Cypress Meadows Apartments in...
WLBT
Mary Carter ousted as deputy director of water operations amid Jackson’s ongoing water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mary Carter has been ousted as deputy director of water operations for the city of Jackson, she confirmed with WLBT. Carter, who had been with the city for eight years, says she was fired for not participating “in the emergency thing.”. State and federal employees...
Madison County Journal
Madison men set alligator record
Two Madison alligator hunters set a new state record for the longest female alligator on Aug. 28. Jim and Richie Denson caught the alligator that measured 10 feet two inches long on the Pearl River about five miles north of the Ross Barnett Reservoir. That record ties a previous world...
WAPT
Jackson's deputy director of water operations says she was fired
JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson's director of water operations says she has been fired from her position. Mary Carter said she was terminated by interim Public Works Director Jordan Hillman on Friday by the direction of Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. Carter said she was told she was...
capitalbnews.org
Jackson’s Running Water Is ‘High-Pressure Poison,’ Residents Say
JACKSON, Miss. — Tim Finch first heard about the “messed up” water in Jackson three decades ago as a teenager. The lifelong resident has always believed the city’s on-again, off-again, “brown” tap water was unsafe to drink. But as a child in the 1990s, he didn’t completely understand why.
Comments / 0