Pelahatchie, MS

vicksburgnews.com

VJHS volleyball team defeated Byram on Thursday

Vicksburg Junior High School’s seventh and eighth-grade volleyball teams came out with wins over Byram on Thursday. The first set ended 25-9. Harper Jackson started with five points. Layla Johnson added four and Imani Kelly got six points. The second set saw Jackson starting with five aces. Kennedi Claiborne...
BYRAM, MS
breezynews.com

Whippets Win Big in Lewisburg

The Kosciusko Whippets football team traveled all the way to Lewisburg to play the Patriots Friday night. In a pretty even match, Kosciusko led Lewisburg 13-7 at the half. The second half was even more exciting. No one pulled ahead by more than a touchdown. The Whippets came away with the win, 19-14.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
WAPT

Mississippi runners come together to honor slain jogger

BRANDON, Miss. — A group of Mississippi runners are coming together to honor mother and teacher Eliza Fletcher, who was abducted while jogging in Memphis and killed. "Run for Eliza" is set for 4:20 a.m. Friday at RunStrong in Brandon. The run is planned for the same time Fletcher was last seen.
BRANDON, MS
Pelahatchie, MS
Gallman, MS
WJTV 12

Weekend guide: Here’s the events in Mississippi for Sept. 9-11

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) –  Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (September 9-11) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: 6th Annual Richland Ranger Fall Carnival – Friday & Saturday – Richland Enjoy rides, games, funnel cakes and more while […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
kicks96news.com

Minor Wreck in Carthage

On Wednesday at 4:36pm, there was a report of a two-vehicle MVA on Hwy 35 and Old Canton Road. EMS was cancelled shortly thereafter.
CARTHAGE, MS
WJTV 12

Cash 4 players win more than half-a-million dollars

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – More than 200 Cash 4 players in Mississippi won upwards of half-a-million dollars in combined winnings from the Sunday, Sept. 4 evening drawing with the winning combination of 3-3-3-3 and the Wednesday, Sept. 7 midday drawing with the winning combination of 1-1-2-2. Despite the big week of payouts, several large unclaimed […]
JACKSON, MS
breezynews.com

Shoplifting and DUIs in Leake and Attala

JERRY D SMITH, 54, of Carthage, Drug Court Order – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond N/A. JASON A TOLLESON, 35, of Carthage, Hold for Drug Court, MDOC. Bond N/A. JONATHAN L TOWNSEND, 36, of Carthage, Careless Driving, No Tag, No Insurance, Bench Warrant, CPD. Bond $168, $218,$418, N/A.
CARTHAGE, MS
wcbi.com

Mississippi Highway Patrol is looking for more troopers

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol is looking for more troopers. A new class is scheduled to begin 18 weeks of training at the end of January. You can get more information at up coming job fair at the Troop sub-stations on September 24th. In our viewing area, that would be in Starkville and New Albany.
STARKVILLE, MS
kicks96news.com

New Indictments in Neshoba County

PATRICK LEWIS BARNETT, 32, of Collinsville, Felony Indictment, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $5,000, $0. MICHAEL LEE BISHOP, 48, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $5,000. DIONDRE UNTERRIO BOLER, 23, of Union, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond DENIED. JAMIE CAMERON, 52, of DeKalb, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $50,000. DUSTIN CHAPMAN, 27,...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
Vicksburg Post

Flaggs: Vicksburg Fire Chief selection narrowed to two deputy chiefs

One of the Vicksburg Fire Department’s deputy chiefs — Trey Martin or Derrick Stamps — will be the next fire chief, Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said Wednesday. “I narrowed my selection down to two people and that’s one of the deputy chiefs. I have every intention to recommend one of the deputy chiefs as chief,” Flaggs said.
VICKSBURG, MS
Madison County Journal

Madison men set alligator record

Two Madison alligator hunters set a new state record for the longest female alligator on Aug. 28. Jim and Richie Denson caught the alligator that measured 10 feet two inches long on the Pearl River about five miles north of the Ross Barnett Reservoir. That record ties a previous world...
MADISON, MS
WJTV 12

Hosemann encourages everyone to visit Jackson restaurants

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann (R-Miss.) visited restaurants in Jackson to show residents that the city is open for business. The whole point of this tour is to simply let people know that local Jackson restaurants are open to the public and are ready for business. The current water crisis is not […]
JACKSON, MS
breezynews.com

Aggravated Assault and Multiple Domestic Violence Arrests in Attala and Leake

PAUL LUCKETT, 57, of Carthage, DUI – Other Substance, Seatbelt Violation, No Insurance, Possession of Marijuana, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $1,000. JONATHAN M MALONE, 29, of Carthage, Contraband in Prison, Improper Equipment, Seatbelt Violation, CPD. Bond N/A, $0, $0. BRIAN G MASK, 22, of Carthage, Aggravated Assault with...
CARTHAGE, MS
WAPT

Mississippi lieutenant governor visits Jackson restaurants

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann made his way to Jackson restaurants today as they try to navigate the ongoing water crisis and boil water notice. Johnny T's Blues and Bistro on Farish Street was first on his list. "They're open for business, this place is packed...
JACKSON, MS
WDAM-TV

Dollar General Literacy Foundation awards $70,000 to Mississippi

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WDAM) - On Thursday, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced the award of $70,000 in youth literacy grants to Mississippi nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools. This includes grants to three organizations in the Pine Belt. The funds are part of more than $3 million recently awarded across the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

