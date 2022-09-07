Read full article on original website
vicksburgnews.com
VJHS volleyball team defeated Byram on Thursday
Vicksburg Junior High School’s seventh and eighth-grade volleyball teams came out with wins over Byram on Thursday. The first set ended 25-9. Harper Jackson started with five points. Layla Johnson added four and Imani Kelly got six points. The second set saw Jackson starting with five aces. Kennedi Claiborne...
breezynews.com
Whippets Win Big in Lewisburg
The Kosciusko Whippets football team traveled all the way to Lewisburg to play the Patriots Friday night. In a pretty even match, Kosciusko led Lewisburg 13-7 at the half. The second half was even more exciting. No one pulled ahead by more than a touchdown. The Whippets came away with the win, 19-14.
Radio host starts new Deion Sanders rumor
It seems like only a matter of time before Deion Sanders leaves Jackson State to become the head coach at an FBS school, but the Hall of Famer is going to wait for the right offer. One local radio host seems to think that offer could come from Georgia Tech.
WAPT
Mississippi runners come together to honor slain jogger
BRANDON, Miss. — A group of Mississippi runners are coming together to honor mother and teacher Eliza Fletcher, who was abducted while jogging in Memphis and killed. "Run for Eliza" is set for 4:20 a.m. Friday at RunStrong in Brandon. The run is planned for the same time Fletcher was last seen.
WLBT
MDOT interstate closure could impact Ole Miss, JSU game traffic this weekend
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you have plans to attend the Ole Miss Rebels home game in Oxford, Mississippi, or Jackson State University’s Southern Heritage Class game in Memphis, Tennesse, you could be impacted by a big transportation closure. MDOT says it will be closing I-55 southbound in Panola...
Weekend guide: Here’s the events in Mississippi for Sept. 9-11
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (September 9-11) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: 6th Annual Richland Ranger Fall Carnival – Friday & Saturday – Richland Enjoy rides, games, funnel cakes and more while […]
kicks96news.com
Minor Wreck in Carthage
On Wednesday at 4:36pm, there was a report of a two-vehicle MVA on Hwy 35 and Old Canton Road. EMS was cancelled shortly thereafter.
Cash 4 players win more than half-a-million dollars
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – More than 200 Cash 4 players in Mississippi won upwards of half-a-million dollars in combined winnings from the Sunday, Sept. 4 evening drawing with the winning combination of 3-3-3-3 and the Wednesday, Sept. 7 midday drawing with the winning combination of 1-1-2-2. Despite the big week of payouts, several large unclaimed […]
breezynews.com
Shoplifting and DUIs in Leake and Attala
JERRY D SMITH, 54, of Carthage, Drug Court Order – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond N/A. JASON A TOLLESON, 35, of Carthage, Hold for Drug Court, MDOC. Bond N/A. JONATHAN L TOWNSEND, 36, of Carthage, Careless Driving, No Tag, No Insurance, Bench Warrant, CPD. Bond $168, $218,$418, N/A.
wcbi.com
Mississippi Highway Patrol is looking for more troopers
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol is looking for more troopers. A new class is scheduled to begin 18 weeks of training at the end of January. You can get more information at up coming job fair at the Troop sub-stations on September 24th. In our viewing area, that would be in Starkville and New Albany.
kicks96news.com
New Indictments in Neshoba County
PATRICK LEWIS BARNETT, 32, of Collinsville, Felony Indictment, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $5,000, $0. MICHAEL LEE BISHOP, 48, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $5,000. DIONDRE UNTERRIO BOLER, 23, of Union, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond DENIED. JAMIE CAMERON, 52, of DeKalb, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $50,000. DUSTIN CHAPMAN, 27,...
Vicksburg Post
Flaggs: Vicksburg Fire Chief selection narrowed to two deputy chiefs
One of the Vicksburg Fire Department’s deputy chiefs — Trey Martin or Derrick Stamps — will be the next fire chief, Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said Wednesday. “I narrowed my selection down to two people and that’s one of the deputy chiefs. I have every intention to recommend one of the deputy chiefs as chief,” Flaggs said.
Madison County Journal
Madison men set alligator record
Two Madison alligator hunters set a new state record for the longest female alligator on Aug. 28. Jim and Richie Denson caught the alligator that measured 10 feet two inches long on the Pearl River about five miles north of the Ross Barnett Reservoir. That record ties a previous world...
vicksburgnews.com
A scholarship endowment has been named after Caroline McCollum Simrall Hood at Ole Miss
A scholarship endowment has been named after the late Caroline Simrall Hood. The Caroline McCollum Simrall Hood Memorial Scholarship Endowment will provide scholarships in perpetuity to initiated and active members of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority on the University of Mississippi campus. Kappa Kappa Gamma made an initial $35,000 commitment to...
Hosemann encourages everyone to visit Jackson restaurants
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann (R-Miss.) visited restaurants in Jackson to show residents that the city is open for business. The whole point of this tour is to simply let people know that local Jackson restaurants are open to the public and are ready for business. The current water crisis is not […]
breezynews.com
Aggravated Assault and Multiple Domestic Violence Arrests in Attala and Leake
PAUL LUCKETT, 57, of Carthage, DUI – Other Substance, Seatbelt Violation, No Insurance, Possession of Marijuana, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $1,000. JONATHAN M MALONE, 29, of Carthage, Contraband in Prison, Improper Equipment, Seatbelt Violation, CPD. Bond N/A, $0, $0. BRIAN G MASK, 22, of Carthage, Aggravated Assault with...
WAPT
Mississippi lieutenant governor visits Jackson restaurants
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann made his way to Jackson restaurants today as they try to navigate the ongoing water crisis and boil water notice. Johnny T's Blues and Bistro on Farish Street was first on his list. "They're open for business, this place is packed...
WDAM-TV
Dollar General Literacy Foundation awards $70,000 to Mississippi
GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WDAM) - On Thursday, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced the award of $70,000 in youth literacy grants to Mississippi nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools. This includes grants to three organizations in the Pine Belt. The funds are part of more than $3 million recently awarded across the...
wcbi.com
Collinsville woman dead after a two-vehicle accident in Oktibbeha
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Collinsville woman is dead after a two vehicle accident this afternoon in Oktibbeha County. The crash happened on Highway 82 at the County Lake Road intersection about 2:20. Two vans were involved in the accident. Coroner Michael Hunt says 24-year-old Miyah Amos was...
