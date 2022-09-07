Read full article on original website
Related
SAPD: Avoid Sherwood Way and Southland due to motor accident
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department has released an alert, asking drivers to avoid the intersection of Sherwood Way and Southland by Sam’s Club due to a motor vehicle accident. SAPD released the alert with a ‘moderate’ severity tag, meaning there is a possible threat to life or property. The cause of the […]
Dirty Rain Covers San Angelo Vehicles with Grime
I've heard it said that rainwater is soft and fresh. Here in San Angelo, nothing could be further from the truth. The rain leaves behind all kinds of gritty dirt on any vehicle left outside. It's worse here in West Texas than many other parts of the country. That is...
Moto Xtreme Circus is touring in San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Moto Xtreme Circus will be heading to San Angelo in October to showcase their extreme talent. This circus features high-adrenaline shows which combine action sports with circus thrill acts. Some of these acts include; The X Metal Riders, Freestyle Motocross, BMX Freestyle, The Globe of Death, Sky masters, Pendulum Wheel, The Nuclear […]
conchovalleyhomepage.com
Tom Green County COVID-19 report: September 9, 2022
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Positive cases of COVID-19 have decreased in Tom Green County over the last seven days, according to the weekly COVID-19 report issued by the City of San Angelo on Friday. In the latest COVID-19 report, released on Friday, September 9, 2022, the Tom Green County...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Texas weekend events calendar, Sept. 9-11
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene to do with your friends and family. 8 a.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo Breakaway Slack, Expo Center of Taylor County Taylor Telecom Arena, 1801 E. South 11th St.
San Angelo LIVE!
DAILY LIVE! | A New Hotel is On the Way to San Angelo!
San Angelo- Today on LIVE!, Jared Russell, a spokesman for RJ's BBQ, is here to talk about RJ's Lunch Box that recently opened in the Sunset Mall. Also, a new hotel is coming to San Angelo, a San Angelo man has been given probation for possessing lewd images of a child, a fire on the Northside swallowed a residence, a preview of the City Council meeting, and Jim Ned Head Coach Matt Fanning is trying to overcome the injury bug.
San Angelo LIVE!
Free Pet Adoption Event at Petco in San Angelo Saturday!
SAN ANGELO – Concho Valley Paws is holding a free pet adoption event at Petco Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The San Angelo Animal Shelter has been in the news lately and these pets really do need good homes. The adoption event is today from 10 a.m....
Here’s Where San Angelo Beats The Biggest Cities in the World
It is customary in smaller cities for people to lament all the things that are readily available in bigger cities, that are harder to find in smaller cities like San Angelo. I hear it all the time. "I wish San Angelo were more like Austin or San Antonio," In my...
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Angelo LIVE!
High Speed Chase Ends at Randall King Concert at Cooper’s
SAN ANGELO, TX — Police, sheriff’s deputies, DPS and even the Texas Game Warden were seen chasing a red pickup at a high rate of speed through San Angelo Saturday evening. Reports of the chase started with witnesses calling us about watching the spectacle on the Houston Harte Expressway. The chase party exited the loop at Knickerbocker Road and headed towards the airport.
Update with SAISD: September 8
SAN ANGELO, Texas — KLST Carolyn McEnrue and Superintendent Dr. Dethloff discuss current updates with SAISD.
San Angelo LIVE!
WATCH: Stubborn Northside Structure Fire Taxing Firefighters
The LIVE! Daily is the "newspaper to your email" for San Angelo. Each content-packed edition has weather, the popular Top of the Email opinion and rumor mill column, news around the state of Texas, news around west Texas, the latest news stories from San Angelo LIVE!, events, and the most recent obituaries. The bottom of the email contains the most recent rants and comments. The LIVE! daily is emailed 5 days per week. On Sundays, subscribers receive the West Texas Real Estate LIVE! email.
San Angelo LIVE!
College Hills Near 5 Corners Closed Through Friday
SAN ANGELO, TX — The City of San Angelo street reconstruction project continues on College Hills Thursday morning after rain delayed crews. The reconstruction project will replace water pipes underneath the roadway and to do this, a road closure was announced early Wednesday evening. Fro 8-6 p.m. Thursday, September...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
San Angelo LIVE!
Want a Blues Brothers Style Surplus Cop Car? Here's Your Chance
SAN ANGELO – Elwood Blues: "It's got a cop motor, a 440 cubic inch plant, it's got cop tires, cop suspensions, cop shocks. It's a model made before catalytic converters so it'll run good on regular gas. What do you say, is it the new Bluesmobile or what?" Jake...
The 47th Taste of San Angelo is Tues, Sept 13th
We have a lot of people moving to San Angelo on a regular basis and as they settle into the community, one of the first questions that comes up is "where are the best places to eat". Well, there is an awesome event coming up that can answer a lot of those questions.
San Angelo LIVE!
COVER1 | Great Match-Ups Mark Week 3 of Texas High School Football
Today on LIVE!- Week 3 of High School Football is already here and we'll drop our picks and some analysis for the games tonight. Also, a Midland middle school student was arrested after attacking a Teacher, what's going on in San Angelo this weekend, and more of the same when it comes to weather.
Blowout causes a rollover on Houston Harte
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A tire blowout causes a rollover crash on the Houston Harte Expressway. Police state that a red truck was traveling east on Houston Harte when they experienced a blowout that caused them to roll over. No injuries were reported, the driver was wearing a seatbelt and no citations were given out.
Haunted History: The murder of Leandra Morales
SAN ANGELO, Texas — It has been 44 years since the murder of Leandra Morales made headlines back in 1978 but the story of her death has lived on in whispers among Angelo State University students. According to an article from 1978, the story first came to light when a young man by the name […]
San Angelo LIVE!
WATCH: San Angelo Marks Somber 21st Anniversary of 9/11 Terrorist Attacks
SAN ANGELO – A small group of San Angeloans gathered at the 9/11 memorial by the River Stage downtown Friday morning to mark the 21st Anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the United States that ushered in the War on Terror and killed 3,000 Americans. The San Angelo...
Animal rescues allege years of neglect at San Angelo Animal Shelter
The directors of two pet rescues are accusing the San Angelo Animal Shelter of keeping dogs and cats in unsanitary and inhumane conditions. Stunning photos of dogs laying in their own feces and walls crawling with cockroaches back up their claims.
BREAKING: 2 Alarm Fire Blazing in North San Angelo
SAN ANGELO – San Angelo Firefighters are battling a two alarm fire at the corner of Armstrong St. and 24th St. Wednesday morning. The call for the structure fire came in around 10:20 a.m. and when firefighters arrived, they found the structure actively on fire.
Comments / 6