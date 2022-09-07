On Wednesday, August 31, 2022, Deputy Leatherman & CID Sgt. Weinmann made a six hour round trip to Seabrook, Tx to take a wanted male subject into custody. During the course of an in-depth investigation into an alleged child molestation, the suspect fled from Freestone County, but Sgt. Weinmann was able to track him down in the Seabrook area of Harris County. With assistance of Seabrook Police Department’s CID, the suspect was located and detained for the warrant that was issued as result of the investigation. The suspect was booked into the Freestone County Jail and charged with Indecency with Child Sexual Contact, a 2nd Degree Felony.

FREESTONE COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO