Freestone County, TX

Van Zandt County is 18th to declare invasion at southern border

(The Center Square) – Van Zandt County in northeast Texas is the 18th county to declare an invasion at the southern border. Its county commissioners and Judge Don Kirkpatrick signed a resolution expressing support for Gov. Greg Abbott “to take necessary action to stop the chaos on our border.”
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX
Mart City Council member indicted on meth charge can continue serving

A Mart city council member indicted last week on a methamphetamine possession charge can continue to serve on the council. A McLennan County grand jury indicted Mart City Council Member Zachary Blain Byrd, 44, last week on a state jail felony charge of possessing less than a gram of a controlled substance.
MART, TX
Marriage licenses in Coryell County for August

Marriage licenses filed during August 2022 in the Coryell County Clerk’s Office included:. Ian José Colon Maldonado and Samantha Katherine Guentzel,. Thomas MacGregor Denson and Christine Grace Saari,. Albert Jo AJ Rosario Dizon and Ashley Olvera,. Thurman Carroll Estes and Annette Ray,. Kalub James Flores and Kimberly Marie...
CORYELL COUNTY, TX
Freestone County Sheriff’s Report

On Wednesday, August 31, 2022, Deputy Leatherman & CID Sgt. Weinmann made a six hour round trip to Seabrook, Tx to take a wanted male subject into custody. During the course of an in-depth investigation into an alleged child molestation, the suspect fled from Freestone County, but Sgt. Weinmann was able to track him down in the Seabrook area of Harris County. With assistance of Seabrook Police Department’s CID, the suspect was located and detained for the warrant that was issued as result of the investigation. The suspect was booked into the Freestone County Jail and charged with Indecency with Child Sexual Contact, a 2nd Degree Felony.
FREESTONE COUNTY, TX
Dr. Mitchell Myers Joins Parkview as a Fulltime Orthopedic Surgeon

Parkview Regional Hospital announced that Mitchell Myers, M.D., has joined its staff and will be offering orthopedic surgical services to patients in Mexia and the surrounding area. Dr. Myers has a strong background in general orthopedics, specializing in total joint replacement, sports medicine, knee, shoulder and hip surgery, arthritis and arthroscopic surgery. He will join Dr. Robert Launikitis, Orthopedic Surgeon in the Parkview Orthopedics and Sports Medicine practice.
MEXIA, TX
Worries heightened after death of Baylor Alum, how to defend yourself

CENTRAL, Texas — Eliza Fletcher's death has sparked outrage and worry in many communities, including right here in Central Texas. Even on Twitter, women are using the hashtag Eliza-Fletcher to voice concerns about their safety. Here in Central Texas, local experts in hand to hand combat are providing necessary...
TEMPLE, TX
Mexia authorities withhold name of arrested man in deadly shooting

A shooting at a Mexia hotel early Thursday left one man dead and another man under arrest, but authorities declined to name either one. A shots fired call led Mexia Police to the scene of a killing at a hotel in the 1300 block of East Milam Street around 1 a.m. Thursday, Mexia City Manager Eric Garretty said Thursday.
MEXIA, TX
Learn Some Spooky Texas History on These Small Town Haunted Ghost Tours

Fall is just around the corner, and what better time than Halloween season to dive into the spooky and paranormal. Indeed, in towns throughout Texas, including Jefferson, Bartlett, and Granbury, there are a variety of walking ghost tours that guide guests through a town’s vivid history, touching on dark subjects like murder, shootouts, hangings, suicides, arson, railroad tragedies, and ghost sightings, but also more lighthearted lore, such as a bell from the Alamo turning up in a Seguin hotel and a young ghost who likes to play tag in downtown Bryan.
GRANBURY, TX
Mike Copeland: Broken G BBQ opens at The Backyard; vacant health complex bought

Now sitting vacant, the 116-bed Healthcare Resort of Waco may be about to get a new chapter. The facility opened in 2015 to offer assisted living accommodations and skilled nursing care to seniors. A dispute between the tenant and landlord caused it to close just three years later, in 2018, though it is located on seemingly prime development land. Its address on Crosslake Parkway in Legends Crossing is near Saltgrass Steak House, Chuy’s and P.F. Chang’s restaurants, plus hotels and retail.
WACO, TX
Body found after a possible a hit-and-run in Freestone County

DEW, Texas (KWTX) - An investigation is underway after authorities found a body Friday afternoon in rural Central Texas. Shortly before 3 p.m., the Freestone County Sheriff’s Office was alerted about someone lying on the side of the I-45N lanes. Deputies who arrived at the scene found the body...
FREESTONE COUNTY, TX
Homecoming mums made by McGregor students raise big money for FFA

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas students at one school will be wearing mums and garters made by fellow students for Homecoming this week thanks to a successful fundraiser by a local FFA chapter and hard work by floral design students. This is the second year McGregor High School FFA...
MCGREGOR, TX
I-14/U.S. 190 bypass widening funds included in state transportation plan

The widening of the I-14/U.S. 190 bypass from two lanes to four around Copperas Cove is closer to becoming a fully funded reality, after Governor Greg Abbott announced the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) 2023 Unified Transportation Program (UTP) will be putting $85 billion into the state’s roadways over the next 10 years.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
Local residents zapped by higher electric costs

A combination of skyrocketing electric bills, the installation of new smart meters, rate increase notifications received by email and a rate request made to the city of Gatesville have some people seeing red when it comes to their utility bills. Gatesville resident Tommy Welch is among those who say he...
GATESVILLE, TX
Sheriff’s deputies bust illegal game room in Central Texas, arrest two

RIESEL, Texas (KWTX) - Investigators with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office CID Unit on Thursday arrested two men and shuttered an illegal game room operating within the Riesel city limits, the sheriff announced in a Facebook post. The alleged game room employees, Ramesh Nidavolu, 29, and Nagedrama Chowdary Edupuganti,...
RIESEL, TX

