KWTX
Over $13k in damages: Bell County Commissioner candidate has his campaign office’s AC tampered with three times
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Louie Minor, a Bell County Commissioner candidate had his campaign office, in Killeen, vandalized over the Labor Day holiday weekend. From hot on the campaign trail to just plain hot, Minors has had his campaign office’s AC systems vandalized three separate times. In the videos...
mycouriertribune.com
Van Zandt County is 18th to declare invasion at southern border
(The Center Square) – Van Zandt County in northeast Texas is the 18th county to declare an invasion at the southern border. Its county commissioners and Judge Don Kirkpatrick signed a resolution expressing support for Gov. Greg Abbott “to take necessary action to stop the chaos on our border.”
WacoTrib.com
Mart City Council member indicted on meth charge can continue serving
A Mart city council member indicted last week on a methamphetamine possession charge can continue to serve on the council. A McLennan County grand jury indicted Mart City Council Member Zachary Blain Byrd, 44, last week on a state jail felony charge of possessing less than a gram of a controlled substance.
Some Central Texas dentists to offer free care this Saturday
Saturday is Free Dentistry Day with clinics participating right in Central Texas and offering cleanings, fillings, and extractions to patients.
Gatesville Messenger
Marriage licenses in Coryell County for August
Marriage licenses filed during August 2022 in the Coryell County Clerk’s Office included:. Ian José Colon Maldonado and Samantha Katherine Guentzel,. Thomas MacGregor Denson and Christine Grace Saari,. Albert Jo AJ Rosario Dizon and Ashley Olvera,. Thurman Carroll Estes and Annette Ray,. Kalub James Flores and Kimberly Marie...
freestonecountytimesonline.com
Freestone County Sheriff’s Report
On Wednesday, August 31, 2022, Deputy Leatherman & CID Sgt. Weinmann made a six hour round trip to Seabrook, Tx to take a wanted male subject into custody. During the course of an in-depth investigation into an alleged child molestation, the suspect fled from Freestone County, but Sgt. Weinmann was able to track him down in the Seabrook area of Harris County. With assistance of Seabrook Police Department’s CID, the suspect was located and detained for the warrant that was issued as result of the investigation. The suspect was booked into the Freestone County Jail and charged with Indecency with Child Sexual Contact, a 2nd Degree Felony.
wtaw.com
Fourth Person And The Third Member Of A Hearne Family Dies From A Wednesday Night Crash
The Texas department of public safety announced Saturday the death of a third member of a Hearne family from a head on crash Wednesday night at the north city limits of Hearne. The nine year old daughter of Brittany Smith of Hearne did not survive critical injuries after the vehicle...
freestonecountytimesonline.com
Dr. Mitchell Myers Joins Parkview as a Fulltime Orthopedic Surgeon
Parkview Regional Hospital announced that Mitchell Myers, M.D., has joined its staff and will be offering orthopedic surgical services to patients in Mexia and the surrounding area. Dr. Myers has a strong background in general orthopedics, specializing in total joint replacement, sports medicine, knee, shoulder and hip surgery, arthritis and arthroscopic surgery. He will join Dr. Robert Launikitis, Orthopedic Surgeon in the Parkview Orthopedics and Sports Medicine practice.
wtaw.com
Grimes County Man Charged With The April 2021 Mass Shooting At Kent Moore Cabinets Tells The Trial Judge He “Has Never Given His Consent To Be Held”
The Grimes County man charged with the April 2021 mass shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets in Bryan and shooting a DPS trooper near Iola has issued a nine page declaration of his innocence. Larry Bollin’s letter demands that the trial judge dismiss the murder charge and that he “has never...
WacoTrib.com
What you missed this week in notable Waco crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Waco Tribune-Herald. (11) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Worries heightened after death of Baylor Alum, how to defend yourself
CENTRAL, Texas — Eliza Fletcher's death has sparked outrage and worry in many communities, including right here in Central Texas. Even on Twitter, women are using the hashtag Eliza-Fletcher to voice concerns about their safety. Here in Central Texas, local experts in hand to hand combat are providing necessary...
WacoTrib.com
Mexia authorities withhold name of arrested man in deadly shooting
A shooting at a Mexia hotel early Thursday left one man dead and another man under arrest, but authorities declined to name either one. A shots fired call led Mexia Police to the scene of a killing at a hotel in the 1300 block of East Milam Street around 1 a.m. Thursday, Mexia City Manager Eric Garretty said Thursday.
Learn Some Spooky Texas History on These Small Town Haunted Ghost Tours
Fall is just around the corner, and what better time than Halloween season to dive into the spooky and paranormal. Indeed, in towns throughout Texas, including Jefferson, Bartlett, and Granbury, there are a variety of walking ghost tours that guide guests through a town’s vivid history, touching on dark subjects like murder, shootouts, hangings, suicides, arson, railroad tragedies, and ghost sightings, but also more lighthearted lore, such as a bell from the Alamo turning up in a Seguin hotel and a young ghost who likes to play tag in downtown Bryan.
WacoTrib.com
Mike Copeland: Broken G BBQ opens at The Backyard; vacant health complex bought
Now sitting vacant, the 116-bed Healthcare Resort of Waco may be about to get a new chapter. The facility opened in 2015 to offer assisted living accommodations and skilled nursing care to seniors. A dispute between the tenant and landlord caused it to close just three years later, in 2018, though it is located on seemingly prime development land. Its address on Crosslake Parkway in Legends Crossing is near Saltgrass Steak House, Chuy’s and P.F. Chang’s restaurants, plus hotels and retail.
KWTX
Body found after a possible a hit-and-run in Freestone County
DEW, Texas (KWTX) - An investigation is underway after authorities found a body Friday afternoon in rural Central Texas. Shortly before 3 p.m., the Freestone County Sheriff’s Office was alerted about someone lying on the side of the I-45N lanes. Deputies who arrived at the scene found the body...
KWTX
Homecoming mums made by McGregor students raise big money for FFA
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas students at one school will be wearing mums and garters made by fellow students for Homecoming this week thanks to a successful fundraiser by a local FFA chapter and hard work by floral design students. This is the second year McGregor High School FFA...
coveleaderpress.com
I-14/U.S. 190 bypass widening funds included in state transportation plan
The widening of the I-14/U.S. 190 bypass from two lanes to four around Copperas Cove is closer to becoming a fully funded reality, after Governor Greg Abbott announced the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) 2023 Unified Transportation Program (UTP) will be putting $85 billion into the state’s roadways over the next 10 years.
Gatesville Messenger
Local residents zapped by higher electric costs
A combination of skyrocketing electric bills, the installation of new smart meters, rate increase notifications received by email and a rate request made to the city of Gatesville have some people seeing red when it comes to their utility bills. Gatesville resident Tommy Welch is among those who say he...
KWTX
Gatesville veteran patrols school hallways for safety through new program
GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Left to right and everywhere in between there’s someone new keeping an eye on Gatesville ISD. “”I’m just looking for anything suspicious,” Adam Fitzer said. “Anything that would seem out of the ordinary.”. He’s not a teacher or administrator. No Fitzer...
KBTX.com
Sheriff’s deputies bust illegal game room in Central Texas, arrest two
RIESEL, Texas (KWTX) - Investigators with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office CID Unit on Thursday arrested two men and shuttered an illegal game room operating within the Riesel city limits, the sheriff announced in a Facebook post. The alleged game room employees, Ramesh Nidavolu, 29, and Nagedrama Chowdary Edupuganti,...
