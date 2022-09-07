ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Ash Ketchum’s Pokemon Journey Team Mystery Gift Codes

In the anime, after 20 years, Ash Ketchum finally fulfilled his dream of becoming a Pokemon Champion. In celebration of this, players can also redeem Mystery Gift Codes in Pokemon Sword and Shield to unlock the entirety of the Ash Championship Team in the game. In this article, we’ll update you on the Ash team […] The post Ash Ketchum’s Pokemon Journey Team Mystery Gift Codes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GamesRadar

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is getting its own Switch OLED model

Alongside today’s new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer, Nintendo has announced a special edition Nintendo Switch OLED console. The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet edition Nintendo Switch OLED will be available to purchase a week or so ahead of the games themselves on November 4, 2022. This version of the console is quite frankly stunning and sports many subtle, and some not so subtle, nods to the upcoming game.
PC Gamer

This Paper Mario-inspired indie looks like a GBA classic time forgot

Paper Animal RPG also channels Pokémon Mystery Dungeon, really bringing home the early aughts cute. There sure are a lot of those "wholesome" games out there, so much so that any prospective cutesy adventure has its work cut out setting itself apart with all the adorable frogs (opens in new tab) and spooky witches (opens in new tab) taking gaming by storm. Luckily for Paper Animal RPG (opens in new tab), its classic Game Boy Advance charm and gameplay really help it shine.
itechpost.com

'Overwatch 2' Will Require Battle Pass to Unlock New Heroes, Leak Reveals

Gamers will reportedly have to either play their way to unlock new characters or pay a fee to access them. Blizzard Entertainment's Overwatch 2 is arriving less than a month from now and a new leak revealed some important details about the first-person shooter sequel. According to details about the game's battle pass design that were recently leaked, the studio has significantly changed the way new heroes will be rolled out.
Engadget

Marvel is getting the 'Pokémon Go' treatment thanks to Niantic

You'll be able to create your own Marvel superhero in 'World of Heroes' next year. Marvel has teamed up with Pokémon Go developer Niantic to create an augmented reality mobile game that will be available worldwide next year. In Marvel World of Heroes, you can create your own superhero in a Marvel game for the first time, according to a Niantic blog post.
Pocono Update

A Revisit To Some Of Gaming's Greatest Monsters

If there is one thing gaming has done, it has been bringing monsters, both real and imagined, to life in a way no other media has done. We can face dragons, demons, and all other forms of evil or oddity across various titles and series. Yet some remain with us forever, haunting our dreams, making us laugh, and fueling our gaming experience with adrenaline and panic. While others have foundicon status, becoming a visual representation of their series. So here is a small look into the origin or purpose of some of the most iconic creatures in major franchises. (All information has been based on canon information and may not reflect on games that distort the main timeline.)
Nintendo
The Game Haus

Overwatch 2 Kiriko Release Date

The next Overwatch 2 Hero will be coming soon. Until recently all that was known about the next hero was that they were likely female and had something to do with the Kanezaka Fox. Now after a potential leak of the name Kiriko, an unfinished trailer for the hero may have just leaked. Here is the latest on the potential leak of the new Overwatch 2 Support, Kiriko including her release date.
PC Gamer

Overwatch 2 new fox hero cinematic leaks: Meet Kiriko

Update: The original YouTube upload of Kiriko's unfinished short has been copyright claimed by Blizzard and taken down. We've removed it from the story and replaced it with a tweet about it below. The video is still up (for now) on this Streamable link (opens in new tab) courtesy of Reddit user TrumpCruz (opens in new tab). The video is currently available on Daily Motion (opens in new tab) with the password "overwatch". You can watch the video here (opens in new tab), but it probably won't last long like all of the others.
RideApart

Get Tactical With HJC’s New RPHA 11 Call Of Duty Edition

It isn’t really too surprising that most motorcyclists are, in fact, dynamic folks. Apart from actually being into bikes, a lot of us are movie buffs, tech nerds, gamers, and dozens of other things, too. As such, it’s nice to be able to express the different sides of our character even while we’re riding our bikes.
Collider

'Gargoyles' Sega Genesis Game Remaster Announced at D23

Disney's classic cartoon Gargoyles is back in the limelight thanks to a new announcement at D23. Amid a slew of updates on games under the Disney banner, it was announced that the beloved Sega Genesis game that spun off of the cartoon is being remastered for consoles and PC. As...
RideApart

Yamaha SR400 Limited Edition 44th Anniversary Bike Released In Thailand

Time comes for us all, and that’s especially true if you’re a motorcycle. Either a given model evolves to stay current, or it eventually falls by the wayside as expectations and regulations change. Take the Yamaha SR400. In late August, 2022, Thai Yamaha announced an extremely special, limited-edition 44th anniversary SR400, for exclusive release in the rare country where it’s still available as a new model.
CARS
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Cosplay Unleashes Iguro's Breathing Style

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has taken a backseat as of late, but don't go thinking the series has put down its guard. The manga might be over, but the story lives on thanks to its hugely popular anime. In fact, season three is in the works right now, and it promises to bring some new Hashira to the table. And to prepare, one cosplayer is going viral thanks to their stunning take on Iguro Obanai.
COMICS
SheKnows

This Super-Soft Towel Set With Over 25,000 Reviews Is Said to Be So Absorbent & Is Only $22 Right Now

With our bathrooms, we want it to be a sanctuary. From the lights to the shampoo bottles, we want our bathrooms to be as spa-level as they can get. The only thing we love more than opulent finds on TikTok is a grand deal. Our hearts skip a beat when we see something on Amazon for 20 percent off. Nearly 50 percent off? We need a minute to catch our breaths. But when something we need is 60 percent off, it’s instantly in our carts. There are things you need and things you want. Sometimes they overlap, and when they do,...
SHOPPING
Polygon

Goat Simulator 3: Still a silly game about being a really annoying goat

There is a very convenient way of accurately and succinctly summing up the degree of absurdity to which Goat Simulator 3 aspires: There is no such thing as Goat Simulator 2. Those familiar with Coffee Stain’s caprine and chaotic antics will likely recognize Goat Simulator as the wildly popular sandbox game from way back when. For those unacquainted with it, the premise is simple: You’re a goat with a penchant for misbehaving, tasked with causing as much of a ruckus as possible. From headbutting civilians to sticking your tongue to everything in sight, it’s a game that largely revolves around complete and utter bedlam.
VIDEO GAMES
International Business Times

'Overwatch 2' Fans Angry Over Battle Pass-Locked Heroes

Fans are baffled over Blizzard's decision to lock new "Overwatch 2" heroes behind a battle pass system, which was hinted at by incomplete information posted on the game's store page. Access to new heroes, such as the upcoming support character Kiriko, is due to be restricted behind "Overwatch 2's" new...
