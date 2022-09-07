Read full article on original website
Ash Ketchum’s Pokemon Journey Team Mystery Gift Codes
In the anime, after 20 years, Ash Ketchum finally fulfilled his dream of becoming a Pokemon Champion. In celebration of this, players can also redeem Mystery Gift Codes in Pokemon Sword and Shield to unlock the entirety of the Ash Championship Team in the game. In this article, we’ll update you on the Ash team […] The post Ash Ketchum’s Pokemon Journey Team Mystery Gift Codes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is getting its own Switch OLED model
Alongside today’s new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer, Nintendo has announced a special edition Nintendo Switch OLED console. The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet edition Nintendo Switch OLED will be available to purchase a week or so ahead of the games themselves on November 4, 2022. This version of the console is quite frankly stunning and sports many subtle, and some not so subtle, nods to the upcoming game.
techeblog.com
Marvel World of Heroes AR Mobile Game by Niantic Revealed at D23 Expo, Gives You Superhero Abilities
Thor: Ragnarok with lightsabers, now check out Marvel World of Heroes, an AR game by Pokemon GO developer Niantic. Revealed at the D23 Expo today in Anaheim, this augmented reality experience lets players become their own unique Marvel superhero and extend gameplay into the real world. How will the AR...
"Thief with guns" FPS Gloomwood tops Steam after shifting launch plans to dodge Cyberpunk 2077 showcase
Gloomwood (opens in new tab) is the latest retro shooter from Dusk and Ultrakill publisher New Blood Interactive, and after the team moved its Early Access launch up a day hoping to get ahead of this week's Cyberpunk 2077 news, it's quickly become a top seller on Steam. New Blood...
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Paper Mario-inspired indie looks like a GBA classic time forgot
Paper Animal RPG also channels Pokémon Mystery Dungeon, really bringing home the early aughts cute. There sure are a lot of those "wholesome" games out there, so much so that any prospective cutesy adventure has its work cut out setting itself apart with all the adorable frogs (opens in new tab) and spooky witches (opens in new tab) taking gaming by storm. Luckily for Paper Animal RPG (opens in new tab), its classic Game Boy Advance charm and gameplay really help it shine.
itechpost.com
'Overwatch 2' Will Require Battle Pass to Unlock New Heroes, Leak Reveals
Gamers will reportedly have to either play their way to unlock new characters or pay a fee to access them. Blizzard Entertainment's Overwatch 2 is arriving less than a month from now and a new leak revealed some important details about the first-person shooter sequel. According to details about the game's battle pass design that were recently leaked, the studio has significantly changed the way new heroes will be rolled out.
Engadget
Marvel is getting the 'Pokémon Go' treatment thanks to Niantic
You'll be able to create your own Marvel superhero in 'World of Heroes' next year. Marvel has teamed up with Pokémon Go developer Niantic to create an augmented reality mobile game that will be available worldwide next year. In Marvel World of Heroes, you can create your own superhero in a Marvel game for the first time, according to a Niantic blog post.
A Revisit To Some Of Gaming's Greatest Monsters
If there is one thing gaming has done, it has been bringing monsters, both real and imagined, to life in a way no other media has done. We can face dragons, demons, and all other forms of evil or oddity across various titles and series. Yet some remain with us forever, haunting our dreams, making us laugh, and fueling our gaming experience with adrenaline and panic. While others have foundicon status, becoming a visual representation of their series. So here is a small look into the origin or purpose of some of the most iconic creatures in major franchises. (All information has been based on canon information and may not reflect on games that distort the main timeline.)
Destiny 2: K1 Crew Quarters Lost Sector Location
Find the K1 Crew Quarters Lost Sector on the Moon and claim your prize by defeating the boss inside.
IGN
Cyberpunk 2077 Ending Development on PS4 and Xbox One, CD Projekt Red Confirms
CD Projekt Red has decided to end development of new content for the PS4 and Xbox One versions of Cyberpunk 2077, confirming in an update note that future expansions, including the recently announced Phantom Liberty, will only be released on PC, PS5, Stadia and Xbox Series X|S. Following Patch 1.6...
Overwatch 2 Kiriko Release Date
The next Overwatch 2 Hero will be coming soon. Until recently all that was known about the next hero was that they were likely female and had something to do with the Kanezaka Fox. Now after a potential leak of the name Kiriko, an unfinished trailer for the hero may have just leaked. Here is the latest on the potential leak of the new Overwatch 2 Support, Kiriko including her release date.
Overwatch 2 new fox hero cinematic leaks: Meet Kiriko
Update: The original YouTube upload of Kiriko's unfinished short has been copyright claimed by Blizzard and taken down. We've removed it from the story and replaced it with a tweet about it below. The video is still up (for now) on this Streamable link (opens in new tab) courtesy of Reddit user TrumpCruz (opens in new tab). The video is currently available on Daily Motion (opens in new tab) with the password "overwatch". You can watch the video here (opens in new tab), but it probably won't last long like all of the others.
RideApart
Get Tactical With HJC’s New RPHA 11 Call Of Duty Edition
It isn’t really too surprising that most motorcyclists are, in fact, dynamic folks. Apart from actually being into bikes, a lot of us are movie buffs, tech nerds, gamers, and dozens of other things, too. As such, it’s nice to be able to express the different sides of our character even while we’re riding our bikes.
Collider
'Gargoyles' Sega Genesis Game Remaster Announced at D23
Disney's classic cartoon Gargoyles is back in the limelight thanks to a new announcement at D23. Amid a slew of updates on games under the Disney banner, it was announced that the beloved Sega Genesis game that spun off of the cartoon is being remastered for consoles and PC. As...
RideApart
Yamaha SR400 Limited Edition 44th Anniversary Bike Released In Thailand
Time comes for us all, and that’s especially true if you’re a motorcycle. Either a given model evolves to stay current, or it eventually falls by the wayside as expectations and regulations change. Take the Yamaha SR400. In late August, 2022, Thai Yamaha announced an extremely special, limited-edition 44th anniversary SR400, for exclusive release in the rare country where it’s still available as a new model.
CARS・
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Unleashes Iguro's Breathing Style
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has taken a backseat as of late, but don't go thinking the series has put down its guard. The manga might be over, but the story lives on thanks to its hugely popular anime. In fact, season three is in the works right now, and it promises to bring some new Hashira to the table. And to prepare, one cosplayer is going viral thanks to their stunning take on Iguro Obanai.
NME
Without “Mr Battlefield”, EA’s premier shooter is about to get real weird
This Week In Games is a weekly gaming column that tackles gaming’s biggest stories. This week, Jake Tucker examines what a major departure at EA Dice could mean for the Battlefield series. This week EA delivered a Battlefield-themed one-two punch, announcing that there would be a new narrative campaign...
Polygon
Goat Simulator 3: Still a silly game about being a really annoying goat
There is a very convenient way of accurately and succinctly summing up the degree of absurdity to which Goat Simulator 3 aspires: There is no such thing as Goat Simulator 2. Those familiar with Coffee Stain’s caprine and chaotic antics will likely recognize Goat Simulator as the wildly popular sandbox game from way back when. For those unacquainted with it, the premise is simple: You’re a goat with a penchant for misbehaving, tasked with causing as much of a ruckus as possible. From headbutting civilians to sticking your tongue to everything in sight, it’s a game that largely revolves around complete and utter bedlam.
International Business Times
'Overwatch 2' Fans Angry Over Battle Pass-Locked Heroes
Fans are baffled over Blizzard's decision to lock new "Overwatch 2" heroes behind a battle pass system, which was hinted at by incomplete information posted on the game's store page. Access to new heroes, such as the upcoming support character Kiriko, is due to be restricted behind "Overwatch 2's" new...
