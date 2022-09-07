Read full article on original website
Chimichurri Fried Rice
If you love fried rice and are looking for different ways to prepare it, this recipe is for you. It combines yellow onions, garlic, jalapeño slices and peas with Seeds of Change Organic Brown Basmati Rice. The best part? It’s paired with a homemade chimichurri sauce that’s packed with flavor. You’ll want to double this recipe so you can enjoy leftovers—trust us.
Steak, Potatoes, and Tomatoes with Quick Chimichurri
Juicy late-summer tomatoes, verdant fresh herbs, and golden potatoes pair with simply seared and sliced steaks. This recipe works well with boneless strip and hanger steaks, two cuts that render juicy, exceptionally tender meat that are countered with the chimichurri. This recipe can easily be doubled for a crowd. The dish is inspired by Matthew Conway, sommelier and owner of The Tippling House in Charleston, who encourages you to level-up this easy steak dinner with a chilled bottle of red wine. "The most overlooked aspect of food and wine pairing is temperature," he notes. "Steak and Syrah isn't revolutionary, but try that red wine cold with hot, fatty steak. The combination of flavor and temperature variation will leave you wanting another bite."
Creamy Lemon Chicken Skillet
With flavorful ingredients and only 45 minutes, you can have this Creamy Lemon Chicken Skillet that is bursting with flavor on your table in no time!. Skillet meals are one of my favorite types of meals to make. I love making meals all in one pan. This Creamy Lemon Chicken Skillet is full of lemon flavor that is contrasted by different seasonings and vegetables. It is a great dinner meal that you can make any night of the week. With easy ingredients, you will find yourself putting this recipe at the top of your menu! If you are looking for something that has a burst of flavor in each and every bite, you have to try this Creamy Lemon Chicken Skillet recipe!
Lentil Salad [Vegan]
Crumbled vegan feta cheese and sunflower seeds for topping optional. Cook the lentils according to the package directions. Meanwhile, prepare the dressing by mixing the ingredients in a small bowl. Assemble the salad by adding the cucumber, red pepper, red onion, parsley, and mint, into a medium mixing bowl and...
Smoked Salmon Eggs Benedict with Caper Butter Hollandaise
Eggs Benedict is a brunch treat on its own, but we added a hollandaise sauce made with caper-infused butter, smoked salmon, and brown butter-fried capers to make it even more decadent. When making the sauce, make sure the butter is warm, and drizzle it in slowly — if you go too fast, the sauce could separate or the egg yolks could curdle. Watch the bowl's temperature as well, since the eggs can scramble if it gets too hot. Fresh, peppery arugula perfectly balances the rich salmon and hollandaise. Piled onto toasted English muffins with poached eggs, fresh chives, and crispy capers, it makes an impressive (and tasty) breakfast.
Golden Spiced Thai Noodles [Vegan]
Optional fresh ingredients: Thai basil and chopped cherry tomatoes. Add rice noodles to boiling water for around four minutes. Let sit then assemble the sauce ingredients. Add the oil, vegetable broth, minced ginger and garlic, and the spices to a skillet or low pan and sauté for a few minutes until the spices are fragrant and the garlic becomes golden.
Barbecue spare ribs, roasted cauliflower salad, coconut lemonade and spoon cake from chef Gregory Gourdet
Spare ribs with homemade barbecue sauce, roasted cauliflower salad, coconut lemonade and spoon cake with fresh berries just scream "end of summer dinner party." That's why chef Gregory Gourdet joined "Good Morning America" on Monday to bring a taste of his delicious cooking to your kitchen with a full lineup of delicious drinks, dishes and dessert.
How to turn wilted herbs and old bread into a Catalan seasoning – recipe
Picada is a traditional Catalan seasoning made by pounding together stale bread, garlic, parsley and nuts in a mortar. The crumble-like mixture is then added to stews or sauces near the end of the cooking process, to thicken and add flavour. It’s a great way to use up stale bread and wilted herbs, which get cooked into the sauce and give it a huge boost.
Spicy grilled shrimp and olive skewers for dinner: Try the recipe
If you're looking for a quick and easy dinner idea, try an olives and shrimp combo which are all the better when infused with smoky flavor from the grill. "These spicy shrimp skewers are easy on prep and big on flavor. They pair marinated shrimp with Pearls Specialties Jalapeño Stuffed Queen Olives for perfectly spicy, bold bites," says Tracy Wood, director brand and product management of Musco Family Olive Co.
Easy Marinated Vegetable Kabobs [Vegan]
8 cups of vegetables (see above for recommendations *potatoes and carrots will require to be boiled until tender before threading onto skewers) Gather your veggies and chop them into bite-sized pieces. Keep button mushrooms, baby potatoes, and shallots whole. If using potatoes or carrots, boil first until tender and allow to cool.
Italian Meatballs with Ricotta
The perfect, creamy comfort meal. Of all the comfort foods out there pasta has to be the most reliable of them all. Any night of the week, whether it’s a busy weeknight or a big dinner with guests over- pasta is one of my go-to dinners. If you’re willing...
Mushroom Chicken
This flavorful chicken recipe is a favorite dish of Puerto Rican food columnist Illyanna Maisonet, and is modeled after a dish her mother used to make. The recipe appears in Maisonet's upcoming cookbook, Diasporican. "My mom is not a fan of cooking. She considers it a chore. Which is why when she made Mushroom Chicken, it was always a treat," Maisonet shares. It includes my three favorite things: fried chicken, gravy, and white rice. Who doesn't love those things?! Although the recipe is not Puerto Rican, it has a special place in the book because it has a special place in my heart. Also, I can't ever get it to taste like hers to save my life."
