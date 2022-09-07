Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
HSU Cowgirls Soccer Picked To RepeatHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons University Cowboy Band!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
HSU 2022 Stampede!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons University Art Education DegreeHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons University is Hiring!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Related
Are You Ready Big Country for the Scariest Boo at the Zoo Ever?
Join the fun at Boo at the Zoo for 2022. Families from all around the Big Country are encouraged to dress up in their favorite Halloween costumes for a day of fun with the animals at the zoo. The best part of Boo at the Zoo in 2022 is that it's being extended for four days total this year, October 15th, 22nd, 29th, and 30th.
Seen This Sign Before? Popular Tex-Mex Eatery to Expand Locations in Texas
A legendary Tex-Mex restaurant in Austin popular for its outdoor sign has its sight set on something big. As big as the Lone Star State itself. El Arroyo restaurant and its words of wisdom will soon expand in Texas according to a recent report from My San Antonio. The restaurant,...
Coming Soon To the Paramount Theatre in Abilene New Bigger Better Seats
Americans have grown since the 1900s, in both population size and in the sheer size of the human body. Elife.org aka eLife Digest reports that the human body has grown considerably from 1920 to 2020 both in height and in circumference. And I personally will attest that within the last...
2022 West Texas Fair and Rodeo is September 8th Through the 17th
The 2022 West Texas Fair and Rodeo is September 8th through the 17th at the Taylor County Expo Center. This year Rochelle Johnson, General Manager of the Taylor County Expo Center says that you can expect more food, more music, more entertainment, and definitely more fun. Sneak-A-Peek kicks things off...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Abilene Alzheimer’s Assoc. Says It’s Okay to Wear White After Labor Day
If you know etiquette like I know etiquette then you already know it's not cool to wear white after Labor Day. However, a local Abilene Alzheimer's Association walk team says it's OK to wear white after Labor Day since it's meant to remind everyone about the fight to put an end to Alzheimer's.
Kick Up Your Heels: Live Music Coming to This Year’s West Texas Fair and Rodeo
I'll admit it, I'm getting excited because it's coming soon. Everyone that knows me knows I love the fall. It's my time of year. The weather finally beings to cool, and football cranks up with the holidays not too far behind. Another sign of fall on the way is the...
Nothing Bundt Cakes in Abilene Giving Away Free Bundtlets On September 1st
Nothing Bundt Cakes has been in business for 25 years, and they have decided to have a sweet celebration by hooking up customers with free bundtlets on Thursday, September 1st. Plus they're giving you a chance to win a $25,000 party planned by a celebrity party planner. First of all,...
Save That Date – 10 Annual Events That Abilene Natives Do Not Miss
One of the things I like the most about living in this area is that there are things that make Abilene, well...Abilene. Things that only take place right here in the area. I was thinking the other day about all the events that seem to come around every year. These events are a big deal and bring folks from miles around.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Department of Public Safety Issues a Labor Day Safety Message
Earlier this year my friend, DPS trooper, and PIO for the DPS Fred Biddle retired, that's when I got to meet Sergeant Marc Couch the new PIO for the Department of Public Safety here in Abilene and West Texas. Sergeant Couch reached out to me and asked if we could...
What is a ‘Holy Dome’ and Why Does Abilene Have One?
If you've lived in the Abilene area long enough, then you've probably heard people talk about the "holy dome". For those new to the area, or just not in the know, then I'll attempt to explain what it is and why we have one here in Abilene. First off, the...
Big Country Beware of the Shady Contractor Advance Fees Scam
It never fails you start working on your house it gets to be too much so you call your friendly local contractor. So far, so good until you find out that the contractor you've known and trusted for years is too busy and can't get to your project immediately. I...
The Alice in Wonderland Experience is Coming to Abilene for One Day Only
Admit it or not, most of us have grown up watching Disney movies. Disney classics attract a large number of people from all over the world. No matter whether you're young or old. Growing up with two younger sisters, I certainly saw my share. You just can't go wrong with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Abilene Police Need Your Help to Find These Wanted People
Do You recognize any of these people in the photographs below? If you do, you can make up to $1,000 cash. The Abilene Crime Stoppers program has been arresting criminals with your help since 1981 (as you'll see in the video below). Crime Stoppers' mission is to deter crime and solve those unsolved cases in and around Abilene and the Big Country.
MIX 92-5
Abilene, TX
930
Followers
2K+
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 92.5 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mix925abilene.com
Comments / 0