Abilene, TX

MIX 92-5

Are You Ready Big Country for the Scariest Boo at the Zoo Ever?

Join the fun at Boo at the Zoo for 2022. Families from all around the Big Country are encouraged to dress up in their favorite Halloween costumes for a day of fun with the animals at the zoo. The best part of Boo at the Zoo in 2022 is that it's being extended for four days total this year, October 15th, 22nd, 29th, and 30th.
MIX 92-5

2022 West Texas Fair and Rodeo is September 8th Through the 17th

The 2022 West Texas Fair and Rodeo is September 8th through the 17th at the Taylor County Expo Center. This year Rochelle Johnson, General Manager of the Taylor County Expo Center says that you can expect more food, more music, more entertainment, and definitely more fun. Sneak-A-Peek kicks things off...
MIX 92-5

Save That Date – 10 Annual Events That Abilene Natives Do Not Miss

One of the things I like the most about living in this area is that there are things that make Abilene, well...Abilene. Things that only take place right here in the area. I was thinking the other day about all the events that seem to come around every year. These events are a big deal and bring folks from miles around.
MIX 92-5

Abilene Police Need Your Help to Find These Wanted People

Do You recognize any of these people in the photographs below? If you do, you can make up to $1,000 cash. The Abilene Crime Stoppers program has been arresting criminals with your help since 1981 (as you'll see in the video below). Crime Stoppers' mission is to deter crime and solve those unsolved cases in and around Abilene and the Big Country.
MIX 92-5

MIX 92-5

Mix 92.5 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Abilene, Texas.

