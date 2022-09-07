Read full article on original website
americanmilitarynews.com
Irish soccer fans chant ‘Lizzy’s in a box’ while cheering Queen Elizabeth’s death
Irish soccer fans at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin, Ireland, erupted in cheers Thursday night over the death of Queen Elizabeth II, chanting, “Lizzy’s in a box!”. Video of the moment was posted on Twitter. The relationship between Ireland and Britain has been strained for hundreds of years, and...
Cannibal hell at Nazi concentration camp: Survivor describes how prisoners butchered dead inmates and ATE their livers at trial of WW2 'secretary of evil' in Germany
Starving prisoners at a Nazi concentration camp ate the body parts of dead inmates to stay alive, a holocaust survivor told a shocked trial on Tuesday. Prisoners turned to cannibalism on a daily basis, often butchering corpses for their livers, the German court heard. The shocking testimony came in the...
A new holy war rises in America, Israel and Europe — people of faith must stand against it
On Aug. 7 — the day that Jews around the world celebrated Tisha B'Av, the traditional day of mourning for the disasters that have occurred throughout Jewish history — the state of Israel brutally slaughtered at least 44 people, including 15 children, in the besieged Gaza Strip. Beyond the horrible irony of this massacre, it is difficult for me not to see it as part of a larger global holy war.
In the Late 1960s, the USSR Built Stunning Houses at The Bottom of the Black Sea, Where Aquanauts Later Lived For Days
Beginning in 1962, the era of deep-sea exploration took an interesting turn. Inventor Jacques-Yves Cousteau constructed the first underwater house, 'Conshelf I.' This French success inspired Soviet enthusiasts to research the possibility of also building underwater. Several research stations were built at the bottom of the Black Sea within a few years. [i]
Neighbours tell of their relief after millionaire, 70, was jailed for six weeks for refusing to tear down 'Britain's best man cave' that he built in illegal 10,000ft extension
Neighbours of a millionaire who illegally built 'Britain's best man cave' have said it is 'the beginning of the end' after the homeowner was jailed for refusing to tear it down. Graham Wildin, 70, will spend six weeks behind bars for not demolishing his 10,000ft extension, which includes a cinema,...
allthatsinteresting.com
Archaeologists In Poland Just Unearthed The Remains Of A 17th-Century ‘Vampire’
The skeleton was discovered in Pień, Poland with a sickle across her throat and a padlock on her toe. Archaeologists working at a site near Pień, Poland recently unearthed a fascinating relic of 18th-century Eastern Europe’s vampire craze. In a small graveyard, they found a woman’s body that had been buried with a sickle placed across her neck and a padlock on the toe of her left foot.
BBC
Nice attack: Trial for Bastille Day massacre which killed 86 begins
Eight suspects have gone on trial in Paris for links to a deadly lorry attack in the southern French city of Nice in 2016 which killed 86 people. The suspects - who face between five years and life imprisonment - are accused of helping the attacker get weapons, and of logistical support.
Harry Returning to Windsor After Mystery Surrounds Solo Visit to Queen
Prince Harry has begun the journey back to Windsor after an emotional 24 hours during which he missed the chance to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II.
On this day in history, Sept. 9, 1776, American colonies named 'United States of America'
The United States of America were formally created by an act of the Second Continental Congress on this day in history, Sept. 9, 1776. The congressional decree stated: "That in all continental commissions, and other instruments, where, heretofore, the words ‘United Colonies’ have been used, the stile be altered for the future to the ‘United States.’"
Date of Queen’s state funeral announced
The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will be held at Westminster Abbey at 11am on Monday 19 September, it has been announced.The Queen’s body will be brought down from Scotland to lie in state in Westminster Hall for “four clear days” from 14 September until 6.30am on the morning of the funeral to allow the public to pay their respects.Earlier on Saturday King Charles III declared the date of the state funeral to be a bank holiday across the UK.The coffin bearing the Queen’s body – lying at Balmoral Castle – will begin its journey to the Abbey...
Is Nazi gold real?
Nazi soldiers looted numerous valuable items and tons of gold, but the chances of locating buried treasure are tiny.
Historian discovered details on the first transport of slaves
The early transatlantic slave trade comprised only transporting black slaves from Iberia (now occupied by Spain and Portugal) due to concern over the spread of other religions.
Scots have been eating porridge for 5,500 years! Scientists discover evidence of cooked cereals in Neolithic pottery found in the Outer Hebrides
It's known as one of Scotland's most beloved dishes, and now a new study has revealed that porridge was eaten by Neolithic people more than 5,500 years ago. Researchers have found evidence that cereals were cooked in well-preserved pots found in the Outer Hebrides as far back as 3600 BC.
Remains of a skeleton in shackles belonged to a Roman slave in ancient Britain
Roman slave shacklesCredit: portableantiquities; CC-BY-2.0 According to the British Museum, slavery in ancient Rome has been well-documented throughout the ages. Historians estimated that 10% - 20% of the population in the Roman Empire were enslaved.
These catacombs were built as a reproduction of the Holy Land for Americans who couldn't travel abroad
Image of a catacombCredit: User GerardM on nl.wikipedia; CC-BY-SA-3.0 The Catacombs of Washington D.C. is located under the Franciscan Monastery of the Holy Land. D.C.'s Franciscan Monastery of the Holy Land in America was constructed in 1899. Its purpose was to provide American visitors a chance to experience the Holy Land on American soil.
Mystery of US archaeologist’s Irish disappearance to be examined on TV
When Arthur Kingsley Porter vanished from the remote island of Inishbofin off Ireland’s Atlantic coast in 1933 it made the front page of the New York Times. “Archaeologist lost from boat in storm,” said the headline. The inquest – the first in Ireland without a body –...
Sleepy village becomes centre for outpouring of grief in Northern Ireland
On a normal Saturday the castle in Hillsborough might attract a trickle of visitors.However, this was anything but a normal Saturday, as the Co Down village became the focus for the outpouring of grief in Northern Ireland over the death of the Queen, as well as a steady stream of good wishes for the King.A massive security operation was under way before most people had woken up, with police closing roads, erecting barriers and cones and carrying out security sweeps ahead of ceremonial activities at the famous castle, the home of the royal family in Northern Ireland.The scale of the...
Soccer Fans Refuse to Take Part in Moment of Silence for Queen Elizabeth II
In Cyprus' capital Nicosia, soccer fans whistled and jeered throughout what was supposed to be a minute-long moment of silence for the late queen.
UEFA・
Medieval map of Britain may reveal evidence of mythological islands
A faded medieval map of Britain may reveal evidence of "long lost" islands detailed in Welsh mythology, a new study finds. Researchers discovered the "missing" islands after analyzing the 650-year-old Gough map, which is now housed in the Bodleian Library at the University of Oxford. In the area now known as Cardigan Bay, in Wales, the map shows two islands that no longer exist, study co-researchers Simon Haslett and Davis Willis wrote in a study published in the June issue of the journal Atlantic Geoscience (opens in new tab).
