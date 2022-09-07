A message sent on behalf of the S.B. Neighborhood Clinics’ Board of Directors:. This week marked a new beginning for Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics (SBNC) as we welcomed our new CEO, Dr. Mahdi Ashrafian, but it also marks the culmination of a remarkable career in medicine for our beloved Dr. Charles Fenzi. When anyone thinks of SBNC, they think of Dr. Fenzi. His warm personal style, eternal optimism, and genuine kindness to everyone are impossible to resist. Dr. Fenzi has been serving our Santa Barbara community and leading SBNC for over a decade, first as Chief Medical Officer starting in 2012, and then as CEO/CMO since 2015.

