Firefighters Battle Attic Flames in West Covina Home
West Covina, Los Angeles County, CA: The West Covina Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the 1000 block of Highlight Drive and East Hillside Drive in the city of West Covina around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6. Once firefighters arrived on scene, they located a two-story house with...
After girlfriend suffers heat exhaustion in Santa Barbara wilderness, man dies while trying to get help
A man from Ventura was found dead in the mountains of southern Santa Barbara County Thursday morning following a dayslong search after he left his girlfriend behind to get help when she began suffering heat exhaustion. The body of 29-year-old Tim Sgrignoli was found around 9:30 a.m. Thursday near Gaviota State Park along Highway 101, […]
Fire threatens structure in Santa Maria
Santa Barbara County Fire officials responded to a second alarm structure fire Wednesday afternoon in Santa Maria.
KEYT
Santa Barbara County Fire crews douse structure fire near Santa Maria
SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire crews quickly extinguished a structure fire that was sending black smoke into the sky near Santa Maria on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The fire was reported just after 4:40 p.m. at a roughly 5,000-square-foot building...
Santa Barbara man arrested for serious injury DUI collision
A Santa Barbara man was arrested for DUI causing injury early Friday morning, Santa Barbara police said.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Edhat
Restaurant Roundup: Tap Thai, Black Sheep, and Seven Close Up
There's been a lot of news in the Santa Barbara restaurant scene lately. Openings, closings, and some heartbreak. Let's dive in. Tap Thai Announces Closure of Upper State Street Location. This week the owner of TAP Thai Cuisine sent out an email to customers notifying of the permanent 3130 State...
foxla.com
Santa Clarita Radio
Brush Fire Breaks Out North Of Santa Clarita
UPDATE (10:15 p.m.): Officials released a more accurate estimate of the fire’s size. The fire spread to three acres in size before forward progress was stopped. At around 9 p.m. Wednesday, first responders received reports of a car fire spreading to brush on Highway 138 near 3 Points Road in Neenach, north of Santa Clarita.
mynewsla.com
Freeway Shooting Near Montecito Heights Closes Freeway
A person was hospitalized Saturday after being shot near Montecito Heights. The shooting was reported at 1:15 am. and officers from the California Highway Patrol responded to State Route 110 and Avenue 26 where they found the victim, according to reports from the scene. The victim was taken to a...
oxnardpd.org
SUBJECT: Fugitive With Felony Domestic Violence Warrant Apprehended With K9 Assistance After Barricading in His Residence
SUSPECTS: Gerald Silva, 26-year-old Port Hueneme resident. On September 9th, 2022, with the assistance of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, Oxnard K9 Unit, and the Oxnard Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Unit (UAV), the Oxnard SWAT Team served an arrest warrant in the 1500 blk. of Sixth St., in the city of Port Hueneme. The felony warrant was for Gerald Silva, a documented Oxnard criminal street gang member, who was wanted for a felony domestic violence warrant.
foxla.com
Officials seeking help identifying woman brought to LA hospital
LOS ANGELES - Do you recognize this woman?. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Services is asking for your help identifying this patient who has been hospitalized since Sept. 4. Officials said the woman is around 30-years-old, 5'9" tall, weighing around 160 pounds, with an average build and...
Santa Barbara Independent
A Farewell to the Beloved Dr. Fenzi
A message sent on behalf of the S.B. Neighborhood Clinics’ Board of Directors:. This week marked a new beginning for Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics (SBNC) as we welcomed our new CEO, Dr. Mahdi Ashrafian, but it also marks the culmination of a remarkable career in medicine for our beloved Dr. Charles Fenzi. When anyone thinks of SBNC, they think of Dr. Fenzi. His warm personal style, eternal optimism, and genuine kindness to everyone are impossible to resist. Dr. Fenzi has been serving our Santa Barbara community and leading SBNC for over a decade, first as Chief Medical Officer starting in 2012, and then as CEO/CMO since 2015.
Ventura residents visit Rosie Lee Imports in Ventura to mourn the Queen’s passing
People flocked to a local store filled to the brim with British goods on Thursday as news of Queen Elizabeth II's passing swept the globe. The post Ventura residents visit Rosie Lee Imports in Ventura to mourn the Queen’s passing appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
L.A. Weekly
Paul Douglas Larson Killed in Pedestrian Accident on Highway 101 [Goleta, CA]
Semi-Truck Hit and Killed Pedestrian near Turnpike Road Off Ramp. The fatal incident happened just after 3 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Highway 101 near Turnpike Road off-ramp. According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, Larson was crossing the highway from the right shoulder to the center divider...
L.A. Weekly
Fatality Reported after Car Collision on Civic Center Way [Malibu, CA]
Car Crash on Malibu Canyon Road Resulted in Fatality. The fatal accident happened around 4:35 p.m., at Civic Center Way and Malibu Canyon Road, involving a yellow vehicle. At this time, the circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear; However, the crash closed all lanes in both directions of Pacific Coast (1) Highway.
