ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Mateo County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
kalw.org

A San Jose mayoral candidate has allegedly violated labor laws

According to a recent report by San Jose Spotlight, Councilmember Matt Mahan has identified several employees as consultants in his mayoral campaign finance forms. This violates Assembly Bill 5, which was created in 2019 to limit the number of companies hiring employees as independent workers. The law was first created to target rideshare companies that have a history of sparing employee benefits and higher wages.
SAN JOSE, CA
Morgan Hill Times

Valley Water negotiates to buy homes for Anderson Dam project

Valley Water, the water district that serves Santa Clara County, is in negotiations to purchase at least nine homes in east Morgan Hill as part of its Anderson Dam seismic retrofit project, according to the district. The homes are located on the 17500 block of Hoot Owl Way, within the...
MORGAN HILL, CA
everythingsouthcity.com

12 Bills by Peninsula Senator Becker on the CA Governor’s Desk

MENLO PARK – Bold plans to speed clean energy action, waive fees for more San Mateo County community college students, and create a regional pharmacy using surplus meds to fill free prescriptions for the indigent are among the bills by Senator Josh Becker now being considered by Governor Newsom.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Mateo County, CA
Local
California Government
City
Redwood City, CA
San Mateo County, CA
Government
San José Spotlight

Cambrian Park Plaza to be annexed into San Jose

Major redevelopment plans for the iconic Cambrian Park Plaza are moving closer to final approval. The San Jose City Council is expected to vote Tuesday to annex a nearly 20-acre parcel of Santa Clara County land that encompasses the plaza into the city. The procedural step will advance long-brewing plans to transform the sprawling 1950s-era shopping center, endemic to suburban car culture, into a walkable hub of housing, retail, hotel rooms and park space known as Cambrian Village.
SAN JOSE, CA
TechCrunch

People are going back to the office — except in the Bay Area

Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and things slid to a halt. Now, more than two years and several vaccines later, San Francisco’s office scene has still not rebounded and the city’s streets remain eerily quiet. If you think it’s even more sparse than other cities you’ve visited lately,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Budgeting#County Executive#Economic Recovery#Affordable Housing#American#The Board Of Supervisors#Board#The Recommended Budget
everythingsouthcity.com

Caltrain Board Proclaims September Rail Safety and Suicide Prevention Month

South San Francisco, CA September 7, 2022 Press Release. For most people living and working along the rail corridor, the sight of Caltrain operating daily service up and down the Peninsula is commonplace. However, complacency around a heavy commuter train and relatively open access to the rails often leads to tragedy.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
socketsite.com

San Francisco’s Downtown Rail Extension Is Now “The Portal”

As we outlined last year, the projected $6 billion extension of Caltrain to San Francisco’s new Transit Center, which was based on 2017-era dollars and had been dubbed San Francisco’s “Downtown Rail Extension” (DTX), was in the process of being rebranded in an attempt to “raise awareness and public support” for the underfunded project, “reaffirm its benefits,” and to “better resonate with voters.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Fremont Introduces New Ordinance Cracking Down on Sideshow Activity

Fremont is the latest city to try and force the brakes on sideshows. The city council introduced new rules Tuesday that would make it illegal to watch or promote the events. It's not specifically against state law to go to a sideshow, so several cities have created similar rules to deter people from showing up to them.
FREMONT, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
Press Banner

Court Upholds Termination of SVPD Officer

Earlier this summer the City of Scotts Valley notched a major victory in its legal battle against a cop that got kicked off its police force after the City said—among other things—he sexually harassed a junior female officer he supervised. Former Scotts Valley Police Department Sgt. David Ball...
SCOTTS VALLEY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Why Does Downtown Pleasanton Have a Fly Problem?

Pleasanton is buzzing about a problem nearly everyone is complaining about — flies. Businesses said there are so many flies, customers are now avoiding the downtown corridor. The heat wave baking the region and state also is not helping. "I've just noticed business being so much slower," Pleasanton resident...
PLEASANTON, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Another $3.3 Million Worth of Cannabis Seized in Antioch

For the second time in a matter of weeks, the California Department of Cannabis Control was back in the City of Antioch which resulted in another seizure of a large amount of cannabis. In total, more than $7.3 million has been seized in the two operations after warrants were served at 16 homes.
everythingsouthcity.com

South San Francisco Police Department Weekly Crime Report

MUTUAL AID ASSISTANCE: Yesterday, a neighboring agency was in pursuit of a stolen vehicle in the City of South San Francisco. The driver then lost control of the stolen vehicle on Mission Road near Grand Avenue. The driver and passenger, both 17 year old residents of South San Francisco, immediately exited the vehicle and attempted to flee the scene on foot. Responding South San Francisco Police Officers located the passenger a short distance away on Mission Road. Officers continued searching the area and the driver was eventually located hiding behind several trash bins at an apartment complex on the 1000 block of Mission Road.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy