SFist
Developer Barreling Forward With $1 Billion Van Ness Office-Condo High-Rise, Despite Office Market Being in Toilet
The 47-story development at 30 Van Ness is actually going to be called Hayes Point. And its developers are being called crazy for building office space in the current slump, but they’re rolling up the Brink's truck anyway. The old saying “Follow the money” is usually used when speculating...
kalw.org
A San Jose mayoral candidate has allegedly violated labor laws
According to a recent report by San Jose Spotlight, Councilmember Matt Mahan has identified several employees as consultants in his mayoral campaign finance forms. This violates Assembly Bill 5, which was created in 2019 to limit the number of companies hiring employees as independent workers. The law was first created to target rideshare companies that have a history of sparing employee benefits and higher wages.
Morgan Hill Times
Valley Water negotiates to buy homes for Anderson Dam project
Valley Water, the water district that serves Santa Clara County, is in negotiations to purchase at least nine homes in east Morgan Hill as part of its Anderson Dam seismic retrofit project, according to the district. The homes are located on the 17500 block of Hoot Owl Way, within the...
everythingsouthcity.com
12 Bills by Peninsula Senator Becker on the CA Governor’s Desk
MENLO PARK – Bold plans to speed clean energy action, waive fees for more San Mateo County community college students, and create a regional pharmacy using surplus meds to fill free prescriptions for the indigent are among the bills by Senator Josh Becker now being considered by Governor Newsom.
Cambrian Park Plaza to be annexed into San Jose
Major redevelopment plans for the iconic Cambrian Park Plaza are moving closer to final approval. The San Jose City Council is expected to vote Tuesday to annex a nearly 20-acre parcel of Santa Clara County land that encompasses the plaza into the city. The procedural step will advance long-brewing plans to transform the sprawling 1950s-era shopping center, endemic to suburban car culture, into a walkable hub of housing, retail, hotel rooms and park space known as Cambrian Village.
TechCrunch
People are going back to the office — except in the Bay Area
Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and things slid to a halt. Now, more than two years and several vaccines later, San Francisco’s office scene has still not rebounded and the city’s streets remain eerily quiet. If you think it’s even more sparse than other cities you’ve visited lately,...
SFist
Historic Designation for Stonestown’s Old Movie Theater, Which Is Not Even Used Anymore, Could Alter Housing Plan
The now-shuttered Regal UA Stonestown Twin movie theater apparently has some claim to a historic designation, which could throw a monkey wrench into a proposed 2,900-unit housing development. The ongoing knock on San Francisco is that we’re not building any housing, which is not entirely true. There are a few...
santaclaranews.org
Top Ethicist Says 49er Five’s Unethical Behavior Worst He’s Seen in Decades, Could Lead to Political Corruption
Dr. Tom Shanks worked with the City of Santa Clara from 1998 to 2015 to develop ethics programs for City Hall and our political campaigns. He was also a former executive director of Santa Clara University’s Markkula Center for Applied Ethics. He wrote an opinion piece in the Mercury...
everythingsouthcity.com
Caltrain Board Proclaims September Rail Safety and Suicide Prevention Month
South San Francisco, CA September 7, 2022 Press Release. For most people living and working along the rail corridor, the sight of Caltrain operating daily service up and down the Peninsula is commonplace. However, complacency around a heavy commuter train and relatively open access to the rails often leads to tragedy.
socketsite.com
San Francisco’s Downtown Rail Extension Is Now “The Portal”
As we outlined last year, the projected $6 billion extension of Caltrain to San Francisco’s new Transit Center, which was based on 2017-era dollars and had been dubbed San Francisco’s “Downtown Rail Extension” (DTX), was in the process of being rebranded in an attempt to “raise awareness and public support” for the underfunded project, “reaffirm its benefits,” and to “better resonate with voters.”
NBC Bay Area
Fremont Introduces New Ordinance Cracking Down on Sideshow Activity
Fremont is the latest city to try and force the brakes on sideshows. The city council introduced new rules Tuesday that would make it illegal to watch or promote the events. It's not specifically against state law to go to a sideshow, so several cities have created similar rules to deter people from showing up to them.
COVID Dashboard: Bay Area COVID surge heading to its end. Will winter look different?
Local and state data on COVID-19
Here's VTA's plan to keep expanding BART in the South Bay
Connecting to every part of the Bay Area was one BART's original goals 50 years ago. The future expansion now is centered in the South Bay.
everythingsouthcity.com
Locals Respond: How do YOU Know You’re From South City?
Every region, and every City, has certain things that make it unique from every other place in the world. And South City has many of them as noted by the responses to our FB question. From Little Lucca’s to Dairy Bell, to the Fog, and sliding down the letters on...
Flex Alert: Tracker shows how close we are to overloading the power grid
Amid this ongoing heat wave, there's a risk we might overload the power grid. This tracker shows how close we are to the tipping point in real-time.
Press Banner
Court Upholds Termination of SVPD Officer
Earlier this summer the City of Scotts Valley notched a major victory in its legal battle against a cop that got kicked off its police force after the City said—among other things—he sexually harassed a junior female officer he supervised. Former Scotts Valley Police Department Sgt. David Ball...
San Francisco forced to spend $14 billion to tackle potentially deadly human waste disaster
The massive algae bloom in the San Francisco Bay Area that has caused thousands of dead fish to wash up onshore may be fueled by untreated human feces and urine.
NBC Bay Area
Why Does Downtown Pleasanton Have a Fly Problem?
Pleasanton is buzzing about a problem nearly everyone is complaining about — flies. Businesses said there are so many flies, customers are now avoiding the downtown corridor. The heat wave baking the region and state also is not helping. "I've just noticed business being so much slower," Pleasanton resident...
eastcountytoday.net
Another $3.3 Million Worth of Cannabis Seized in Antioch
For the second time in a matter of weeks, the California Department of Cannabis Control was back in the City of Antioch which resulted in another seizure of a large amount of cannabis. In total, more than $7.3 million has been seized in the two operations after warrants were served at 16 homes.
everythingsouthcity.com
South San Francisco Police Department Weekly Crime Report
MUTUAL AID ASSISTANCE: Yesterday, a neighboring agency was in pursuit of a stolen vehicle in the City of South San Francisco. The driver then lost control of the stolen vehicle on Mission Road near Grand Avenue. The driver and passenger, both 17 year old residents of South San Francisco, immediately exited the vehicle and attempted to flee the scene on foot. Responding South San Francisco Police Officers located the passenger a short distance away on Mission Road. Officers continued searching the area and the driver was eventually located hiding behind several trash bins at an apartment complex on the 1000 block of Mission Road.
