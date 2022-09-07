ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

Kelly Clarkson Reveals She Spent the Summer With Ex Brandon Blackstock and Kids at Their Montana Ranch: It’s ‘Been a Rough Couple Years’

Putting their family first! After finalizing her divorce, Kelly Clarkson offered a glimpse at her coparenting approach with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. “It’s obviously been a rough couple years so it was really important to me to, like, shut down for a minute,” Clarkson, 40, told Today on Tuesday, August 23, about taking daughter River, 8, and son Remi, 6, to Montana for the summer. “I literally four-wheeled in the mountains, and I have a lot of water on my property so my sister, my nephew and I, and a couple friends just spent the whole summer in the mountains, just hanging out in nature.”
Cinemablend

After All The Divorce Drama With Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson Shares How They Worked Out A Routine During Her Summer Off From The Voice

Fans of The Voice were disappointed when Kelly Clarkson announced she wouldn’t be returning for Season 22 this fall, but with everything else going on in the singer’s life, who could blame her? The talk show host took her first summer off since she was 16 years old, following two years of divorce drama with Brandon Blackstock. As she returned to the Montana ranch that caused so many problems for the former couple, Clarkson was apparently able to work out a routine so that River Rose and Remington could enjoy having both of their parents in the same state for the summer.
CMT

Kelly Clarkson Explains Why She Stepped Away From “The Voice”

The season premiere of NBC’s “The Voice” is slated to air in mid-September, but long-time coach Kelly Clarkson won’t be turning her chair. The crossover artist recently appeared (Aug 23) on the TODAY show alongside Hoda Kobt and Carson Daly to explain why she stepped away from the fan-favorite competition show.
Kelly Clarkson
AOL Corp

Kelly Clarkson Prepping Emotional Post-Divorce Album: ‘Almost Like the Arc of a Relationship’

Kelly Clarkson is following the recent footsteps of Kacey Musgraves, Adele, the Chicks and Miranda Lambert as she preps a post-divorce album. “When my ex and I first separated, there were many emotions. It was hard,” Clarkson told Variety in a new cover story about the songs she’s written in the midst of her separation and subsequent divorce filing against ex-husband Brandon Blackstock in 2020.
Variety

Can Kelly Clarkson Save Daytime? The Host on Taking Over Ellen’s Spot, Touring Again and Broadway Dreams

“I’m so sweaty. I’m gonna roll these Spanx off,” Kelly Clarkson exclaims in front of a live audience at Lincoln Center, having just belted out Mary J. Blige’s “Just Fine” — a song she learned only hours before. The crowd cheers her on and laughs as she announces, mid-performance, “I have to pee, so I’m gonna have an extra pep in my step.” This is not a concert. On this rainy, humid morning in August, Clarkson is on set for Season 4 of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” which has relocated to New York City from L.A. for a week to...
Variety

Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson Drop New Version of Classic Hit ‘9 to 5’

Dolly Parton and this week’s Variety cover star Kelly Clarkson have collaborated on a new version of Dolly’s hit “9 to 5,” ahead of the “Still Working 9 to 5” documentary that premieres on Sept. 16. The pair teamed up with the film’s executive producer Shane McAnally, Sasha Sloan & King Henry to, as the announcement states, “reimagine the classic song into a melancholic yet inspirational anthem over 40 years after the original’s release as the fight for workplace equality persists.” Written and recorded by Dolly Parton and produced by Gregg Berry, the original “9 to 5” debuted in 1980 in tandem with the film of the same name starring Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. The song went on to receive an...
HollywoodLife

Kelsea Ballerini Posts 1st Photo After Divorce Filing: ‘Right Where I’m Am With What I Have’

Kelsea Ballerini gave an update on her condition on Aug. 31, two days after the “Heartfirst” singer announced that she and Morgan Evans were ending their five-year marriage. In an Instagram post, Kelsea, 28, sat on what appeared to be a mountaintop, the sun glowing behind her head as she gazed out upon the landscape. “right where i’m at with what i have,” she captioned the inspirational shot, which garnished love in the comments section. “And we are all so proud of you,” wrote Carly Pearce. Lindsay Ell left a string of red heart emojis, while Taylor Young dotted their message with two white hearts.
Page Six

Kelly Clarkson emotionally marks 20 years since she won first ‘American Idol’

Some people wait a lifetime for a life-changing moment like the one Kelly Clarkson experienced exactly two decades ago. And on Sunday, the first-ever “American Idol” winner commemorated the special anniversary with an emotional statement shared via Instagram. “20 years ago today I won American Idol and it forever changed the course of my life,” the powerhouse vocalist — who went from winning the reality TV singing competition to earning three Grammy Awards — began her post. “That moment was the door that opened up so much access and opportunity, and creative partnerships that I will be grateful for all of my days....
HollywoodLife

Trace Adkins’s Wife: Meet Victoria Pratt, Plus Everything To Know About His Previous Marriages

Trace Adkins has been a country music star for over two decades. The “You’re Gonna Miss This” singer became a sensation in the country world after dropping his debut album Dreamin’ Out Loud in 1996. Since then, Trace, 60, gone on to four Grammy nominations, as well wins at the CMT Awards and the ACMs. He’s also released 16 albums since his debut, and he’s even dabbled acting, appearing in TV shows and movies, like The Lincoln Lawyer.
HollywoodLife

Trace Adkins’ Kids: Meet Country Star’s 5 Daughters

There’s a lot in common between Trace Adkins and Albie Roman, the character Trace plays on Monarch. “I think Albie, he loves his family, he loves his children. He might not be the sweetest — he’s not about hugging, that kind of thing, outward emotion,” Trace told Taste of Country ahead of the preview of the musical drama about the fictional Roman family, and their country music dynasty. It’s just not his thing and he struggles with it and has troubles with it, and I do, too,” says Trace. “He’s kind of quiet, but when he says something, you probably oughta listen to what he’s got to say.”
Variety

20 Years After Kelly Clarkson’s ‘American Idol’ Win, Simon Cowell Will Present Her With a Star on the Walk of Fame

Kelly Clarkson was supposed to get her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2021. But when COVID delayed those plans, the ceremony was pushed to this month, which brings a little serendipity to this moment: September 2022 marks the 20th anniversary of Clarkson’s win on the very first edition of “American Idol.” Clarkson will be celebrating with close friends on Hollywood Blvd. as she receives the honor on Sept. 19. The global superstar has been surrounded by much of the same team for the entirety of her two-decade career — from her lawyer to her music director, Jason...
Outsider.com

Miranda Lambert’s Husband Speaks Out About Her Upcoming Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas Residency

Miranda Lambert had an adventurous and fulfilling summer off. She packed up an Airstream and took her husband and her best friend out west to explore to the world she painted in Palomino. They visited Montana, Utah and Wyoming, among other scenic Western locales, over a couple of weeks. She also hung out with her husband at PBR Nashville at Bridgestone Arena. And on August 24, she received the Triple Crown Award at the ACM Honors. Her longtime tour mates Little Big Town paid tribute to their friend with a performance of “The House That Built Me.” The show will air on FOX on September 13.
People

Alan Jackson's Daughter Mattie Announces Engagement Four Years After Losing Husband: 'Thankful'

Mattie Jackson Selecman announced her engagement to boyfriend Connor Smith on Sunday, four years after she lost her husband in a freak accident in 2018 Mattie Jackson Selecman, the daughter of country star Alan Jackson, has found love again, four years after losing her first husband in a tragic accident. Mattie, 32, announced her engagement on Sunday to boyfriend Connor Smith, whom she first met in late 2021 through a close friend. "Feeling overwhelmingly thankful, excited, and thrilled for this kind-of-surprise but so-fervently-prayed for ENGAGEMENT," she captioned an Instagram post showing off her...
papermag.com

Polaroids From the Set of Our Madonna Cover Shoot

The pink-haired Queen of Pop filled Sugar Hill's light-up floor, celebrating the release of her new album, Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones, that traces four decades of her dominating dance music across the globe. Click through exclusive polaroids from set, below, and read Madonna's conversation with Like a Virgin collaborator Nile Rodgers, here.
E! News

The Bachelorette's Jesse Palmer Says a "Controversy" Is About to Unfold

Watch: Jesse Palmer Breaks Down The Bachelorette Two-Part Finale. A storm is brewing in Bachelor Nation. Clouds began forming on the Sept. 6 episode of The Bachelorette as both Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia had underwhelming fantasy suite experiences, but before lightening got the chance to strike, fans were hit with a cliffhanger ending that won't be resolved until next week's finale.
