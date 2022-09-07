Read full article on original website
OPINION | Enough is enough: WVU, national orgs should do more to prevent hazing
Another day, another fraternity suspended at West Virginia University. WVU’s Pi Kappa Phi chapter was suspended last Tuesday over reported hazing incidents just as students entered their third week of classes, and university officials echoed the same lackluster response as usual. “Any allegations like these serve as a reminder...
WVU Rocketry Club blasts off for the semester
West Virginia University's Experimental Rocketry club is blasting off for the semester. As a student-led organization in the mechanical and aerospace engineering department, the rocketry club enjoys all things physics, propulsion and rockets. Education is heavily emphasized as students work to mentor others on both the hobby and science of...
GradLife 601: The intersection of access and representation in higher education
In this episode of GradLife 601, Dr. Nancy Caronia speaks with Dariane Drake, who is in the doctoral program in higher education with WVU College of Education and Human Services. Dariane talks about being in the doctorate program and her studies in trauma and crisis and how that's impacting educational success in higher education.
Ryan Crooks vs. Yale 9/9
Avery Yearout is the photo editor for The Daily Athenaeum. She is a sophomore social work major, minoring in sychology and addiction studies from Greenville, South Carolina.
Roush predicts WVU football will be bowl eligible this season
Mountaineer mascot Mary Roush has high hopes for WVU football this season, believing the team will be bowl eligible. “I think we will win around eight to nine games,” Roush said in an exclusive interview with The Daily Athenaeum. To be bowl-eligible, FBS teams need at least six wins...
What did WVU learn from the Backyard Brawl?
With over a week removed from this season’s Backyard Brawl between Pitt and West Virginia, there was a lot to take away for the Mountaineers in the 38-31 defeat, including the expectations and outlook heading into the rest of the season. Despite the crushing one-touchdown defeat on Sept. 1,...
Meet the Pride's 'grandma: 40 years in the making
Dawn West joined the Pride of West Virginia in 1983 as a freshman elementary education student. After taking a fifth year to complete her undergraduate degree and pursuing graduate school, she decided to continue making memories with the band and hasn’t stopped since. Marching in the band through graduate...
Behind the scenes: Maintenance worker shares game day routine
For Maintenance Supervisor Greg Iversen, game days at WVU start early and end late. On his drive to work, he can already feel the anticipation hanging in the air. “You can tell the town’s kind of buzzing already, and everybody’s just excited. All the fans are here, and once the game gets started, it’s just a fun atmosphere to be around,” Iversen said.
Beer prices go up at WVU football stadium
WVU fans can expect to pay even more for beer this football season. Prices for alcoholic beverages at Milan Puskar Stadium have gone up by 50 cents, and buyers will now spend $8.50 for domestic beer and $9.50 for premium beer, according to Sodexo. In comparison, a single 25 oz...
West Virginia men's soccer hosts Yale for first matchup in program history
Following a win on Tuesday night against American University, the West Virginia men’s soccer team plays at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium again, hosting the Yale Bulldogs on Friday. This is the first ever meeting between the Bulldogs and the Mountaineers. The Bulldogs (0-0-2) were picked to finish in second...
WVU women's soccer falls to unranked Clemson at home, 1-0
In a tight match up to the last minute, the No. 17. ranked West Virginia Mountaineers women's soccer team fell to the unranked Clemson Tigers, 1-0 at home on Thursday. Starting the game off strong, Mountaineers' midfielder Chloe Adler shoots and misses the first shot of the game. Following the shot attempt, Clemson tries to responds back, giving West Virginia's goalkeeper Kayza Massey a nice save to kick off the game.
