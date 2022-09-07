ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Athenaeum

OPINION | Enough is enough: WVU, national orgs should do more to prevent hazing

Another day, another fraternity suspended at West Virginia University. WVU’s Pi Kappa Phi chapter was suspended last Tuesday over reported hazing incidents just as students entered their third week of classes, and university officials echoed the same lackluster response as usual. “Any allegations like these serve as a reminder...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

WVU Rocketry Club blasts off for the semester

West Virginia University's Experimental Rocketry club is blasting off for the semester. As a student-led organization in the mechanical and aerospace engineering department, the rocketry club enjoys all things physics, propulsion and rockets. Education is heavily emphasized as students work to mentor others on both the hobby and science of...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

GradLife 601: The intersection of access and representation in higher education

In this episode of GradLife 601, Dr. Nancy Caronia speaks with Dariane Drake, who is in the doctoral program in higher education with WVU College of Education and Human Services. Dariane talks about being in the doctorate program and her studies in trauma and crisis and how that's impacting educational success in higher education.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Ryan Crooks vs. Yale 9/9

Avery Yearout is the photo editor for The Daily Athenaeum. She is a sophomore social work major, minoring in sychology and addiction studies from Greenville, South Carolina.
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morgantown, WV
Health
Morgantown, WV
Education
City
Morgantown, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Roush predicts WVU football will be bowl eligible this season

Mountaineer mascot Mary Roush has high hopes for WVU football this season, believing the team will be bowl eligible. “I think we will win around eight to nine games,” Roush said in an exclusive interview with The Daily Athenaeum. To be bowl-eligible, FBS teams need at least six wins...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

What did WVU learn from the Backyard Brawl?

With over a week removed from this season’s Backyard Brawl between Pitt and West Virginia, there was a lot to take away for the Mountaineers in the 38-31 defeat, including the expectations and outlook heading into the rest of the season. Despite the crushing one-touchdown defeat on Sept. 1,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Meet the Pride's 'grandma: 40 years in the making

Dawn West joined the Pride of West Virginia in 1983 as a freshman elementary education student. After taking a fifth year to complete her undergraduate degree and pursuing graduate school, she decided to continue making memories with the band and hasn’t stopped since. Marching in the band through graduate...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Behind the scenes: Maintenance worker shares game day routine

For Maintenance Supervisor Greg Iversen, game days at WVU start early and end late. On his drive to work, he can already feel the anticipation hanging in the air. “You can tell the town’s kind of buzzing already, and everybody’s just excited. All the fans are here, and once the game gets started, it’s just a fun atmosphere to be around,” Iversen said.
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeypox#Wvu Medicine#Medicine Student
Daily Athenaeum

Beer prices go up at WVU football stadium

WVU fans can expect to pay even more for beer this football season. Prices for alcoholic beverages at Milan Puskar Stadium have gone up by 50 cents, and buyers will now spend $8.50 for domestic beer and $9.50 for premium beer, according to Sodexo. In comparison, a single 25 oz...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

WVU women's soccer falls to unranked Clemson at home, 1-0

In a tight match up to the last minute, the No. 17. ranked West Virginia Mountaineers women's soccer team fell to the unranked Clemson Tigers, 1-0 at home on Thursday. Starting the game off strong, Mountaineers' midfielder Chloe Adler shoots and misses the first shot of the game. Following the shot attempt, Clemson tries to responds back, giving West Virginia's goalkeeper Kayza Massey a nice save to kick off the game.
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy