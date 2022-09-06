ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Journalism

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Gossip

Sister Wives Fans TRASH Robyn Brown in Wake of Explosive Trailer

Christine Brown has finally come out and said it. On an upcoming episode of Sister Wives, as teased in the just-released TLC trailer, the mother of six admits that she left Kody Brown, at least in part, due to his feelings for Robyn Brown. “To Kody, Robyn [Brown]’s more important,”...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chloe Jones
In Touch Weekly

Home Sweet Home? Tour ‘Sister Wives’ Stars Kody, Robyn, Meri and Janelle Brown’s Coyote Pass Property

It’s been four years since Sister Wives star Kody Brown made the decision to uproot his polygamous family from their four homes on a cul-de-sac in Las Vegas to Flagstaff, Arizona. The main idea was to find a forever home base for Kody and his four wives at the time — Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, Christine Brown and Robyn Brown. The family was faced with several obstacles as soon as they settled down in Arizona, though.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
In Touch Weekly

‘Sister Wives’ Stars Christine Brown and Janelle Brown Take ‘Road Trip’ Amid Kody Brown Split Drama

Leaning on family. Sister Wives stars Christine Brown and Janelle Brown went on a “road trip” amid Christine’s drama with Kody Brown. Christine, 50, took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, September 6, to give her followers a glimpse into the trip with Janelle, 53. The series of clips began with the Cooking with Just Christine host announcing that they were going to share “car confessions.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Investigative Journalism#Crime#Arizona State University

Comments / 0

Community Policy