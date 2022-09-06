Chloe Jones

Read full article on original website
Christine Brown Smiles From Ear to Ear After Blasting Her Ex-Husband Kody
Christine Brown is enjoying the single life since leaving her ex, Kody Brown. Christine was photographed while getting lunch with her pregnant 22-year-old, Mykelti. The two enjoyed a sweet mother-daughter day near the mom-of-six's new home in Utah. Article continues below advertisement. Christine was seen wearing a blue floral long-sleeve...
The Hollywood Gossip
Sister Wives Fans TRASH Robyn Brown in Wake of Explosive Trailer
Christine Brown has finally come out and said it. On an upcoming episode of Sister Wives, as teased in the just-released TLC trailer, the mother of six admits that she left Kody Brown, at least in part, due to his feelings for Robyn Brown. “To Kody, Robyn [Brown]’s more important,”...
What Is ‘The Family Chantel’ Star Chantel Everett’s Real Name? Find Out Her Moniker Given at Birth
The Family Chantel star Chantel Jimeno (née Everett) and her estranged husband, Pedro Jimeno, have had many ups and downs, but long before they became famous, she went by a different name. Keep scrolling to learn what her real name is. What Is Chantel Everett’s Real Name?. Chantel’s...
Christina Hall and Josh Hall Celebrate Wedding with Intimate Maui Ceremony: 'An Amazing Night'
Christina Hall and Josh Hall are feeling the aloha. The couple, whose marriage was confirmed by PEOPLE in April, celebrated their nuptials with an intimate oceanfront ceremony for friends and family at Merriman's Kapalua in Maui, Hawaii over the weekend. The bride, 39, shared a stunning photo of herself in...
Christine Brown Is a 'Sobbing Mess' as Youngest Child Truely Starts Middle School
Christine Brown is seeing her youngest child off to middle school. In an Instagram post, the Sister Wives mom admitted she got emotional watching her 12-year-old Truely Brown embark on her first day of junior high. "It's Truely's first day of middle school. She's so excited to make friends!" Christine,...
Home Sweet Home? Tour ‘Sister Wives’ Stars Kody, Robyn, Meri and Janelle Brown’s Coyote Pass Property
It’s been four years since Sister Wives star Kody Brown made the decision to uproot his polygamous family from their four homes on a cul-de-sac in Las Vegas to Flagstaff, Arizona. The main idea was to find a forever home base for Kody and his four wives at the time — Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, Christine Brown and Robyn Brown. The family was faced with several obstacles as soon as they settled down in Arizona, though.
Why ‘Seeking Sister Wife’ Fans Think Roberta Is Just Like ‘Sister Wives’ Star Robyn
'Seeking Sister Wife' fans think that Roberta is acting a bit like 'Sister Wives' star, Robyn Brown. What do these two women have in common beside being polygamists on TV?
‘Sister Wives’ Stars Christine Brown and Janelle Brown Take ‘Road Trip’ Amid Kody Brown Split Drama
Leaning on family. Sister Wives stars Christine Brown and Janelle Brown went on a “road trip” amid Christine’s drama with Kody Brown. Christine, 50, took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, September 6, to give her followers a glimpse into the trip with Janelle, 53. The series of clips began with the Cooking with Just Christine host announcing that they were going to share “car confessions.”
CMT
Alan Jackson’s Daughter Mattie Is Engaged: “Overwhelmingly Thankful”
Country music legend Alan Jackson has a reason to raise a glass of bubbly, as he is adding an extra member to his family. His oldest daughter Mattie Jackson Selecman got engaged to her boyfriend Connor Smith in Palm Beach, Fla. The 32-year-old jumped (Sept. 4) on social media to...
