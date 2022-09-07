Read full article on original website
MLB roundup: Albert Pujols clubs HR No. 696
Albert Pujols moved into a tie for fourth place all-time with his 696th homer and Nolan Arenado hit a tiebreaking
MLB・
College football power rankings updated for Week 3 games
College football took a stop in Upset City in Week 2, with a bevy of critical upsets, including against three top 10 ranked teams. Notre Dame and Texas A&M both took costly Ls against Sun Belt teams while Baylor will lose its top 10 ranking after a double-overtime loss at BYU. Picking a top 10 ...
Sun Devils insistence on running the ball gave them no chance to upset Oklahoma State
STILLWATER, Okla. — Throughout his post-game session with media, coach Herm Edwards emphasized his Arizona State football players were confident they could upset No. 11 Oklahoma State at Boone Pickens Stadium Saturday, even though hardly anyone else shared that opinion. Turned out, everyone else, including the sports books who...
