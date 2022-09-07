ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Judge blocks Florida 'woke' law, citing First Amendment

A Florida judge on Thursday declared a Florida law championed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that restricts race-based conversation and analysis in business and education unconstitutional.Tallahassee U.S. District Judge Mark Walker said in a 44-page ruling that the "Stop WOKE" act violates the First Amendment and is impermissibly vague. Walker also refused to issue a stay that would keep the law in effect during any appeal by the state.The law targets what DeSantis has called a "pernicious" ideology exemplified by critical race theory — the idea that racism is systemic in U.S. institutions that serve to perpetuate white dominance in...
Fox News

California gun control law stays unenforceable after Democrat lawmakers fail key vote

Democratic lawmakers in California failed to replace an existing gun control bill that the U.S. Supreme Court ruled unconstitutional Thursday, leaving the state's concealed carry regulations unenforceable. The legislation failed to pass the California Assembly by a single vote early Thursday morning. California Attorney General Rob Bonta lamented that Californians...
The Week

Court vacates decision blocking California ban on under-21 rifle sales

The U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has vacated a May decision that deemed California's ban on selling semiautomatic weapons to adults under 21 to be unconstitutional, citing recent Supreme Court ruling New York State Rifle & Pistol Assn. Inc. v. Bruen. The court has now sent the case back to the federal trial judge who refused to block the ban from 2019, when a 19-year-old opened fire in a synagogue near San Diego.
Law & Crime

Federal Appeals Court Resurrects Major Lawsuit Against Chiquita for Funding Colombian Terrorist Organization

A federal appellate court resurrected a major lawsuit Tuesday against banana company Chiquita Brands International for allegedly supporting a Colombian terrorist group that kidnapped, tortured, and murdered plaintiffs’ family members during a civil war. A panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit found that the trial court “got some right and some wrong” on its evidentiary calls, and that the plaintiffs had put forth enough evidence for the case to survive to the next phase of litigation.
The Independent

Judge rules against required coverage of HIV prevention drug

A federal judge ruled Wednesday that required coverage of an HIV prevention drug under the Affordable Care Act violates a Texas employer's religious beliefs and undercut the broader system that determines which preventive drugs are covered in the U.S.The ruling was handed down by U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor, whose courtroom in Fort Worth is a favored venue for conservative opponents of the federal health care law that's also known as “Obamacare.” He ruled in 2018 that the entire law is invalid but was later overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court. O'Connor's latest ruling targets a requirement that employer-provided...
The Hill

Florida’s Medicaid ban on gender-affirming care likely violates Affordable Care Act, Health Department says

Story at a glance A new Florida rule that prohibits transgender people from using Medicaid to help pay for gender-affirming health care likely violates Section 1557 of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), agencies in the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) told Changing America. Under Section 1557, health programs that receive federal funds are…
bloomberglaw.com

Feds Seek to Toss DACA Challenge, Say Regulations Make Case Moot

Administration urges court to rule on injunction, regulations. States’ legal arguments against the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program will be moot after the government’s new regulations take effect, the Biden administration told a federal appeals court. The government’s brief, filed Thursday in the US Court of Appeals...
bloomberglaw.com

Washington LGBTQ Conversion Therapy Ban Upheld by Ninth Circuit

Washington’s law is nearly identical to one previously upheld. 11th Circuit decision striking ban rested on different ground. A Washington law that prohibits state-licensed medical professionals from practicing conversion therapy on LGBTQ patients under 18-years old is valid, the Ninth Circuit said Tuesday. States don’t “lose the power to...
bloomberglaw.com

Texas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious Freedom (3)

