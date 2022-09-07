ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

mocoshow.com

Gaithersburg Ranked Third Most Culturally Diverse City in the Country

Per the City of Gaithersburg: WalletHub, an online financial resource & services website for individuals & businesses, recently compared more than 500 of the largest cities in the U.S. and ranked them based on a variety of diversity metrics, including ethnicity & race, language and birthplace. Gaithersburg ranked as the third Most Culturally Diverse City amongst all communities in the United States, and was #2 in the Small City Category for communities with populations under 100,000.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
montgomeryplanning.org

Growing inclusively is possible…if we build enough housing

The conventional story about development and displacement goes something like this: new luxury housing gets built in a neighborhood, driving up rents for existing residents who then must leave to find less expensive housing elsewhere. To be sure, displacement does happen and it can be a serious problem, but our Neighborhood Change research shows that this conventional story of displacement doesn’t correspond to what is happening in Montgomery County. Specifically, the study shows that displacement of lower-income residents is not inevitable, and that where occurs it is not driven by new housing development. In fact, displacement is associated with the failure to build new housing in neighborhoods experiencing an increase in demand. Our study further suggests that building more housing, especially with policies like Montgomery County’s moderately priced dwelling unit (MPDU) program in place, promotes inclusive growth, meaning growth that makes room for people of all incomes.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

County Dominates When It Comes to Diversity

According to a study by Wallet Hub, four of the top 10 most diverse cities in the country are in Montgomery County, outranking San Francisco. The finance website placed Germantown, Gaithersburg, Silver Spring, and Rockville in its top ten “2022’s Most Ethnically Diverse Cities in the U.S.” list.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

5 Things to Know Today, Sept. 8, In Montgomery County

It’s Thursday, Sept. 8 and here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1. MCPS Job Fair: Student Services Building on Montgomery College’s Rockville campus. The job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. 2. Pedestrian Master Plan: First virtual meeting today from 7...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
