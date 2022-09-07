Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
Gaithersburg Ranked Third Most Culturally Diverse City in the Country
Per the City of Gaithersburg: WalletHub, an online financial resource & services website for individuals & businesses, recently compared more than 500 of the largest cities in the U.S. and ranked them based on a variety of diversity metrics, including ethnicity & race, language and birthplace. Gaithersburg ranked as the third Most Culturally Diverse City amongst all communities in the United States, and was #2 in the Small City Category for communities with populations under 100,000.
montgomeryplanning.org
Growing inclusively is possible…if we build enough housing
The conventional story about development and displacement goes something like this: new luxury housing gets built in a neighborhood, driving up rents for existing residents who then must leave to find less expensive housing elsewhere. To be sure, displacement does happen and it can be a serious problem, but our Neighborhood Change research shows that this conventional story of displacement doesn’t correspond to what is happening in Montgomery County. Specifically, the study shows that displacement of lower-income residents is not inevitable, and that where occurs it is not driven by new housing development. In fact, displacement is associated with the failure to build new housing in neighborhoods experiencing an increase in demand. Our study further suggests that building more housing, especially with policies like Montgomery County’s moderately priced dwelling unit (MPDU) program in place, promotes inclusive growth, meaning growth that makes room for people of all incomes.
mymcmedia.org
County Dominates When It Comes to Diversity
According to a study by Wallet Hub, four of the top 10 most diverse cities in the country are in Montgomery County, outranking San Francisco. The finance website placed Germantown, Gaithersburg, Silver Spring, and Rockville in its top ten “2022’s Most Ethnically Diverse Cities in the U.S.” list.
mymcmedia.org
5 Things to Know Today, Sept. 8, In Montgomery County
It’s Thursday, Sept. 8 and here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1. MCPS Job Fair: Student Services Building on Montgomery College’s Rockville campus. The job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. 2. Pedestrian Master Plan: First virtual meeting today from 7...
Inside Nova
Metro changing names of two stations in Fairfax County
And, sorry, Wahoos, but West Falls Church is no longer affiliated with U.Va. Those are two of five station name changes being implemented by Metro this weekend, as requested by the local jurisdictions and approved by the Metro board, according to a news release. Effective Sunday, the Tysons Corner stop...
Washington Commanders considered second DC site for new stadium complex
WASHINGTON — The Washington Commanders open its 2023 season on Sept. 11 with a home game at aging FedEx Field and WUSA9 has new information about the team’s search for its next home. Sources say the Commanders front office considered a second D.C. site in its search for...
mocoshow.com
Germantown is 2nd Most Ethnically Diverse City/Area in the Country, According to Report
The personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s Most & Least Ethnically Diverse Cities, with 4 of the top 10 cities/areas listed being in Montgomery County, including Germantown being ranked as the 2nd most ethnically diverse city/area in the country. To identify the most ethnically diverse places...
bethesdamagazine.com
Providing data for I-270 toll lanes project will cost thousands of dollars, state highway officials say
In recent months, the Maryland chapter of the Sierra Club and Rockville city officials submitted public information act requests to the state, seeking traffic modeling data for a controversial project that would widen parts of I-270 and I-495 with two toll lanes in both directions. Both parties were informed recently...
Who’s hosting a fundraiser for Wes Moore this month? Who isn’t?
The list of events reveals a lot about the circles Moore travels in and the powerbrokers who are trying to gain influence with him. The post Who’s hosting a fundraiser for Wes Moore this month? Who isn’t? appeared first on Maryland Matters.
WTOP
Not all police in Prince George’s Co. will be enforcing curfew
A lot has been made about the curfew that county leaders say Prince George’s County, Maryland, police will begin strictly enforcing again this weekend. But some of the county’s biggest municipal departments won’t be involved in it. “In Bowie we have the city charter that does not...
Mayor Bowser Declares a Public Emergency in Washington D.C.
On Thursday morning September 8, Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a public emergency in the city of Washington, D.C. This is in response to the migrants that have arrived from Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey over the past few months. Governor Abbott has asked for support from the federal government as millions of migrants have crossed the Texas-Mexican border over the past year.
WTOP
Judge orders special prosecutor in school board appeal for father of Loudoun Co. high school rape victim
Circuit Court Judge James Plowman has appointed a special prosecutor to replace Loudoun County prosecutors in the appeal of a father whose daughter was raped at Stone Bridge High School in Ashburn, Virginia, last year by a teen who later groped another student at another school. The man, who WTOP...
Prince George’s curfew puts branches of government at odds
Prince George’s County Angela Alsobrooks (D) held a press conference on Labor Day to announce a controversial decision to step up enforcement of a... The post Prince George’s curfew puts branches of government at odds appeared first on Maryland Matters.
mocoshow.com
Lancaster County Dutch Market in Germantown Celebrating its 26th Anniversary
The Lancaster County Dutch Market at 12613 Wisteria Drive in Germantown is celebrating its 26th anniversary by holding a series of customer appreciation days from September 8-10. The event includes an outdoor bbq and pig roast, door prizes, as well as free doughnuts. The market is open Thursday 10am-6pm, Friday 9am-7pm, and Saturday 8am-3pm!
‘It’s A Big Thing For Us’: Francis Tiafoe Is The Pride And Joy Of Prince George’s Sierra Leonean Community
Frances Tiafoe is the first American man to advance to the semifinal round of the U.S. Open since 2006, after defeating Russia’s Andrey Rublev and Rafael Nadal earlier this week. For many, the Prince George’s County local has become a point of pride due to his roots in both the state of Maryland and Sierra Leone, the home country of his parents in Western Africa.
Grieving mother applauds transfer of juvenile judge in Prince George's Co.
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — There’s been a shake-up at the Prince George’s County Courthouse in the wake of bitter complaints that the judge in charge of the juvenile court has been too easy on dangerous teen offenders. A new judge has been put in charge of the...
DC Man Sentenced For Role In Night Of Violence Across Maryland, Virginia
A Washington, DC man will spend more than a decade in prison for his role in a day of terror that involved a violent armed robbery and two armed carjackings in Maryland and Virginia, federal officials announced. Rashaun Onley, 23, was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison, followed by...
townandtourist.com
24 Best Black Owned Restaurants Washington DC (Something For Everyone!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. While visiting Washington, D.C., there are various things to explore and experience. The nation’s capital offers a wide assortment of monuments, museums, and memorials for those interested in history. Scattered about, numerous parks and playgrounds can be found for peaceful strolls and playful adventures.
WTOP
Some 100 fish found dead in Arlington
Some 100 fish were found dead in Arlington, Virginia, Wednesday, and authorities say it was due to toxic material poured down the storm drain. The Arlington Department of Environmental Services said it happened in Four Mile Run between South Walter Reed Drive and South Taylor Street. Storm drains have no...
