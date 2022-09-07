ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, KY

WKYT 27

Suspects in Madison County police chase arrested in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The suspects who state police say got away after a chase in Madison County were caught in Lexington. Kentucky State Police says they were notified early Friday morning by Lexington police that 28-year-old Benjamin C. Johnson and 20-year-old Destiny G. Burns were caught in Fayette County.
LEXINGTON, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Residents in 13 counties can apply for DUA

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The state is accepting applications for Disaster Unemployment Assistance, or DUA, for Lee County, after it was added to the list of 13 counties eligible for individual assistance due to July’s historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky. The total number of counties eligible for DUA...
LEE COUNTY, KY
foxlexington.com

Madison County businessman pushing for county-wide alcohol sales

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Only 10 Kentucky counties are considered completely dry, a number that has dropped over the years as attitudes and opinions change towards alcohol. But Kentucky’s laws have left several counties in a confusing gray area, including Madison County. A co-owner of Apollo Pizza,...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Laurel County woman arrested for having DUI suspended license

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials from the Laurel County Sheriff’s office have arrested a Laurel County woman for driving a car with a DUI suspended license. Laurel County deputies brought Rachel Doan of London, 41, into custody Friday morning. The arrest happened in a business parking lot off...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Woman trying to get cellphone goes over Cumberland Falls

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman survived going over the falls at the Cumberland Falls State Park. According to Whitley County Emergency Management, 911 got the call about the situation around 3:15 Wednesday afternoon. Witnesses told officials a woman had fallen into the river and went over the falls,...
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
z93country.com

Small fire Yesterday at the Blacktop Plant

Monticello Volunteer Firefighters were dispatched by 911 to the rock quarry on Victory Drive yesterday morning for a fire at the blacktop plant. Monticello Fire units deployed the snorkel truck to control the fire. Susie Fire Department also assisted.
MONTICELLO, KY
1450wlaf.com

One person air lifted from late morning RV wreck on I-75

JELLICO, TN (WLAF) – About 11 miles south of the Jellico exit (160) on I-75 is where a recreational vehicle overturned injuring at least one person. The call came in to Central Dispatch at 11:15am, and First Responders followed that call. Officials tell WLAF News that one person, likely...
JELLICO, TN
lakercountry.com

Jamestown votes to annex property into city

The Jamestown City Council held a special-called meeting Wednesday evening to annex a piece of property into the city. The property, referred to as Sonny’s Landing, is near Minit Mart and is owned by Jackie and Chad Aaron, according to city officials. Jamestown Mayor Regena Hinton told WJRS News...
JAMESTOWN, KY
k105.com

Longtime Morehead St. professor drowns at Mercer Co. marina

A longtime Morehead State University professor has drowned at a Mercer County lake marina. The Mercer County Coroner’s Office said 71-year-old Gary B. Lafleur, of Frankfort, drowned Thursday afternoon at Midlake Marina at Herrington Lake near Harrodsburg. Lafleur, according to Kentucky Fish & Wildlife officials, fell off the back...
MERCER COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Missing person reported in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff shared a release Tuesday afternoon about a missing person in the London area. Hank Vaughn Jr., 31, was last seen heading to a London business on September 4 around 12:30 p.m. He is described as a 6′2″, 185 pound white man...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Long-time MSU professor drowns at Herrington Lake, coroner says

MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Morehead State University professor drowned at Herrington Lake. It happened Thursday afternoon at Midlake Marina on the lake. The Mercer County Coroner’s Office says the victim, Gary Lafleur, of Frankfort, fell off the back of his boat at the boat ramp. Lafleur’s wife tried to get him out of the water, but could not.
FRANKFORT, KY
wymt.com

Man dies in Bell County crash, coroner says

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a deadly crash in Bell County that happened Tuesday morning. The Bell County Coroner’s Office tells WYMT that Shirley Lawson, 80, suffered a “natural cardiac event” while driving. Lawson was pronounced dead but his wife, the passenger,...
BELL COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Police: 2 Lexington men found with large amount of drugs, open beer bottles in car

CANNON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A traffic stop led to the arrest of two Lexington men after officers say they found open alcohol containers and numerous drugs on Tuesday. According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, a Nissan was seen in Cannon crossing railroad tracks and then the yellow line. The vehicle also had the driver’s side taillight out. A deputy then stopped the car and smelled marijuana coming from inside.
LEXINGTON, KY

