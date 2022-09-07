Elegant in emerald! Sarah Ferguson puts on an animated display in a stylish £1,720 gown as she attends The Son premiere at the Venice International Film Festival

Sarah Ferguson appeared glamorous this evening as she attended the 79th Venice Film Festival.

The Duchess of York, 62, wowed in a £1,720 emerald Reem Acra gown as she walked down the red carpet for the The Son premiere.

The mother-of-two, affectionately known as a 'Fergie', waved at fans as she posed up a storm for photographers.

At one stage the duchess had to manage her famous red hair, which was caught in a gust of wind

The Duchess also spent time posing on the carpet with Francois-Marc Sastre of Cartier watches

The duchess poses with Francois-Marc Sastre at the premier of The Son, which stars Hugh Jackman

Earlier in the day, Fergie cut a far more casual figure in a black dress, white blazer and black cat plimsolls

Her ensemble was cinched at the waist and tied with a gold broach with featured colourful diamonds.

She completed her ensemble with black stilettos and accessorised with a silver drop necklace and matching earrings.

The Duchess, who carried her essentials in a green suede clutch handbag, beamed for the cameras.

She was joined at the event by Vanessa Kirby, who stunned in a semi-sheer feathered dress as she stepped out to The Son world premiere.

The Duchess was snapped on the red carpet with film producer Tiziana Rocca, Francois-Marc Sastre of Cartier and Pr expert Ileana Turrini

Like all smart ladies, the Duchess had a second pair of shoes handy for the evening, to avoid sore feet

The Duchess of York, 62, and Tiziana Rocca both looked stunning in their dark, elegant evening gowns

The Duchess mingled with film producer Tiziana Rocca and producer Milutin Gatsby at the star-studded event

The Duchess was seated on a table with film producer Tiziana Rocca, best known for her 2021 film American Night

The Duchess clearly enjoyed her time mingling and posing for photographs with those from the global TV and film industry

In the middle: Sarah Ferguson posing with Mohammed Al Turki and film producer Tiziana Rocca

The Duchess spent time mingling with Egyptian actress Youssra, and Saudi Arabian film producer Mohammed Al Turki at the awards

The duchess looked delighted and attentive as she attended the Italian event, held in Venice Italy

The actress, 34, looked sensational as she was joined by her co-stars Laura Derne, 55, and Hugh Jackman, 53, as they walked the red carpet in the Italian city.

In the forthcoming drama directed by Florian Zellar, Laura and Hugh star as a divorced couple, who share a teenage son, played by Zen McGrath.

Vanessa who stars as Beth, Hugh's character's new wife, looked simply sensational in the stunning number that was embellished with metallic detailing.

She wore her blonde locks in a sleek straighten styled that was tucked neatly behind her ears and completed her look with a deep red lipstick.

Laura dazzled in a heavily sequinned tired dress with a matching cropped jacket and metallic stiletto heels.

The Son is based on Florian Zeller's 2018 stage play of the same name, and acts as a prequel to the 2020 film The Father.

Directed by Zeller himself, the film focuses on 17-year-old Nicholas (played by Zen McGrath) who moves in with his father Peter and Peter's new partner Beth.

Smitten: Hugh Jackman looked more in love than ever before with wife Deborra-Lee Furness on Wednesday as the pair attended the premiere of The Son at the Venice Film Festival

Pucker up! The Australian actor, 53, passionately kissed his wife of 26 years, 66, on the red carpet of the world-famous festival

Stunning: Her blonde tresses were piled high in an elegant updo, and she wore a full face of glamorous makeup

Glamorous: Sara Sampaio and Jasmine Sanders certainly dressed to impress as they showed off their modelling skills at The Son premiere at Venice Film Festival on Wednesday

High spirits: Sara, 31, looked nothing short of sensational in a figure hugging dazzling black gown which donned a high neck and long sleeves

Looking good: Also in attendance was Russian supermodel Natasha Poly who looked incredible in another black evening dress

Dressed to impress: The 37-year-old opted for a corset style bodice and flashed her toned legs through a lace up thigh high split

Stunning: Natasha competed her bold look by slicking her blonde tresses down at the top from a side parting while the rest cascaded down her back

Glamorous: Jacquelyn Jablonski bought some colour to the star-studded red carpet as she opted for a beautiful strapless pink maxi dress