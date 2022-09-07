ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elegant in emerald! Sarah Ferguson puts on an animated display in a stylish £1,720 gown as she attends The Son premiere at the Venice International Film Festival

By Ellen Coughlan For Mailonline
 2 days ago

Sarah Ferguson appeared glamorous this evening as she attended the 79th Venice Film Festival.

The Duchess of York, 62, wowed in a £1,720 emerald Reem Acra gown as she walked down the red carpet for the The Son premiere.

The mother-of-two, affectionately known as a 'Fergie', waved at fans as she posed up a storm for photographers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0odoID_0hm0CBBG00
Sarah Ferguson looked glamorous this evening as she attended the 79th Venice Film Festival for the The Son premier
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nje8K_0hm0CBBG00
The mother-of-two, affectionately known as a 'Fergie', waved at fans as she posed up a storm for photographers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33ZiEz_0hm0CBBG00
The royal appeared to be in a great mood as she made her way into the venue after posing on the red carpet 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uQSd9_0hm0CBBG00
The royal clearly enjoyed her time in the spotlight, waving to photographers and smiling as she walked the red carpet 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oKHnW_0hm0CBBG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43OtKp_0hm0CBBG00
The duchess, known as Fergie, seemed delighted to engage with the press and wave her way down the red carpet
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TR2FK_0hm0CBBG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l23FI_0hm0CBBG00
Beaming on the red carpet: The royal stunned in her £1,720 gown as she attended The Son premiere at the Venice International Film Festival
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zXcVk_0hm0CBBG00
At one stage the duchess had to manage her famous red hair, which was caught in a gust of wind
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZJYb3_0hm0CBBG00
The Duchess also spent time posing on the carpet with Francois-Marc Sastre of Cartier watches 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hamAI_0hm0CBBG00
The duchess poses with Francois-Marc Sastre at the premier of The Son, which stars Hugh Jackman 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FyY8G_0hm0CBBG00
Earlier in the day, Fergie cut a far more casual figure in a black dress, white blazer and black cat plimsolls 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sCU5f_0hm0CBBG00

Her ensemble was cinched at the waist and tied with a gold broach with featured colourful diamonds.

She completed her ensemble with black stilettos and accessorised with a silver drop necklace and matching earrings.

The Duchess, who carried her essentials in a green suede clutch handbag, beamed for the cameras.

She was joined at the event by Vanessa Kirby, who stunned in a semi-sheer feathered dress as she stepped out to The Son world premiere.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZNSRW_0hm0CBBG00
The Duchess beamed on the red carpet at the premier of The Son, which also stars Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby and Anthony Hopkins
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pFRPf_0hm0CBBG00
The Duchess of York beamed with delight as she walked down the red carpet at the premier of The Son
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GWYom_0hm0CBBG00
The Duchess was snapped on the red carpet with film producer Tiziana Rocca, Francois-Marc Sastre of Cartier and Pr expert Ileana Turrini 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S3Lcc_0hm0CBBG00
Like all smart ladies, the Duchess had a second pair of shoes handy for the evening, to avoid sore feet 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SlCoi_0hm0CBBG00
The Duchess of York, 62, and Tiziana Rocca both looked stunning in their dark, elegant evening gowns 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VDHAm_0hm0CBBG00
The Duchess mingled with film producer Tiziana Rocca and producer Milutin Gatsby at the star-studded event 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FXZ3u_0hm0CBBG00
The Duchess was seated on a table with film producer Tiziana Rocca, best known for her 2021 film American Night 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39KJl4_0hm0CBBG00
The Duchess clearly enjoyed her time mingling and posing for photographs with those from the global TV and film industry
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30G6tX_0hm0CBBG00
In the middle: Sarah Ferguson posing with Mohammed Al Turki and film producer Tiziana Rocca
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b310G_0hm0CBBG00
The Duchess spent time mingling with Egyptian actress Youssra, and Saudi Arabian film producer Mohammed Al Turki at the awards 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iAK5i_0hm0CBBG00
The duchess looked delighted and attentive as she attended the Italian event, held in Venice Italy 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fi1F0_0hm0CBBG00
The Duchess of York, 62, wowed in a £1,720 emerald Reem Acra gown as she walked down the red carpet 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FNGg8_0hm0CBBG00
Her ensemble was cinched at the waist and tied with a gold broach with featured colourful diamonds

The actress, 34, looked sensational as she was joined by her co-stars Laura Derne, 55, and Hugh Jackman, 53, as they walked the red carpet in the Italian city.

In the forthcoming drama directed by Florian Zellar, Laura and Hugh star as a divorced couple, who share a teenage son, played by Zen McGrath.

Vanessa who stars as Beth, Hugh's character's new wife, looked simply sensational in the stunning number that was embellished with metallic detailing.

She wore her blonde locks in a sleek straighten styled that was tucked neatly behind her ears and completed her look with a deep red lipstick.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G6HUY_0hm0CBBG00
The Duchess, who carried her essentials in a green suede clutch handbag, beamed for the cameras
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dm2Cq_0hm0CBBG00
She completed her ensemble with black stilettos and accessorised with a silver drop necklace and matching earrings

Laura dazzled in a heavily sequinned tired dress with a matching cropped jacket and metallic stiletto heels.

The Son is based on Florian Zeller's 2018 stage play of the same name, and acts as a prequel to the 2020 film The Father.

Directed by Zeller himself, the film focuses on 17-year-old Nicholas (played by Zen McGrath) who moves in with his father Peter and Peter's new partner Beth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NcYJl_0hm0CBBG00
Smitten: Hugh Jackman looked more in love than ever before with wife Deborra-Lee Furness on Wednesday as the pair attended the premiere of The Son at the Venice Film Festival 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FJuiw_0hm0CBBG00
Pucker up! The Australian actor, 53, passionately kissed his wife of 26 years, 66, on the red carpet of the world-famous festival
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4apsyy_0hm0CBBG00
Stunning: Her blonde tresses were piled high in an elegant updo, and she wore a full face of glamorous makeup
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KqVr3_0hm0CBBG00
Glamorous: Sara Sampaio and Jasmine Sanders certainly dressed to impress as they showed off their modelling skills at The Son premiere at Venice Film Festival on Wednesday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MqTuj_0hm0CBBG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uck7Z_0hm0CBBG00
High spirits: Sara, 31, looked nothing short of sensational in a figure hugging dazzling black gown which donned a high neck and long sleeves
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1APDlI_0hm0CBBG00
Looking good: Also in attendance was Russian supermodel Natasha Poly who looked incredible in another black evening dress
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kBSRV_0hm0CBBG00
Dressed to impress: The 37-year-old opted for a corset style bodice and flashed her toned legs through a lace up thigh high split
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BsH3n_0hm0CBBG00
Stunning: Natasha competed her bold look by slicking her blonde tresses down at the top from a side parting while the rest cascaded down her back
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MFAXx_0hm0CBBG00
Glamorous: Jacquelyn Jablonski bought some colour to the star-studded red carpet as she opted for a beautiful strapless pink maxi dress
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O6uBW_0hm0CBBG00
Pretty in pink: The American model, 31, wrapped a long coordinated scarf around her neck which trailed to the floor with feather detailing

