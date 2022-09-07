ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

CBS Sacramento

Squish, squash, stomp: It's OK to kill this beautiful but invasive insect, experts say

State agricultural departments across the United States are asking you to commit murder -- bug murder, that is.Your victim: the spotted lanternfly, or Lycorma delicatula, a beautiful creature with large brownish gray wings with black spots that open to reveal striking red underwings.Your mission, should you choose to accept it: "Kill it! Squash it, smash it ... just get rid of it," pleads the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture on a website alert.Native to China, the invasive bug was first detected stateside in Berks County, Pennsylvania, in 2014. With no natural predators in the US, lanternflies have since spread to numerous counties and adjacent states, including...
Phys.org

Butterfly decoys trick predators into attacking them in conservation study

Most people don't realize how hard it is to be a butterfly. They live in a dangerous world, facing environmental challenges like habitat loss and climate change. They also have to contend with predators, including birds, wasps and dragonflies. But butterflies are much tougher than they look. Some, like monarchs,...
Outdoor Life

The Best Snake Boots of 2022

When I’m turkey hunting creek bottoms or overgrown field edges, snake boots provide me with the reassurance that my feet and legs are safe from snake bites. And when I try to slip in on a roosted tom in the dark, even if I happen to step on a snake, I’m still protected. Spring turkey season isn’t the only time I use snake boots. As a forester, I spend almost everyday in the woods, with snake boots on my feet. Throughout my career, I’ve worn several pairs, and the best ones always provide enough snake protection without sacrificing breathability. Whether you’re hunting, scouting, or working, the best snake boots should fit those applications and protect you from snake bites.
Anita Durairaj

The permanently mangled trees of Slope Point in New Zealand

The South Island of New Zealand is the world's 12th largest island. The South Island is home to the Southern Alps and New Zealand's highest peak called Mount Cook. One of the most interesting spots on the South Island is Slope Point. This point is the most southerly spot on South Island.
The Guardian

Javier Zamora: ‘Now the chances of me crossing the border and surviving would be slim’

Javier Zamora was born in El Salvador in 1990. Both his parents emigrated to the US before he turned five. At the age of just nine, Zamora undertook a treacherous journey by land and sea to join them in California – events recalled in his debut poetry collection, Unaccompanied, and now in his memoir, Solito, described by Dave Eggers as “a riveting tale of perseverance and the lengths humans will go to help each other in times of struggle”. A graduate of the creative writing programme at New York University and a Wallace Stegner fellow at Stanford University, California, Zamora lives with his wife in Tucson, Arizona.
Robb Report

This Harry Potter-Inspired Home in Michigan Uses the Natural Landscape as an Invisibility Cloak

When it comes to privacy, this Michigan home is almost impossible to find.  Penned by Detroit-based architecture firm Iannuzzi Studio, the hidden home takes cues from Harry Potter’s wizarding world. The owners, a family of performance art enthusiasts, put in a request for a residence that would be rendered “unplottable”—at least in the Potter-verse.  “This is a concept that runs throughout the Harry Potter stories of a building or place that is enchanted to a point that it is magically concealed or hidden from plain sight,” the architects explain. “It is there, but it can’t be seen and/or found on a map.” Briarcliff, a modernist...
One Green Planet

How to Get Critters to Naturally Fertilize Your Garden Spaces

While many gardeners and growers spend lots of money on fertilizers and composts, others do have that cash to spend and get creative. Plus, it can be rewarding to come up with do-it-yourself solutions, particularly ones that are free and good for the environment. They build compost piles at home...
The Valley Citizen

Learn 100 Valley Birds #7: Valley Goldfinches

This is a three-fer post featuring the three species of Goldfinch that occur in the Valley. The first two, American Goldfinch and Lesser Goldfinch are Common Year-round Residents of the valley, while the third species, Lawrence’s Goldfinch, is a bonus species Rare Year-round Resident here. American Goldfinch – Spinus...
Smith Johnson

Medicinal Plant May Have Evolved Camouflage to Evade Humans

Researchers from China and UK published a journal in Current Biology claiming that the herb named Fritillaria delavayi changed itself to escape from its predator. Fritillaria delavayi is a plant native to the steep mountain slopes of the Hengduan Mountains in southwestern China. For over 2,000 years, this plant has been used to cure various conditions related to the heart and lungs.

