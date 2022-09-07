Read full article on original website
Squish, squash, stomp: It's OK to kill this beautiful but invasive insect, experts say
State agricultural departments across the United States are asking you to commit murder -- bug murder, that is.Your victim: the spotted lanternfly, or Lycorma delicatula, a beautiful creature with large brownish gray wings with black spots that open to reveal striking red underwings.Your mission, should you choose to accept it: "Kill it! Squash it, smash it ... just get rid of it," pleads the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture on a website alert.Native to China, the invasive bug was first detected stateside in Berks County, Pennsylvania, in 2014. With no natural predators in the US, lanternflies have since spread to numerous counties and adjacent states, including...
Biologists in Minnesota are Finding More Insecticides in Whitetail Deer Than Ever Before
In a 2019 Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (MDNR) Ungulate Research study, scientists found insecticides in 61 percent of whitetail deer spleens examined. That percentage has risen to 94 in a recently published continuation of the study based on collections made in 2021. The insecticides that the MDNR is testing...
I’m a gardening expert – there are five plants that are impossible to kill and always look great
IF YOU'VE ever tried to add some colour to your garden with some plants only to discover they've died within a few weeks, you're not the only one. Having plants and flowers in your outdoor space is the perfect way to make it feel more alive, but it's not always so easy.
Phys.org
Butterfly decoys trick predators into attacking them in conservation study
Most people don't realize how hard it is to be a butterfly. They live in a dangerous world, facing environmental challenges like habitat loss and climate change. They also have to contend with predators, including birds, wasps and dragonflies. But butterflies are much tougher than they look. Some, like monarchs,...
Phys.org
This spider-eating, nest-sharing bat was once safe from fire, until the Black Summer burned its rainforests
Golden-tipped bats are peculiar creatures. By night, they hunt the understory for orb-weaving spiders, plucking them carefully from their sticky webs. By day, they roost in excavated basements at the bottom of nests made by two rainforest birds. Unfortunately, while their rainforest nests usually keep them safe from fire, our...
Pintails Hit Their Lowest Population in Decades. Some Researchers Think We Could be Miscounting Them
In August, the United States Fish and Wildlife Service released its first waterfowl survey since 2019. The overall results of this year’s duck count weren’t exactly encouraging, but the continued decline of Northern pintails was especially alarming to hunters and biologists. . Pintails have been on the decline...
The Best Snake Boots of 2022
When I’m turkey hunting creek bottoms or overgrown field edges, snake boots provide me with the reassurance that my feet and legs are safe from snake bites. And when I try to slip in on a roosted tom in the dark, even if I happen to step on a snake, I’m still protected. Spring turkey season isn’t the only time I use snake boots. As a forester, I spend almost everyday in the woods, with snake boots on my feet. Throughout my career, I’ve worn several pairs, and the best ones always provide enough snake protection without sacrificing breathability. Whether you’re hunting, scouting, or working, the best snake boots should fit those applications and protect you from snake bites.
The permanently mangled trees of Slope Point in New Zealand
The South Island of New Zealand is the world's 12th largest island. The South Island is home to the Southern Alps and New Zealand's highest peak called Mount Cook. One of the most interesting spots on the South Island is Slope Point. This point is the most southerly spot on South Island.
Javier Zamora: ‘Now the chances of me crossing the border and surviving would be slim’
Javier Zamora was born in El Salvador in 1990. Both his parents emigrated to the US before he turned five. At the age of just nine, Zamora undertook a treacherous journey by land and sea to join them in California – events recalled in his debut poetry collection, Unaccompanied, and now in his memoir, Solito, described by Dave Eggers as “a riveting tale of perseverance and the lengths humans will go to help each other in times of struggle”. A graduate of the creative writing programme at New York University and a Wallace Stegner fellow at Stanford University, California, Zamora lives with his wife in Tucson, Arizona.
This Harry Potter-Inspired Home in Michigan Uses the Natural Landscape as an Invisibility Cloak
When it comes to privacy, this Michigan home is almost impossible to find. Penned by Detroit-based architecture firm Iannuzzi Studio, the hidden home takes cues from Harry Potter’s wizarding world. The owners, a family of performance art enthusiasts, put in a request for a residence that would be rendered “unplottable”—at least in the Potter-verse. “This is a concept that runs throughout the Harry Potter stories of a building or place that is enchanted to a point that it is magically concealed or hidden from plain sight,” the architects explain. “It is there, but it can’t be seen and/or found on a map.” Briarcliff, a modernist...
How much does it cost to adopt a child?
Here’s a breakdown of the different ways you can grow your family through adoption — and how much you could expect to spend.
One Green Planet
How to Get Critters to Naturally Fertilize Your Garden Spaces
While many gardeners and growers spend lots of money on fertilizers and composts, others do have that cash to spend and get creative. Plus, it can be rewarding to come up with do-it-yourself solutions, particularly ones that are free and good for the environment. They build compost piles at home...
'Splooting' Squirrels Seen Around San Francisco During California Heat Wave
Squirrels around San Francisco have been spotted "splooting," leading residents to worry about their wellbeing.
Learn 100 Valley Birds #7: Valley Goldfinches
This is a three-fer post featuring the three species of Goldfinch that occur in the Valley. The first two, American Goldfinch and Lesser Goldfinch are Common Year-round Residents of the valley, while the third species, Lawrence’s Goldfinch, is a bonus species Rare Year-round Resident here. American Goldfinch – Spinus...
Medicinal Plant May Have Evolved Camouflage to Evade Humans
Researchers from China and UK published a journal in Current Biology claiming that the herb named Fritillaria delavayi changed itself to escape from its predator. Fritillaria delavayi is a plant native to the steep mountain slopes of the Hengduan Mountains in southwestern China. For over 2,000 years, this plant has been used to cure various conditions related to the heart and lungs.
