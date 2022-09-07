You never know what your home security system’s video camera will capture! These Florida bears were busted dancing in front of this home!. The two-stepping bears were spotted in Naples by Lou and Nancy Vinciguerra’s cameras one night. The couple live near Rookery Bay Preserve so wildlife dropping by is nothing new to them. From the video, it looks like the bears are trying to figure out who is leading!

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO