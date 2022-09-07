ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Augustine, FL

wjct.org

Last Chance: Smithsonian 'Bias' exhibit leaves MOSH this weekend

"The Bias Inside Us," a traveling exhibition and community engagement project from the Smithsonian, is ending its run at the Jacksonville Museum of Science and History. This weekend is the last chance for Jacksonville residents to see it locally, before the project packs up Sept. 11 and moves on to North Carolina.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Media Roundtable; 'Hello, Goodbye'; Jewish High Holidays; Nathan Kalish

Today’s Media Roundtable discussed some of the top stories on the First Coast, including:. Republican Daniel Davis has officially joined Jacksonville’s mayoral race. David previously served as the president of the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, as a state representative and as a Jacksonville City Council member. Davis’ campaign has already amassed huge financial support ahead of his faceoff with a spirited — and crowded — field of candidates.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Saint Augustine, FL
wjct.org

Van Gogh immersion space could remain as entertainment venue

The auditorium hosting "Beyond Van Gough: The Immersive Experience" could become a long-term events space in Downtown Jacksonville. A partnership between Corner Lot and JWB Real Estate Capital purchased two notable properties downtown for $8.55 million — the former First Baptist Church of Jacksonville’s main auditorium at 119 W. Beaver St. and the neighboring parking garage at 712 N. Hogan St.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
successfulmeetings.com

3 Days in St. Augustine/Ponte Vedra

Also known as Florida’s Historic Coast, St. Augustine and Ponte Vedra are roughly an hour from Jacksonville International Airport. These secluded areas offer small-town charm, historic sites and gorgeous coastlines, and it only takes a few days to fall in love with the destination. For more on the region, head to floridashistoriccoast.com.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

TSG Realty buys San Marco Theatre, Stellers properties

TSG Realty announced Sept. 8 it bought the San Marco Square properties anchored and leased by the San Marco Theatre and Stellers Gallery for $3.35 million. It bought the properties from San Marco Real Estate Partnership LLC. TSG Property Manager Pamela Howard said the properties at 1990-1996 San Marco Blvd....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
elegantislandliving.net

There’s No Place Like Gnome - Brunswick Porchfest

Follow the yellow bricks and gnomes on Sunday, November 13 to find the musical magic at Brunswick Porchfest. That’s right, this awesome community event in Historic Downtown Brunswick is returning for its fourth year and registration is currently open for performers, porch hosts, volunteers, and sponsors. This year’s theme is inspired by The Wizard of Oz and the event’s signature gnome mascot, but you’ll have to do more than tap your ruby slippers to join the celebration.
BRUNSWICK, GA
995qyk.com

Florida Bears Busted Dancing In Front Of Home

You never know what your home security system’s video camera will capture! These Florida bears were busted dancing in front of this home!. The two-stepping bears were spotted in Naples by Lou and Nancy Vinciguerra’s cameras one night. The couple live near Rookery Bay Preserve so wildlife dropping by is nothing new to them. From the video, it looks like the bears are trying to figure out who is leading!
TAMPA, FL
wjct.org

New craft brewery opens in Rail Yard District near Downtown

Myrtle Avenue Brewing with 11 craft beers on tap, rustic community tables plus a children's play area amid a plant-filled outdoor beer garden, invites friends, families and neighbors to gather together, relax and have a good time. The community-focused brewpub recently opened at 633 N. Myrtle Ave. in the Jax...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

New Fruit Cove cafe hosting grand opening

FRUIT COVE, Fla. — Noah's Agape Café is a new non-profit teaming up with the Down Syndrome Association of Jacksonville, Best Buddies Association of North Florida, and North Florida School of Special Education. The owner, Beckie Schwartz says the idea was to give those with intellectual differences, like...
FRUIT COVE, FL
News4Jax.com

People gather at British pub in St. Augustine area to watch King Charles III deliver 1st address since death of Queen Elizabeth II

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – King Charles III addressed the world in a recorded speech Thursday following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. News4JAX and multiple people, including some who are originally from England and now live in the area, were at Kings Head British Pub off U.S. 1 near St. Augustine during the speech.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Tim Tebow helping open Jacksonville’s new Clean Juice

National brand ambassador and franchise partner Tim Tebow will help open the new Clean Juice restaurant at The Markets at Town Center on Sept. 21. Beginning at 7 a.m., the first 100 guests who make a purchase will receive a free, weekly Clean Juice smoothie for one year. Clean Juice will offer buy-one-get-one smoothies from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m and The TeBowl will be $2 off from 3-5:30 p.m.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Jacksonville development; "Saving Freud"; Camden Spaceport; The Move

Downtown Jacksonville is in constant development. From a Navy ship docked downtown to an art exhibit taking over an old Baptist church building, Jacksonville is hard at work to make the urban core an attractive area for residents. Guests:. David Bauerlein, Florida Times Union. Laura Edgecombe, Build Up Downtown. Bill...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
unfspinnaker.com

A local’s guide to thrifting in Jacksonville

Given you might want to buy things like underwear brand new, you never know what gem you may find at the local thrift shop. Second-hand apparel has thankfully become increasingly popular among Gen-Z over the past few years, so some University of North Florida (UNF) students may enjoy thrift shopping but may not know where to start in Jacksonville. But don’t worry, Spinnaker’s got you covered with some of Jax’s best shops to pop some tags.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

