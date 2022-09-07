Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant inspection: Fleming Island frozen yogurt shop receives fine for ‘vermin activity’Don JohnsonFleming Island, FL
Art Guild of Orange Park to host inaugural art event, Bella NotteJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Green Cove Springs man arrested for 15 driving suspensions, drug possession deputies reportZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
In June 1964, motel manager pours muriatic acid in the swimming pool to get black swimmers out of the poolKath LeeSaint Augustine, FL
Orange Park residents upset with trees cut down at Bradley ParkJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Related
News4Jax.com
St. Augustine Amphitheatre to be run by nonprofit. What that means for the popular venue
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A big change is coming for the St. Augustine Amphitheatre, but you might not notice if you see a show. At least right away. The St. Johns County Commission voted Tuesday to transition management of the popular outdoor music venue from the county to a local nonprofit.
wjct.org
Last Chance: Smithsonian 'Bias' exhibit leaves MOSH this weekend
"The Bias Inside Us," a traveling exhibition and community engagement project from the Smithsonian, is ending its run at the Jacksonville Museum of Science and History. This weekend is the last chance for Jacksonville residents to see it locally, before the project packs up Sept. 11 and moves on to North Carolina.
wjct.org
Media Roundtable; 'Hello, Goodbye'; Jewish High Holidays; Nathan Kalish
Today’s Media Roundtable discussed some of the top stories on the First Coast, including:. Republican Daniel Davis has officially joined Jacksonville’s mayoral race. David previously served as the president of the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, as a state representative and as a Jacksonville City Council member. Davis’ campaign has already amassed huge financial support ahead of his faceoff with a spirited — and crowded — field of candidates.
Art Guild of Orange Park to host inaugural art event, Bella Notte
The Art Guild of Orange Park is hosting a special event on Sept. 15. It's called "Bella Notte, a Night of Art Under the Stars." Bella Notte is Italian for Beautiful Night. Phyl Renninger, president of the 120-member organization, says the inaugural art event was born from three goals.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wjct.org
Van Gogh immersion space could remain as entertainment venue
The auditorium hosting "Beyond Van Gough: The Immersive Experience" could become a long-term events space in Downtown Jacksonville. A partnership between Corner Lot and JWB Real Estate Capital purchased two notable properties downtown for $8.55 million — the former First Baptist Church of Jacksonville’s main auditorium at 119 W. Beaver St. and the neighboring parking garage at 712 N. Hogan St.
successfulmeetings.com
3 Days in St. Augustine/Ponte Vedra
Also known as Florida’s Historic Coast, St. Augustine and Ponte Vedra are roughly an hour from Jacksonville International Airport. These secluded areas offer small-town charm, historic sites and gorgeous coastlines, and it only takes a few days to fall in love with the destination. For more on the region, head to floridashistoriccoast.com.
Jacksonville Daily Record
TSG Realty buys San Marco Theatre, Stellers properties
TSG Realty announced Sept. 8 it bought the San Marco Square properties anchored and leased by the San Marco Theatre and Stellers Gallery for $3.35 million. It bought the properties from San Marco Real Estate Partnership LLC. TSG Property Manager Pamela Howard said the properties at 1990-1996 San Marco Blvd....
News4Jax.com
Border Classic on Saturday: Coffee and St. Augustine face off
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Border Classic presented by Baker’s Sports puts high school football in the spotlight this week, with seven games over three days. All games will be streamed on News4JAX+ and select games will be broadcast live on WJXT Channel 4. We look at the matchups.
RELATED PEOPLE
elegantislandliving.net
There’s No Place Like Gnome - Brunswick Porchfest
Follow the yellow bricks and gnomes on Sunday, November 13 to find the musical magic at Brunswick Porchfest. That’s right, this awesome community event in Historic Downtown Brunswick is returning for its fourth year and registration is currently open for performers, porch hosts, volunteers, and sponsors. This year’s theme is inspired by The Wizard of Oz and the event’s signature gnome mascot, but you’ll have to do more than tap your ruby slippers to join the celebration.
995qyk.com
Florida Bears Busted Dancing In Front Of Home
You never know what your home security system’s video camera will capture! These Florida bears were busted dancing in front of this home!. The two-stepping bears were spotted in Naples by Lou and Nancy Vinciguerra’s cameras one night. The couple live near Rookery Bay Preserve so wildlife dropping by is nothing new to them. From the video, it looks like the bears are trying to figure out who is leading!
British pub in St. Augustine raises a glass for Queen Elizabeth II
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — St. Augustine is home to the Kings Head British Pub, where the First Coast and the United Kingdom meet for a cold one. If the double-decker bus and red phone booth outside the establishment didn't give it away, it's a British style pub. It's also a home away from home to owner Ann Dyke. Her business as been around for 30 years.
Super donut! A donut is called 'superfood' at this cafe on wheels
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Hey Foodies!. If you were awake to first watch this story on Good Morning Jacksonville then we know you love coffee! What pairs with it better than a donut?. Here's an answer: a big, icing-covered donut also called a superfood! You can find this at Nature's...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wjct.org
New craft brewery opens in Rail Yard District near Downtown
Myrtle Avenue Brewing with 11 craft beers on tap, rustic community tables plus a children's play area amid a plant-filled outdoor beer garden, invites friends, families and neighbors to gather together, relax and have a good time. The community-focused brewpub recently opened at 633 N. Myrtle Ave. in the Jax...
Free food distributions from Feeding Northeast Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Get fresh groceries from one of the neighborhood distributions, free of charge!. With the Jim Dotson Foundation Inc. at 3754 University Club Blvd starting at 7:30 a.m. (Last names A-M) With Light in the World at 8625 New Kings Rd starting at 8 a.m. With Safe...
New Fruit Cove cafe hosting grand opening
FRUIT COVE, Fla. — Noah's Agape Café is a new non-profit teaming up with the Down Syndrome Association of Jacksonville, Best Buddies Association of North Florida, and North Florida School of Special Education. The owner, Beckie Schwartz says the idea was to give those with intellectual differences, like...
News4Jax.com
People gather at British pub in St. Augustine area to watch King Charles III deliver 1st address since death of Queen Elizabeth II
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – King Charles III addressed the world in a recorded speech Thursday following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. News4JAX and multiple people, including some who are originally from England and now live in the area, were at Kings Head British Pub off U.S. 1 near St. Augustine during the speech.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jacksonville Daily Record
Tim Tebow helping open Jacksonville’s new Clean Juice
National brand ambassador and franchise partner Tim Tebow will help open the new Clean Juice restaurant at The Markets at Town Center on Sept. 21. Beginning at 7 a.m., the first 100 guests who make a purchase will receive a free, weekly Clean Juice smoothie for one year. Clean Juice will offer buy-one-get-one smoothies from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m and The TeBowl will be $2 off from 3-5:30 p.m.
wjct.org
Jacksonville development; "Saving Freud"; Camden Spaceport; The Move
Downtown Jacksonville is in constant development. From a Navy ship docked downtown to an art exhibit taking over an old Baptist church building, Jacksonville is hard at work to make the urban core an attractive area for residents. Guests:. David Bauerlein, Florida Times Union. Laura Edgecombe, Build Up Downtown. Bill...
Free food distribution to those in need this Saturday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In conjunction with Hunger Action Month, Feeding Northeast Florida will be at five locations on Saturday, Sept. 10. The first food distribution will take place with Jim Dotson Foundation at 3754 University Club Blvd. at 7:30 a.m. The second will be in collaboration with Light in...
unfspinnaker.com
A local’s guide to thrifting in Jacksonville
Given you might want to buy things like underwear brand new, you never know what gem you may find at the local thrift shop. Second-hand apparel has thankfully become increasingly popular among Gen-Z over the past few years, so some University of North Florida (UNF) students may enjoy thrift shopping but may not know where to start in Jacksonville. But don’t worry, Spinnaker’s got you covered with some of Jax’s best shops to pop some tags.
Comments / 0