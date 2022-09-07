Read full article on original website
Dogsitter cited for trespassing after pet shot and killed in Wolcott
Bellyache resident Stephen Katz asked for “the fullest extent of the law” in seeking retribution for the killing of a dog he was watching, according to an incident report released to the Vail Daily by the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office late Wednesday. Katz was instead told that...
Big Pivots: Craig’s shift from coal
If the changes still seem dwarfed by the size of the challenge before Craig, Colorado’s most coal-dependent town has begun to prepare for the day when the mines and the power plants shut down. News of two modifications of the local economy have been reported, both about water. The...
Task force discovers meth, fentanyl during search in Craig
On Wednesday, Sept. 7, Moffat County authorities reported seizing a large quantity of methamphetamine and fentanyl during the search of a Craig home late last month. On Aug. 31, detectives from the All Crimes Enforcement Team, along with officers from the Craig Police Department and deputies from the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant at 815 Colorado St., according to information posted on CrimeWatch.net.
