Mrs. Shirley Brown Ward, age 72, of Murrayville, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022. She was born on April 18, 1950, in Lumpkin County to the late Sam Brown and the late Dorothy Abercrombie Brown. Shirley will forever be remembered as a wonderful mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She enjoyed growing flowers, settling down with a good book, and cooking huge spreads of food to feed her beloved family. Shirley never followed recipes. When her girls would ask for advice on measuring ingredients, Shirley would often answer with "when you know, you know" or "add just enough." Somehow, she always knew the perfect amount of ingredients when creating her dishes.

MURRAYVILLE, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO