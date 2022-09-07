Read full article on original website
The 9/11 Stair Climb is back in Forsyth CountyJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Fun in FoCo: Concerts, crafts and car racing highlight events around townJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Drug arrests, purse snatching highlight Sheriff’s activityJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Senate candidate Herschel Walker delivers speech to Forsyth County during bus tour of GeorgiaJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
New details on how to get tickets to see Stacey Abrams at Forsyth County campaign stopMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Marvin Wayne Wigley
Mr. Marvin Wayne Wigley, age 74, of Dahlonega, went to his Heavenly home on September 9, 2022. Marvin was born in Dahlonega, GA, on December 28, 1947. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Wanda. The only person allowed to steal his blanket was his only grandson, Hunter, which offered them the perfect opportunity to share farm animal facts or make a secret fort. He was preceded in death by his parents Allen and Annie Kate Wigley, brother-in-law Jimmy McGinnis, Father-in-law and mother-in-law Elbert and Bessie Gaddis, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Leon and Lois Gaddis, brother-in-law, and sister-in-law Red and Helen McClure, and sister-in-law Frances Wigley.
Albert Grizzle (Buddy) Meyers Jr.
Mr. Albert Grizzle (Buddy) Myers, Jr., age 85, of Gainesville, Georgia, passed away Friday, September 9, 2022. Memorial Service is scheduled for 2:00 pm Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Gainesville First United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends following the service at the church. Memorial Park Riverside Chapel 989...
Rev. Kendall Dale Mann
Rev. Kendall Dale Mann, age 52 of Clarkesville took his heavenly flight home to be with the Lord on Friday, September 09, 2022. Funeral services are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 12, 2022 at Hillside Memorial Chapel in Clarkesville with Rev. Rickey Cureton, Rev. Dennis Wade, & Rev. Gelacio Carapia officiating. Interment will follow in the Union Baptist Church in Sautee-Nacoochee, Georgia.
Molly (Elizabeth Inez) Feather Cates
Evans Funeral Home of Jefferson announces the death of Mrs. Molly (Elizabeth Inez) Feather Cates, age 74 of Hoschton, Georgia who entered rest Friday, September 9, 2022. Mrs. Cates was born in Atlanta, Georgia a daughter of the late Charles Everett Feather and the late Edith Juanita Hames Feather. Mrs. Cates was a person of strong faith and prayed for everyone, she was considered by her family to be the world’s best mama, wife and cook. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Cates is preceded by sisters, Stella Scott, and Marlene Shiflett. Brothers, Henry, Malcolm and Michael Feather Sr.
Shirley Brown Ward
Mrs. Shirley Brown Ward, age 72, of Murrayville, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022. She was born on April 18, 1950, in Lumpkin County to the late Sam Brown and the late Dorothy Abercrombie Brown. Shirley will forever be remembered as a wonderful mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She enjoyed growing flowers, settling down with a good book, and cooking huge spreads of food to feed her beloved family. Shirley never followed recipes. When her girls would ask for advice on measuring ingredients, Shirley would often answer with "when you know, you know" or "add just enough." Somehow, she always knew the perfect amount of ingredients when creating her dishes.
Annie Jim Adams Ayers
Mrs. Annie Jim Adams Ayers, age 100 of Tom’s Creek Road, Martin passed away Friday, September 9, 2022 at The Overlook Assisted Living. A daughter of the late Lawrence and Maude Crawford Adams, she was born August 25, 1922 in Stephens County, Georgia having lived in Stephens and Franklin Counties all of her life. She was retired from Coats and Clark with 31 years of service. She was a member of Tom’s Creek Baptist Church where she was a choir member, and served as a Sunday School Teacher and W.M.U. Director. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Edward Ayers, brother, Lyle Adams and by three sisters, Bonnie Faye Addison, Morene Sheriff and Henrietta Segars.
Gonzalo H. Dalton
Gonzalo H. Dalton, age 74, of Suwanee, GA, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Cheri Dalton of Suwanee, GA; children Michelle (Mitchel) Rosen of Suwanee, GA, Michael (Vernalynn) Dalton of San Diego, CA; grandchildren, Haley Rosen, Luke Rosen, Levi Rosen, Olivia Grace Dalton; sisters, Ana Dalton of San Diego, CA, Rita Simon; brothers, Val Dalton, Dan Dalton, Joel Dalton. Mr. Dalton was born on April 28, 1948 in the Philippines. He retired after 20 years in the U.S. Navy at the rank of Petty Officer. He graduated from Atenco Davao College and was a member of St. Monica Catholic Church. A funeral mass will be held at a later date.
Football: Dawson County falls to Stephens County
DAWSONVILLE, Ga. — The Stephens County defense took advantage of two first-half interceptions on their way to a 38-10 win over Dawson County Friday night at Tiger Stadium. The Indians got an early interception and cashed in with 5:43 to go on a 7-yard run from Javin Gordon, the first of three times he would find the endzone on the night. He scored twice in the second half as part of his 130 yards on the ground.
Football: Lumpkin County holds on late to down Temple, 27-20
DAHLONEGA, Ga. — Lumpkin County is 4-0 for the first time in nearly 40 years. On Homecoming Friday night, the Indian offense started hot before the defense held on late to beat Temple, 27-20, at the Burial Grounds. The Indians tallied 365 yards of total offense, nearly 200 of...
Habersham County fourth-grade students learn about agriculture
Habersham County Farm Bureau and the Chattahoochee Mountain Fair in Clarkesville on Friday held the annual Kids’ Farm Day. During the event, 500 students from the county’s elementary schools rotated through educational stations. Nicole Karstedt discussed the dairy industry from the Georgia Mobile Dairy Classroom, while Luke Nunnally...
Oakwood Police to resume overnight coverage
The Oakwood Police Department announced Friday morning that they plan to resume coverage of overnight service calls in the city beginning Monday, Sept. 12. The agency announced in June that the Hall County Sheriff's Office would temporarily answer calls within city limits from midnight to 6 a.m. due to staffing shortages. A press release from the agency said the change was intended to be temporary until the City of Oakwood could recruit and fill enough vacant positions.
FGN Week 4 wrap: Bluff takes 8-4A win; Banks, GHS, Lumpkin, LCA all stay unbeaten
This time, there would be no rain to try and spoil a big night of high school football around the Northeast Georgia area Friday night. Nearly a half-dozen teams stayed perfect on the season, with Banks County, Gainesville, Lanier Christian, and Lumpkin County all remaining unbeaten with big wins. Lumpkin...
Football: Banks County routs Franklin County, 43-6
CARNESVILLE, Ga. — Banks County kept the machine rolling as they took down Franklin County Friday night, 43-6. The Leopards racked up 471 yards of offense, 382 of which were on the ground. Andrew Shockley had 200 yards on 21 carries and three touchdowns rushing while catching a pair of passes for 44 yards and a touchdown receiving.
Jam On The Square to bring bluegrass music and fun to Jefferson
Jefferson community members will have the chance to shuffle their feet to traditional folk music at the city’s Jam On The Square event on Friday, Sept. 30.. The City of Jefferson and Main Street worked together to create the new event, which will be held on the same weekend as the Jackson County Jamboree.
Football: Gainesville remains unbeaten with 43-20 win over Clarke Central
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Gainesville tallied 416 yards of total offense on their way to a 4-0 start Friday night. The Red Elephants scored pretty much at will in a 43-20 win over Clarke Central at City Park. Baxter Wright tallied up five touchdown passes on the night, starting with...
Football: Chestatee forces East Hall mistakes in 44-12 win
GAINESVILLE — It was a typical East Hall-Chestatee game ... long. After 3 1/2 hours, the War Eagles (1-2, 1-0 Region 8-4A) took advantage of East Hall's mistakes to roll in a 44-12 rout Friday in the Region 8-4A opener at the Lynn Cottrell Complex. Chestatee's defense set the...
Football: Lakeview scores 42 unanswered to best Creekside Christian
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Lakeview Academy scored the final 42 points of the night to take down Creekside Christian Friday, 42-6. After the visitors scored on their opening drive, the Lions poured it on, starting with a 2-yard run from Landon Hanes with 2:14 to play in the first to take a 7-6 lead. Hanes scored again to open the second half on a 40-yard pick-six that increased the score to 14-6.
Football: Lanier Christian improves to 3-0 with dominant win
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Lanier Christian dominated Friday night, putting up 62 points in a rout of Rock Springs Christian. LCA had five different receivers catch touchdown passes in a 62-8 win over Rock Springs Christian. Freshman quarterback CJ Britt was a perfect 8-for-8 throwing, racking up 170 yards and...
Football: Union County takes down Armuchee
ROME, Ga. — Union County took care of business Friday night on the road, downing Armuchee, 42-10. The Panthers got on the board first with a Pick 6 by Seth Rutan, just before Braylen Rader punched it in from four yards out to take a 14-0 lead. After an Armuchee touchdown cut the lead in half, it was all Union County as Griff Young scored on a 52-yard screen pass.
