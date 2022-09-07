ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

A luxury cruise ship launching in 2025 will allow travelers to permanently live at sea with residences starting at $1 million — see what it'll be like aboard

Storylines is building a residential cruise ship that'll indefinitely circumnavigate the globe starting in 2025. Rooms aboard the vessel range from a $1 million studio to four-bedroom bi-level $8 million home. Some floor plans are almost sold out as the company continues to "build momentum everyday." Why take a monthslong...
InsideHook

Airlines Are Cracking Down on Carry-Ons, So Watch Your Bags

I’ll never forget where I was…the day that JetBlue banned carry-on bags in basic economy. As of July 20, 2021, my once-favorite airline aligned itself with the likes of other budget airlines, like Spirit and Frontier, by requiring Blue Basic ticket holders to either check their carry-ons or pay an additional fee to bring them into the cabin. It was the unofficial beginning of the end of both ultra-low pandemic pricing and previously enjoyed carry-on-related freedoms.
US News and World Report

How Much Does a Cruise Cost?

With the rising cost of everything – including travel – cruise fares, some as low as $25 per person per night (based on double occupancy), seem like an incredible bargain. And they certainly can be, but the fares you see advertised online often don't include extras like taxes, fees, port expenses, gratuities, shore excursions, specialty dining, alcoholic beverages and more.
CBS Pittsburgh

Families who want to sit together on flights might be getting a break

Almost every time you make an airline reservation, once you settle on a fare you agree to pay, comes the real challenge: choosing a seat.Twenty years ago, the choices were relatively simple and uncomplicated. If you were flying economy, you could choose window or aisle, or if you booked early enough, an exit row seat. If families wanted to fly together, they could choose a whole row in the center of a wide-body aircraft.But then, as airlines added more seats to their airplanes, they also looked to maximize additional revenue, and most airlines then assigned additional prices to those coach...
The Independent

Airlines count on business travelers to keep recovery going

With summer vacations winding down, airlines are counting on the return of more business travelers to keep their pandemic recovery going into the fall.Air travel in the United States, bolstered by huge numbers of tourists, has nearly recovered to pre-pandemic levels. Inflation — and especially this year's sharp rise in airfares — raises concern about how long vacationers can afford to keep flying at their current pace. Airlines say they see no signs of a slowdown in leisure travel.Business travel, however, remains about 25% to 30% below 2019 levels, according to airlines and outfits that track sales. And it...
Thrillist

Marriott Bonvoy Is Giving Away $50,000 Dream Vacations

Summer may be on its way out, but that's only an excuse to travel somewhere even warmer, preferably with a beach. Marriott Bonvoy wants to help you achieve that. The travel giant is launching its Boundless Bucket List Contest and sending fans on $50,000 dream vacations. In honor of the...
AOL Corp

9 luxury trips that cost less than you think

While it might seem like a luxury vacation is an unattainable goal, it's likely much more affordable than you think. With a little bit of budgeting and some expert insight on the best places to go and deals available, you can make your dream vacation a reality. See:. Check out...
