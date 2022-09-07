Read full article on original website
Mystery Ranch Will Launch Its First Fully Recycled Pack Series this Fall
This fall, Mystery Ranch will notch a brand first—the company’s first fully recycled pack series—with the help of Cordura Advanced Fabrics and its incorporation of Cordura re/cor fabric in The District series, Mystery Ranch’s new everyday-carry collection. “We make the most durable load-bearing packs in the...
How to Fund a New Product with Kickstarter—the Right Way
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. In 2020 Noah Swartz was backpacking with his wife, Raquel, in southwestern Utah. An avid adventurer who now lives in Nevada,...
Run the Signature Boulder Marathon
Running is the heartbeat of Boulder — one of the three hallmark recreational activities of our community (along with cycling and hiking, of course). Together, we run the streets & trails of Boulder, and serve as one of the great training grounds for Olympians, world-class athletes, and leisure runners alike. We are so grateful & proud to have the world’s best 10k — but despite running being hardwired into Boulder’s DNA — we have no signature city marathon.
Outdoor Industry Winner of the Month: August 2022
We're trying something new here at OBJ. Every month, we're picking one company that has impressed us with its recent business savvy—whether through a new product release, a canny marketing move, a grabby social-media post, or something else entirely that we didn't see coming. The goal: to celebrate the forward thinkers, outside-the-box strategists, and generally awesome professionals moving the industry forward.
2023 Nordica Enforcer 104 Unlimited Review
This article was first published by SkiMag.com. In order to transform their top-selling Enforcer into a backcountry weapon that still holds up almost anywhere, Nordica incorporated a carbon chassis, poplar/beech wood core, thinner topsheets, and shorter edges—all in the name of shaving weight to make the ski 43 percent lighter. And so the Unlimited, the brand’s all-mountain touring ski, was born.
The Gear I Used to Bike Across Death Valley
I expected the heat from the incessant sun. But at sunrise, it was the cold that gave me grief, numbing my fingers as I fumbled with my tire’s Presta valve. I wanted to make sure everything was perfect for my ride across Death Valley, but I was challenged before I even started.
Where Outside’s Editors Traveled This Summer
This was the summer we all longed to get back out there, despite skyrocketing gas prices and long flight delays. From close-to-home adventures to far-flung explorations, here’s where some Outside editors traveled this season, their secret finds, and the gear that made their trips all that much better. Lake...
Preserving America’s National Parks for Future Generations
Michigan’s Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore is nestled on the state’s Lower Peninsula between the fresh waters of Lake Michigan and forest-capped bluffs. In 2021, the 71,000-acre park welcomed 1.7 million people. Increasing visitation across our country’s parks adds to the urgent need to protect and preserve these iconic places and resources for generations to come. Carhartt has partnered with the National Park Foundation (NPF) to help do just that.
BOA Technology and Altra Debut the New Mont Blanc BOA Trail Runner
BOA Technology has announced a new brand partnership with Altra, and launched a new trail runner in the process, the Mont Blanc BOA. Two companies born in the Rocky Mountains, BOA Technology and Altra are natural collaborators and innovators focused on addressing the unique needs of mid- to long-distance runners taking on mountainous terrain. The result of two years of development, the Mont Blanc BOA is a revolutionary shoe built to handle everything a runner might face on all-day trail excursions.
I'm an American mom in Finland. Here, schools provide all the supplies for kids, except for their skis and sleds for PE.
The author says she doesn't need to buy any school supplies for her kids, including backpacks and pencils, but they are expected to bring skis.
Long Trail: Everything Hikers Need to Know
From our partners at Backpacker Magazine. Whether you're a dayhiker, thru-hiker, or a weekend warrior, you'll fall in love with the Long Trail. Tracing the crest of the Green...
For the Second Year in a Row, this New Mexico Ski Area Won’t Open
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Citing an expected La Niña winter and employment issues, Sandia Peak Ski Area announced that it won’t open for the 2022-2023 season, making this the second season in a row that the small ski area just east of Albuquerque won’t spin. General manager Ben Abruzzo told OBJ that even though ski operations would not commence this season, the profitable Sandia Aerial Peak Tramway and Ten3 restaurant would continue operations as normal.
Chris Bertish Fought Through Raucous Waves and a Head Injury on His Historic Trans-Pacific Trek
In mid-July, a massive southerly swell pounded Hawaii with once-in-a-decade waves that prompted some surfers to label it the best of all time. Aboard his custom-built survival craft, surfer and ocean adventurer Chris Bertish got an up-close view of the heaving ocean. Bertish was in the final stretch of his...
Faction Skis Receives Coveted B Corp Certification
Faction Skis, a Swiss company, continues demonstrating its commitment to sustainable and ethical business practices. The company announced this week that it—along with its parent company Full Stack Supply Co—has qualified for a B Corp Certification.
After Embezzlement Scandal, Jay Peak Gets a Fresh Start with New Owners
After a half decade of limbo, Vermont's Jay Peak is finally getting a new owner. Since an elaborate Ponzi scheme concocted by businessman Ariel Quiros and Jay Peak CEO Bill Stenger defrauded resort investors of $350 million between 2008 and 2016, the resort has been in conservatorship—the property of the U.S. government. An auction that took place yesterday, September 7, has decided the fate of the popular Northeast Kingdom ski area.
The Best Backcountry Flask Fillers, Ranked
Level-up your adventures with the leading backcountry maps and navigation tools. Download Gaia GPS. I once went on a first date that involved an evening, headlamp-illuminated skin up the local mountain. It was a perfect night. Full moon. Nobody else for miles. She led a blistering pace, which I did my best to sandbag by stopping to ask lots of questions. At the top, she made a little fire in the woodstove of a tiny hut as we discussed our favorite writers. At some point, we realized it had gotten much later than expected. Our provisions were scarce. She had a Snickers. I had a flask full of Knob Creek—a permanent part of my backcountry kit. It was enough to sustain us. (My date is now my wife.)
