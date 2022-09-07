Chicago’s world-class opera company has ushered in the 2022-2023 art season with a smashing production of Verdi’s “Ernani” that will not soon be equaled or forgotten. As music director Enrique Mazzola stood before the expectant orchestra, raised baton suspended, waiting to give the downbeat that would jumpstart one of Lyric’s most ambitious seasons, it was impossible not to recognize the gravitas of the moment. Continuance of the world of live performance was an open question not so long ago as the pandemic savaged hope, and while that monster may be cornered, it has not been eradicated. Yet Lyric Opera of Chicago thrives at the behest of a generous donor base and an audience that will not stop clamoring for the most elevated form of lyric theater.

