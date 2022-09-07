Read full article on original website
Why I've Stopped Using My Debit Card
For me, the protection that comes with using a credit card outweighs the convenience of a debit card.
America’s Worst Credit Card
The large majority of Americans own a credit card. Many own more than one. The paperwork credit card companies send to owners is long and complex. It is hard to imagine all but a small number of card owners can understand this fine print. Several organizations have selected the worst credit cards. Flaws run for […]
How to cancel a credit card without hurting your credit score
Are you thinking about canceling your credit card? Maybe you don't want to pay the annual fee, or you're not using the rewards program enough to benefit. While there are plenty of good reasons to cancel your credit card, you should understand how closing your account could negatively affect your credit score.
Have an ATM Card from a Credit Union? Don't Make this Mistake When You Travel
"Reader error" may be the scariest words you'll ever see.
5 Things You Should Always Pay For With Cash
Banks issue rewards credit cards for all kinds of spending categories, from flights, hotels, rental cars and entertainment to groceries, dining, warehouse clubs and e-commerce. With all of those ways...
Did someone 'accidentally' send you money on Venmo? You might be getting scammed
Did someone send you money 'by accident' on Venmo, Zelle or Cashapp? Don't rush to send it back. Here's what to do.
Fast Company
Credit Karma might owe you money over fake ‘pre-approved’ card offers: Here’s how to find out
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is ordering Credit Karma, the free personal-credit monitoring site, to pay $3 million to users who received “false ‘pre-approved’ credit card offers” that ended up hurting their credit scores. The agency filed a complaint alleging that from February 2018 to April 2021, Credit Karma knowingly ran a marketing campaign where it sent such offers to users saying they had “90% odds” of being approved.
CNBC
Should you take out a personal loan to pay off credit card debt? Here's how it could save you money
Credit card debt can quickly turn into a cycle of never-ending payments. Thankfully, there are several solutions if you're looking to get ahead of your debt and pay it off faster. One way is to apply for a personal loan to effectively move your debt from your credit card issuer...
Earn up to $300 in bonus cash back with this Chase Freedom Unlimited credit card offer
The Chase Freedom Unlimited is offering new card holders the chance to earn up to $300 in bonus cash back in the first 12 months they have the card.
How Many Credit Cards Should I Have?
How many credit cards should you have? That’s a good question to ask. But, I think you know the answer if you’re buried under debt. And, that’s not having more...
Washington Examiner
Credit Karma ordered to pay $3 million to users targeted with false offers
The Federal Trade Commission has ordered credit services company Credit Karma to pay $3 million to its users for pushing “pre-approved” credit card offers. Credit Karma used claims that consumers were “pre-approved” and had “90% odds” to entice them to apply for offers when the customers did not actually qualify for them, the FTC said. From February 2018 to April 2021, the offers promoted by the company lead consumers to apply for credit offers and incur damage to their credit scores if denied, the agency announced in a press release.
FTC orders Credit Karma to pay users $3M after 'falsely' claiming they were preapproved
Credit Karma is in hot water. The FTC has ordered the company to pay $3 million, alleging they 'falsely' claimed that were preapproved.
CNET
Can You Pay Utilities With a Credit Card?
Usually, your heating, electric, cable, internet and water bills prompt payment from your debit card or bank account. But if you're stretched thin one month, or are trying to earn as many points and rewards as possible out of your credit card, paying these bills with plastic might be the right move. Paying a utility bill with. a credit card can give you a few extra weeks to pay off your dues without interest accruing, or some extra points toward your next vacation.
What Happens to the Merchant When You Dispute a Credit Card Charge?
By now, you might know that you can dispute credit card charges as part of the Fair Credit Billing Act (FCBA) of 1974. But what happens to the merchant when you dispute a charge?. Article continues below advertisement. Disputing a charge kicks off a process called a “chargeback,” as Select...
Don't Trust Credit Karma? Here Are 3 Other Ways to Get Your Credit Score
With over 110 million members, Credit Karma is an online credit service that provides users with their credit score for free. Recently the FTC ordered the company to pay $3 million for misleading consumers with credit card offers. There are other ways to get your credit score for free, including...
Slate
I Need to Confiscate My Wife’s Credit Cards
Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) I’m 34, married with kids, and make a solid income (a little over $200,000). We live a great life with a nice house, a wonderful private school for the kids, and take multiple trips each year. In spite of this, I feel like I’m failing at managing our money. I can’t seem to keep our average checking account balance higher than $500 or make any significant impact on our growing credit card debt (total around $35,000).
FOXBusiness
5 ways to avoid falling behind on your personal loan payments
Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. When...
CNBC
Laurel Road Student Loan Cashback Card review: Pay off your student loans faster by earning 2% cash back
Credit card rewards are typically available in one of two forms — cash back or points and miles — with the former option awarded as either a statement credit or by having a check mailed to you later. But what if you could use your credit card rewards...
