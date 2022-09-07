ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports Chicago

NFL records for rushing yards, touchdowns among quarterbacks

It’s one thing for a quarterback to test defenses with his arm. It’s another when their wheels are also a weapon. The NFL has seen some electric, dual-threat quarterbacks in its history. From speedsters to bulldozers, a handful of signal callers have shown just how dangerous an athletic quarterback can be.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vikings 2022 season preview: Safeties

In a similar vein to how fans felt when Mike Zimmer took over for Leslie Frazier, the excitement is palpable for the beginning of the Kevin O’Connell era. While the team prepares for the season, we are doing the same at the Vikings Wire. We will be producing previews breaking down both each position and the team as a whole.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Nfl#Sports#Qb Mccoy#Ir#The Arizona Cardinals#The Kansas City Chiefs
Variety

Broncos’ Fumbled Handoff Reveals Perils of NFL Estate Planning

This story is the first in a series covering inheritance and estate planning in the National Football League. NFL owners, with an average age of 72, face tax and legal decisions familiar to any family with assets to pass to the next generation—compounded by rules and restrictions unique to a league with $17.4 billion in annual revenue and an average franchise valuation of $4.14 billion.Pat Bowlen checked all the boxes.  A decade before his death, the billionaire owner of the Denver Broncos consulted with attorneys about the orderly handover of the team after his death. He crafted a carefully delineated trust that his hand-picked trustees...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Reveals His 5 Heisman Trophy Frontrunners

After one week of the 2022 college football season, it's too early to project the Heisman Trophy winner. That's not going to stop Robert Griffin III from naming his frontrunners though. Taking to Twitter on Friday, RGIII revealed his five current frontrunners for the 2022 season. To the surprise of...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy