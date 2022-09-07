Read full article on original website
Pizza Chain Closes Final Location in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Select Arizona families receive free pool fences in joint effort to promote water safetyJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
True Food Will Launch New $100M BrandBryan DijkhuizenPhoenix, AZ
New Sub Sandwich Restaurant Now Open, Giving Away Free SubsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Phoenix: Farmer's Almanac long-range Sept. and Oct. forecastBrenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
Arizona Cardinals' Devon Kennard goes from being cut to possible Sunday playing time
Devon Kennard made no secret of how he felt about the Cardinals releasing him last week. The ninth-year NFL veteran linebacker went through a roller coaster of emotions, that started with him not making the team's 53-man roster, then two days later being signed to the practice squad. "I was upset, don't feel like it...
NFL・
Arizona Cardinals edge rusher Markus Golden ready to return, agrees to contract extension
Cardinals outside linebacker Markus Golden insisted on Friday that the reason he hasn’t practiced in more than a month had nothing to do with his desire for a contract extension, as some national pundits have speculated. It was the result, he said, of an accident in the weight room when a 50-pound kettlebell...
NFL records for rushing yards, touchdowns among quarterbacks
It’s one thing for a quarterback to test defenses with his arm. It’s another when their wheels are also a weapon. The NFL has seen some electric, dual-threat quarterbacks in its history. From speedsters to bulldozers, a handful of signal callers have shown just how dangerous an athletic quarterback can be.
NFL・
Vikings 2022 season preview: Safeties
In a similar vein to how fans felt when Mike Zimmer took over for Leslie Frazier, the excitement is palpable for the beginning of the Kevin O’Connell era. While the team prepares for the season, we are doing the same at the Vikings Wire. We will be producing previews breaking down both each position and the team as a whole.
Broncos’ Fumbled Handoff Reveals Perils of NFL Estate Planning
This story is the first in a series covering inheritance and estate planning in the National Football League. NFL owners, with an average age of 72, face tax and legal decisions familiar to any family with assets to pass to the next generation—compounded by rules and restrictions unique to a league with $17.4 billion in annual revenue and an average franchise valuation of $4.14 billion.Pat Bowlen checked all the boxes. A decade before his death, the billionaire owner of the Denver Broncos consulted with attorneys about the orderly handover of the team after his death. He crafted a carefully delineated trust that his hand-picked trustees...
saturdaytradition.com
JK Dobbins gets injury update with Week 1 game vs. New York Jets looming
J.K. Dobbins was one of the many Baltimore Ravens’ running backs who got injured last season. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network posted an update about his status for the season opener. Dobbins tore his ACL in August of 2021, and missed the entire season. The former Buckeye is now...
Robert Griffin III Reveals His 5 Heisman Trophy Frontrunners
After one week of the 2022 college football season, it's too early to project the Heisman Trophy winner. That's not going to stop Robert Griffin III from naming his frontrunners though. Taking to Twitter on Friday, RGIII revealed his five current frontrunners for the 2022 season. To the surprise of...
Live pregame observations, updates: Notre Dame vs. Marshall
Football has returned to Notre Dame Stadium. Marshall (1-0, 0-0 Sun Belt) visits No. 8 Notre Dame (0-1) for the Irish’s 2022 home opener. The Thundering Herd beat Norfolk State 55-3 to begin their season. Notre Dame lost at No. 2 Ohio State 21-10 on the road. The game...
