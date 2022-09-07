Read full article on original website
Guitarist Tyler Morris works hard at the business side of music while recording and performing with virtuoso skills.American Household NewsSalisbury, MA
Pup Parents Won't Want To Miss This 5K Event For CaninesDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
Tufts shows support for Harvard, UNC in Supreme Court affirmative action caseThe Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
One Weekend Only: Local Zoo Announces Discounted Admission for Massachusetts ResidentsDianna CarneyMendon, MA
4 Magical Harry Potter Events Happening in September!Dianna CarneyHolden, MA
Harpoon Beer Garden extends operation at Mercantile Plaza downtown to Oct. 28
WORCESTER — After a successful summer at Mercantile Plaza, the Harpoon Beer Garden will extend its inaugural run into late October. The beer garden opened in May in the courtyard between Mercantile Center and the parking garage and has often been busy with after-work and weekend crowds enjoying beers poured from a shipping container-turned...
Arrivederci, Pasta House: Fairhaven’s Beloved Italian Restaurant Is Rebranding
There have been a lot of rumors floating around about one of the SouthCoast's most popular restaurants. We received news this week that one of those rumors is actually true. Mario Ribeiro, the owner of The Pasta House in Fairhaven, reached out to Fun 107 to tell us he has some big news.
Off the Menu: Clean energy bill impacts restaurants
As they rushed to wrap up their formal sessions last month, the Massachusetts legislature passed a new clean energy bill that contained multiple provisions designed to accelerate the state’s transition from fossil fuels to cleaner forms of energy. The Act Advancing Clean Energy and Offshore Wind, which Gov. Charlie Baker signed into law on Aug. 11, contains a number of controversial provisions, one of which prohibits new natural gas hookups in 10 Eastern Massachusetts communities.
Where to Watch the Pembroke Fireworks Show
(Photo by Jonas Von Werne) (PEMBROKE, MA) The Town of Pembroke is celebrating"those that volunteer & work for the town of Pembroke with a great FIREWORKS display!" This fun, family event will kick off before the fireworks display, earlier in the afternoon with a 'Family Tailgating' party. This event is being held at the Pembroke High School athletic fields, which will provide plenty of free parking for event attendees. In addition to the fireworks show and tailgating party, this celebration festivity will include delicious fares from local food trucks, vendors, live music, and kid-friendly activities!
To Do List: King Richard's Faire, community celebrations
BOSTON - This weekend there's a celebration of community with a full day of activities planned for all ages - plus New England's largest running Renaissance festival.FREE COMMUNITY DAY TO DISCOVERY ACTONDiscovery Museum Acton is hosting Community Day with a schedule that includes crafts, a kid parade, music and dancing. The event is happening both indoors and outdoors. Reservations are required in advance through the museum's website.https://www.discoveryacton.org/free-community-dayWhen: Saturday, September 10 (9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.)Where: 177 Main Street (Route 27), ActonCost: Free (Reservations required)RIVERFEST AT ASSEMBLY ROWAlso on Saturday, Riverfest is at Assembly Row. The free event includes a mini...
Eater
4 Exciting Fall Openings That Should Be Worth the Drive From Boston
Before the arrival of New England fall foliage and the apple-picking season that precedes it, there are still many reasons to jump in the car and venture out of town for food and drink adventures with family and friends. From a tour of an artisanal chocolate maker to a new expansion of an acclaimed local brewery, here are some exciting spots opening up this fall that are worth the trek.
wrsi.com
Captain Jack’s Pillages Chicopee: WINE SNOBS
Monte and The Wine Snobs at State Street catch up with Captain Jack, aka Kevin Sahagian, about his new food truck destination in Chicopee. And The Wine Snobs pick the perfect wines to pair with his delicious seafood.
eastgreenwichnews.com
This Week in EG Real Estate: A Dozen Homes Newly Listed
Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 9/9/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 12 new listings, 9 sold properties, and 13 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.
Tattersall Farm Holds Free Sheep Dog Trial This Weekend
The top herding dogs and handlers in New England are gathering at Tattersall Farm this weekend to participate in a timed sheep dog trial. The course is similar to the demands and needs of everyday farm work. It consists of skills like gathering and outrunning sheep, lifting, fetching and driving and penning. Each dog is judged on how quickly and efficiently it herds the sheep back to its handler while avoiding obstacles.
For $1.4m, a modern oasis in Charlestown with a balcony
Green kitchen cabinets underscore the home's modern, natural aesthetic. The grandeur is in the details. And the modern two-bedroom, three-bath single-family home at 22-R Parker St. in Charlestown is crafted with minimalism and elegance in mind. The lot once held a detached brick carriage house. The current owner of the...
The Hangover Pub and Broth in Worcester’s Canal District unexpectedly close
Two Canal District eateries on Green Street — The Hangover Pub and Broth — have closed unexpectedly, according to an announcement by the restaurants’ chef, Michael Arrastia. Arrastia wrote in a Facebook post about the closure.
This Massachusetts Roller Coaster Is One Of The Three Oldest In New England
I'm not much of a dare devil, but I do enjoy a roller coaster from time to time. The "Tilt-A-Whirl", or "Tea Cups", or anything that spins on something that spins is not for me, though. "The Pirate Ship" makes me kind of sick, too. I'll just stick with roller coasters.
Wilmington restaurants scramble to stay open during boil water order
WILMINGTON - Inside Tremezzo Ristorante in Wilmington, it looks like any other busy Friday night. But there's an issue in town making it tough for business to stay afloat. A boil water order was issued after E. coli was found in the town's tap water. The safety hazard affected businesses, homes and even shut down school for the day. But not all businesses could close. "Closing for a couple days wasn't really an alternative for us," said Tremezzo owner Rick Lowe. "We have a lot of people who this job is a career, so to close would have been tough."...
spectrumnews1.com
Captain Jack's Roadside Shack restaurant prepares for grand opening on Saturday
CHICOPEE, Mass.- The City of Chicopee is hoping the grand opening of a new restaurant this weekend will be one more step in helping bring new life into the downtown area. Captain Jack's Roadside Shack has operated in Easthampton for more than 10 years and worked with the city to expand their business into the city’s center.
5 Things You Need to Know Today in Worcester - September 8
In today’s daily 5 Things You Need to Know feature, ThisWeekinWorcester.com explores five important items and stories that Worcester and Central Massachusetts residents should keep a close eye on. These five things can cover a whole range of subjects and issues that we feel are pertinent to understanding what’s...
iheart.com
Andover's "One Wish Project" Gives Kids A Birthday To Remember
ANDOVER, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — An Andover non-profit is ensuring that children in less than ideal living situations can still experience the joy of a birthday party. One Wish Project delivers birthday cakes and toys to kids in shelters and foster care throughout Massachusetts. College junior Hannah Finn, 19,...
Acushnet Realtor Buys Island in New Bedford Harbor
FAIRHAVEN — Crow Island, a private island on the Fairhaven side of New Bedford Harbor with a house as well as its own beach, boathouse, dock and chapel, has been sold. According to documents from the Southern Bristol Registry of Deeds filed on Wednesday, Crow Island has been bought by Acushnet company JenRo, LLC from local businessman Albert Santos' firm New Bedford Inc.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman plans to donate portion of winnings to charity after using son’s birthdate to hit $1 million scratch ticket
They say it is better to give than receive. A Massachusetts woman is doing both after hitting it big on a scratch ticket. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Kathryn McDaid has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “100X The Money” instant ticket game.
WTNH.com
Uninvited guest: Bear crashes West Hartford birthday party, eats cupcakes
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A two-year-old had an unexpected guest at their birthday party in West Hartford last weekend. About two dozen family members and friends were enjoying Cyrus’ birthday party Sunday afternoon when a bear appeared. Cyrus’ dad, Rauf Majidian, said children were running around, dancing to music, but didn’t expect an actual bear to show up during the track “Bear Necessities.”
Valley Breeze
North Smithfield family displaced by fire
NORTH SMITHFIELD – On Friday, Aug. 26, Payton Guilman was home alone. Both of her parents were at work as she went about her normal routine on a summer day, which included waking up late and taking the dogs out. Her mother, Christine Guilman, works at a local urgent care on Eddie Dowling Highway, while her father, Isiah Guilman, works as a mechanic for Homecare Auto. Guilman also has two younger siblings who were not home at the time.
