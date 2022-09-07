ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grafton, MA

MassLive.com

Off the Menu: Clean energy bill impacts restaurants

As they rushed to wrap up their formal sessions last month, the Massachusetts legislature passed a new clean energy bill that contained multiple provisions designed to accelerate the state’s transition from fossil fuels to cleaner forms of energy. The Act Advancing Clean Energy and Offshore Wind, which Gov. Charlie Baker signed into law on Aug. 11, contains a number of controversial provisions, one of which prohibits new natural gas hookups in 10 Eastern Massachusetts communities.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Dianna Carney

Where to Watch the Pembroke Fireworks Show

(Photo by Jonas Von Werne) (PEMBROKE, MA) The Town of Pembroke is celebrating"those that volunteer & work for the town of Pembroke with a great FIREWORKS display!" This fun, family event will kick off before the fireworks display, earlier in the afternoon with a 'Family Tailgating' party. This event is being held at the Pembroke High School athletic fields, which will provide plenty of free parking for event attendees. In addition to the fireworks show and tailgating party, this celebration festivity will include delicious fares from local food trucks, vendors, live music, and kid-friendly activities!
PEMBROKE, MA
CBS Boston

To Do List: King Richard's Faire, community celebrations

BOSTON - This weekend there's a celebration of community with a full day of activities planned for all ages - plus New England's largest running Renaissance festival.FREE COMMUNITY DAY TO DISCOVERY ACTONDiscovery Museum Acton is hosting Community Day with a schedule that includes crafts, a kid parade, music and dancing. The event is happening both indoors and outdoors. Reservations are required in advance through the museum's website.https://www.discoveryacton.org/free-community-dayWhen: Saturday, September 10 (9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.)Where: 177 Main Street (Route 27), ActonCost: Free (Reservations required)RIVERFEST AT ASSEMBLY ROWAlso on Saturday, Riverfest is at Assembly Row. The free event includes a mini...
BOSTON, MA
Eater

4 Exciting Fall Openings That Should Be Worth the Drive From Boston

Before the arrival of New England fall foliage and the apple-picking season that precedes it, there are still many reasons to jump in the car and venture out of town for food and drink adventures with family and friends. From a tour of an artisanal chocolate maker to a new expansion of an acclaimed local brewery, here are some exciting spots opening up this fall that are worth the trek.
BOSTON, MA
wrsi.com

Captain Jack’s Pillages Chicopee: WINE SNOBS

Monte and The Wine Snobs at State Street catch up with Captain Jack, aka Kevin Sahagian, about his new food truck destination in Chicopee. And The Wine Snobs pick the perfect wines to pair with his delicious seafood.
CHICOPEE, MA
eastgreenwichnews.com

This Week in EG Real Estate: A Dozen Homes Newly Listed

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 9/9/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 12 new listings, 9 sold properties, and 13 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
WHAV

Tattersall Farm Holds Free Sheep Dog Trial This Weekend

The top herding dogs and handlers in New England are gathering at Tattersall Farm this weekend to participate in a timed sheep dog trial. The course is similar to the demands and needs of everyday farm work. It consists of skills like gathering and outrunning sheep, lifting, fetching and driving and penning. Each dog is judged on how quickly and efficiently it herds the sheep back to its handler while avoiding obstacles.
HAVERHILL, MA
Boston

For $1.4m, a modern oasis in Charlestown with a balcony

Green kitchen cabinets underscore the home's modern, natural aesthetic. The grandeur is in the details. And the modern two-bedroom, three-bath single-family home at 22-R Parker St. in Charlestown is crafted with minimalism and elegance in mind. The lot once held a detached brick carriage house. The current owner of the...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Wilmington restaurants scramble to stay open during boil water order

WILMINGTON - Inside Tremezzo Ristorante in Wilmington, it looks like any other busy Friday night. But there's an issue in town making it tough for business to stay afloat. A boil water order was issued after E. coli was found in the town's tap water. The safety hazard affected businesses, homes and even shut down school for the day. But not all businesses could close. "Closing for a couple days wasn't really an alternative for us," said Tremezzo owner Rick Lowe. "We have a lot of people who this job is a career, so to close would have been tough."...
WILMINGTON, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Captain Jack's Roadside Shack restaurant prepares for grand opening on Saturday

CHICOPEE, Mass.- ​The City of Chicopee is hoping the grand opening of a new restaurant this weekend will be one more step in helping bring new life into the downtown area. ​Captain Jack's Roadside Shack has operated in Easthampton for more than 10 years and worked with the city to expand their business into the city’s center.
CHICOPEE, MA
iheart.com

Andover's "One Wish Project" Gives Kids A Birthday To Remember

ANDOVER, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — An Andover non-profit is ensuring that children in less than ideal living situations can still experience the joy of a birthday party. One Wish Project delivers birthday cakes and toys to kids in shelters and foster care throughout Massachusetts. College junior Hannah Finn, 19,...
ANDOVER, MA
FUN 107

Acushnet Realtor Buys Island in New Bedford Harbor

FAIRHAVEN — Crow Island, a private island on the Fairhaven side of New Bedford Harbor with a house as well as its own beach, boathouse, dock and chapel, has been sold. According to documents from the Southern Bristol Registry of Deeds filed on Wednesday, Crow Island has been bought by Acushnet company JenRo, LLC from local businessman Albert Santos' firm New Bedford Inc.
FAIRHAVEN, MA
WTNH.com

Uninvited guest: Bear crashes West Hartford birthday party, eats cupcakes

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A two-year-old had an unexpected guest at their birthday party in West Hartford last weekend. About two dozen family members and friends were enjoying Cyrus’ birthday party Sunday afternoon when a bear appeared. Cyrus’ dad, Rauf Majidian, said children were running around, dancing to music, but didn’t expect an actual bear to show up during the track “Bear Necessities.”
Valley Breeze

North Smithfield family displaced by fire

NORTH SMITHFIELD – On Friday, Aug. 26, Payton Guilman was home alone. Both of her parents were at work as she went about her normal routine on a summer day, which included waking up late and taking the dogs out. Her mother, Christine Guilman, works at a local urgent care on Eddie Dowling Highway, while her father, Isiah Guilman, works as a mechanic for Homecare Auto. Guilman also has two younger siblings who were not home at the time.
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI

