Weekly Media Briefing with Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich and Other County Officials on Wednesday, Sept. 7

Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police have arrested and charged 20-year-old Abdulfata Sani, of Silver Spring, with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault and use of a firearm while committing a violent felony, for a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in the 11100 block of New Hampshire Ave. in Silver Spring.

GAITHERSBURG, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO