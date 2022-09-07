Read full article on original website
Related
Head to a community event this weekend in Utah!
Peach days, a Greek festival, Vegfest and more! With temperatures cooling off slightly, it's the perfect opportunity to get out and enjoy a community event happening in Utah!
ksl.com
Does one of these flags say 'Utah' to you? Utah unveils 20 semifinalists for new state flag
SALT LAKE CITY — The field of 5,703 designs submitted to potentially replace Utah's state flag has officially been whittled down to 20. The Utah State Flag Task Force on Thursday unveiled nearly two dozen semifinalists that will be considered as possible replacements for the current flag, which has remained mostly untouched since 1911. All of the designs were published online along with descriptions explaining every color and design in the flag; the designs are also up for review and public comment.
davisjournal.com
Butter cows are milking the slopes at the Utah State Fair
SALT LAKE CITY—Imagine slapping 700 pounds of butter onto a metal frame in a 40 degree refrigerator then sculpting a cow skiing down a slope. That’s what sculptors Debbie Brown and Michael McNaughton have been doing for the past week in preparation for the Utah State Fair. “Because...
VIDEO: Utah bus driver tells kids she'll shoot them after missing stop
Two bus drivers in Utah have been placed on administrative leave this week for how they responded to students telling them they made a wrong turn.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gephardt Daily
State DWR calls out Utah fish ditchers
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is asking aquatic pet owners to stop ditching goldfish and other aquarium dwellers in the wild. “Don’t do it!,” says a Utah DWR statement released Thursday. “The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is...
kslnewsradio.com
Delta teacher named 2023 Utah Teacher of the Year
SALT LAKE CITY — Chad Warnick has been named the 2023 Utah Teacher of the Year, as announced Thursday by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Sydnee Dickson. Warnick is an agriculture, biology, leadership and communications teacher at the Delta Technical Center in the Millard School District. Teacher of the...
5 Utah cities make the ‘Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S.’
UTAH (ABC4) – Recently, Livability, otherwise known as “the go-to resource for anyone looking to discover the best places to live, work, and visit,” released its annual data-driven list of the “Top 100 Best Places to Live in America.” Of the vast number of cities in the U.S., over 19,000 to be specific, five of […]
KUTV
Brutal 'heat dome' caused record-breaking temperatures across Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — There has been a significant late-summer heat wave in Utah and the entire western US. In Salt Lake City, nine out of the last ten days have been in the triple digits. Salt Lake City was not anticipated to reach 100 degrees or higher...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ksl.com
Feds issue new names for 50 Utah locations that previously contained 'offensive slur'
SALT LAKE CITY — Hundreds of geographic locations across the nation have new names now following a decision by the Department of the Interior to remove the term "squaw," which the government agency deems as an "offensive ethnic, racial and sexist slur, particularly for Indigenous women." The U.S. Board...
idahobusinessreview.com
Biz ‘Bite:’ The invasion of burger franchises continues
As the invasion of the burger franchises continues in Idaho, the opening of the Logan, Utah In-N-Out Burger made headlines in eastern Idaho in mid-August, cutting the pilgrimage miles from college town Pocatello to the nearest In-N-Out by 25 miles. Iconic In-N-Out with its under-the-radar word-of-mouth mystique catches headlines, but another burger franchise has been making ...
How does the Juul settlement affect Utah?
UTAH (ABC4) – Juul settled a multi-state lawsuit for advertising to minors and will pay $438,500,000 to 34 states including Utah. Executive Director of the Utah Department of Commerce Margaret Woolley Busse said this is a win and Juul’s settlement said a lot about the company. “They understood that their practices were deceptive and were […]
Hundreds of goldfish found illegally dumped in Utah pond
Biologists from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources discovered hundreds of goldfish illegally dumped in a local pond, causing officials to warn residents about dumping fish in state waterways
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
utahstories.com
5 Heavenly Burgers under $10 in Salt Lake
The Rules: must be locally owned and the burger must be less than $10. On a quest to find that state’s best bargain burgers under $10, we begin a trip back in time to some of Utah’s favorite hamburger drive-ins and dine-ins for the best quality-to-cost ratio with a dash of history.
Feds complete removal of Native American slur from Utah landmarks
The Department of Interior has completed renaming nearly 650 geographic landmarks, including 50 Utah landmarks, that once featured a Native American slur
utahstories.com
5 Utah Burgers You Must Try
Utah has a passion for burgers, and if you’re craving one, there is no shortage of burger joints to choose from. Whether you’re in Salt Lake City, or a tiny Southern Utah town, no matter what type of burger you prefer, you’ll find one you should try on this list:
Utah inmate charged for murder of fellow inmate sentenced
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah inmate who was charged with aggravated murder in 2018 after police say he killed a fellow inmate at the Salt Lake County Jail has been sentenced. Kitiona Kitiona Lolani, Jr., now 27, was sentenced to serve 15 years to life at the Utah State Prison one count […]
New app helps Utahns expunge criminal records from their past
One in 3 Utahns have some sort of criminal record, making it difficult to find housing, jobs, services, or simply spending time with their children.
BYU Newsnet
Utah’s heat wave: BYU’s measures, road buckles, early school dismissals
Temperatures across the state of Utah continue to reach high levels, causing portion of I-15 to buckle and some school districts to send their students home early. Multiple cities and areas in Utah were listed in a heat advisory or excessive heat warning this week and although the heat wave is expected to be over Wednesday evening, temperatures might not be decreasing as dramatically as it was initially predicted.
deseret.com
Opinion: When the average rent is higher than the average monthly retirement payment, seniors are in trouble
The housing market is making most metropolitan cities unaffordable even for those who are not considered low-income. While young and middle-aged adults have the opportunity to work more and earn more to stay in their housing, this is not reality for seniors. The average Social Security retirement payment was $1,567.49...
Utah trees' leaves are dying early due to extreme heat
Some Utahns have been noticing trees that look like they already turned over for the fall season — but they've literally been burned out from the recent extreme heat.
Comments / 0