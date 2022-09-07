ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

ksl.com

Does one of these flags say 'Utah' to you? Utah unveils 20 semifinalists for new state flag

SALT LAKE CITY — The field of 5,703 designs submitted to potentially replace Utah's state flag has officially been whittled down to 20. The Utah State Flag Task Force on Thursday unveiled nearly two dozen semifinalists that will be considered as possible replacements for the current flag, which has remained mostly untouched since 1911. All of the designs were published online along with descriptions explaining every color and design in the flag; the designs are also up for review and public comment.
davisjournal.com

Butter cows are milking the slopes at the Utah State Fair

SALT LAKE CITY—Imagine slapping 700 pounds of butter onto a metal frame in a 40 degree refrigerator then sculpting a cow skiing down a slope. That’s what sculptors Debbie Brown and Michael McNaughton have been doing for the past week in preparation for the Utah State Fair. “Because...
Logan, UT
Utah State
Logan, UT
Gephardt Daily

State DWR calls out Utah fish ditchers

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is asking aquatic pet owners to stop ditching goldfish and other aquarium dwellers in the wild. “Don’t do it!,” says a Utah DWR statement released Thursday. “The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is...
kslnewsradio.com

Delta teacher named 2023 Utah Teacher of the Year

SALT LAKE CITY — Chad Warnick has been named the 2023 Utah Teacher of the Year, as announced Thursday by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Sydnee Dickson. Warnick is an agriculture, biology, leadership and communications teacher at the Delta Technical Center in the Millard School District. Teacher of the...
ABC4

5 Utah cities make the ‘Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S.’

UTAH (ABC4) – Recently, Livability, otherwise known as “the go-to resource for anyone looking to discover the best places to live, work, and visit,” released its annual data-driven list of the “Top 100 Best Places to Live in America.” Of the vast number of cities in the U.S., over 19,000 to be specific, five of […]
idahobusinessreview.com

Biz ‘Bite:’ The invasion of burger franchises continues

As the invasion of the burger franchises continues in Idaho, the opening of the Logan, Utah In-N-Out Burger made headlines in eastern Idaho in mid-August, cutting the pilgrimage miles from college town Pocatello to the nearest In-N-Out by 25 miles. Iconic In-N-Out with its under-the-radar word-of-mouth mystique catches headlines, but another burger franchise has been making ...
ABC4

How does the Juul settlement affect Utah?

UTAH (ABC4) – Juul settled a multi-state lawsuit for advertising to minors and will pay $438,500,000 to 34 states including Utah.  Executive Director of the Utah Department of Commerce Margaret Woolley Busse said this is a win and Juul’s settlement said a lot about the company.  “They understood that their practices were deceptive and were […]
utahstories.com

5 Heavenly Burgers under $10 in Salt Lake

The Rules: must be locally owned and the burger must be less than $10. On a quest to find that state’s best bargain burgers under $10, we begin a trip back in time to some of Utah’s favorite hamburger drive-ins and dine-ins for the best quality-to-cost ratio with a dash of history.
utahstories.com

5 Utah Burgers You Must Try

Utah has a passion for burgers, and if you’re craving one, there is no shortage of burger joints to choose from. Whether you’re in Salt Lake City, or a tiny Southern Utah town, no matter what type of burger you prefer, you’ll find one you should try on this list:
ABC4

Utah inmate charged for murder of fellow inmate sentenced

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah inmate who was charged with aggravated murder in 2018 after police say he killed a fellow inmate at the Salt Lake County Jail has been sentenced. Kitiona Kitiona Lolani, Jr., now 27, was sentenced to serve 15 years to life at the Utah State Prison one count […]
BYU Newsnet

Utah’s heat wave: BYU’s measures, road buckles, early school dismissals

Temperatures across the state of Utah continue to reach high levels, causing portion of I-15 to buckle and some school districts to send their students home early. Multiple cities and areas in Utah were listed in a heat advisory or excessive heat warning this week and although the heat wave is expected to be over Wednesday evening, temperatures might not be decreasing as dramatically as it was initially predicted.
