ESPN's Stephen A. Smith to broadcast "First Take" live at Detroit's WGPR-TV museum
(CBS DETROIT) - Sports journalist and TV personality Stephen A. Smith will be in Detroit this weekend for the WGPR Historical Society's fundraising gala.Smith is slated to be the special guest at the gala on Saturday and will speak "about the importance and impact of diversity, equity and inclusion in the media, as well as his own professional journey as an African-American sports journalist," according to a press release.Prior to Saturday's event, Smith will broadcast the two-hour show "First Take" live on Friday at the WGPR museum. Also on Friday, the historical society is hosting a Youth Summit featuring Smith,...
NBC Sports
What channel, time is the NFL game tonight? TV, kickoff, live stream for Rams vs Bills
The Buffalo Bills take on the LA Rams tonight on NBC and Peacock. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. The NFL Sunday excitement kicks off with Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Pregame show beginning at 11 AM ET on Peacock and the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
NHL
Penguins to Appear on National Television 15 Times in 2022-23
AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh to Broadcast 69 Penguins Games. The Penguins' broadcast schedule for the 2022-23 regular season was announced by the NHL and its network rightsholders, ESPN and Turner Sports. The Penguins will take part in 15 nationally broadcasted games, beginning on Tuesday, November 1 with an 8:00 PM tilt...
markerzone.com
TURNER SPORTS ANNOUNCES NHL ON TNT SCHEDULE
Turner sports announced on Wednesday the schedule for NHL on TNT. The beginning of the networks schedule will begin with a doubleheader featuring the Boston Bruins versus the Washington Capitals and Chicago Blackhawks versus the Colorado Avalanche. TNT will also be the home of the 2023 Winter Classic, where the...
NHL
CBJ to make 10 appearances on NHL's 2022-23 National TV Schedule
Schedule features seven games streamed exclusively on ESPN+/Hulu; December 7 clash vs. Buffalo and January 25 game at Edmonton set for TNT. The National Hockey League, Walt Disney Company and Turner Sports announced the national television network schedule for the 2022-23 NHL regular season today. The Columbus Blue Jackets will be featured 10 times, including in five home games from Nationwide Arena. The NHL's network partners are ESPN, ESPN+, Hulu, ABC and TNT.
NHL・
How To Watch Thursday Night Football Live Without Cable 2022
For the first time, a streaming service holds the lone set of keys to the NFL’s Thursday Night Football.
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
Longhorns fan wears Arch Manning jersey at Alabama-Texas game
Arch Manning mania has overcome Texas for the last few months, dating back to way before he even committed to the school. The latest piece of evidence of the phenomena came Saturday in Austin where a Longhorns fan was spotted wearing an Arch Manning jersey. The Five-Star Plus+ quarterback had...
thegolfnewsnet.com
2022 Kroger Queen City Championship streaming: How to watch online through NBC Sports, Golf Channel apps, Peacock
The 2022 Kroger Queen City Championship is one of the latest event on the 2022 LPGA Tour schedule, and you can watch online the whole tournament from Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio. With online streams from NBC and Golf Channel, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the Kroger Queen City Championship action.
Reshuffled booths, streaming, mega TV deals: Inside the changing landscape of NFL broadcasts
How a mega contract for CBS announcer Tony Romo in 2020 set in motion a reshuffling of NFL broadcast booths that gives new meaning to channel surfing.
NHL
Devils to be Featured on ESPN and Turner During 2022-23 Season | BLOG
ESPN platforms to feature seven, Turner to feature two Devils games. For the first time in over two decades, the New Jersey Devils will return to ESPN during the 2022-23 National Hockey League season. The Devils will be showcased in seven broadcasts across the ESPN platforms, including a February 16,...
NHL・
Broncos’ Fumbled Handoff Reveals Perils of NFL Estate Planning
This story is the first in a series covering inheritance and estate planning in the National Football League. NFL owners, with an average age of 72, face tax and legal decisions familiar to any family with assets to pass to the next generation—compounded by rules and restrictions unique to a league with $17.4 billion in annual revenue and an average franchise valuation of $4.14 billion.Pat Bowlen checked all the boxes. A decade before his death, the billionaire owner of the Denver Broncos consulted with attorneys about the orderly handover of the team after his death. He crafted a carefully delineated trust that his hand-picked trustees...
Yardbarker
Penguins Land Over a Dozen National Televised Games This Season
Of the 15 national games, two will be broadcast on ESPN, six will be on ABC, and seven on TNT. Each game featured on ABC will also be multicast on ESPN+; the Penguins will have no games solely aired on the streaming service. No team in the NHL will appear...
New Sunday Night Football Logo is Simpler, Not Necessarily Better
The new Sunday Night Football logo dropped.
NHL
Lightning to play on national television 14 times in 2022-23
Tampa Bay kicks off the season with an Eastern Conference Final rematch against the Rangers on ESPN. The 2022-23 NHL season begins this October with the Tampa Bay Lightning set to be featured prominently in national programming across both ABC/ESPN and TNT. The Bolts are scheduled to play in front...
4-star Keanu Dawes talks upcoming Utah, BYU, Texas A&M, Oklahoma State visits
Keanu Dawes is the 2023 On3 Consensus No. 111 prospect. Rewind 12 months, and the 6-foot-8 forward did not have a single D-I offer. Sam Houston State was first on September 12, in the year since Dawes added 17 offers. “I consider myself a very versatile player,” Dawes told On3....
Yankees vs. Rays Live Stream: Channel, Where To Watch The Rays vs. Yankees Game Online
Anyone interested in some Friday night Big Apple baseball? If so, the New York Yankees host the Tampa Bay Rays on Amazon’s Prime Video and ESPN+!. Tonight’s matchup isn’t just an important game between two AL East rivals, but it’s also Derek Jeter Hall of Fame Induction Tribute Night! You can relive all the highlights from the iconic shortstop’s career by watching Jeter’s endlessly entertaining docuseries The Captain on ESPN.com or ESPN+.
NFL Commentator Musical Chairs: Who's on the Call for Each Major Broadcast Partner
Moves were the story of the NFL offseason. Russell Wilson moved from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos. Matt Ryan moved from the Atlanta Falcons to the Indianapolis Colts. Davante Adams moved from the Green Bay Packers to the Las Vegas Raiders. Tyreek Hill moved from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins. There were plenty of moves on the sidelines, too. Ten teams hired new head coaches to lead their franchises. Oh, and Dan Campbell moved from awesome to more awesome.
Prime Video Dropping New Docuseries on The Rise & Fall of The American Basketball Association
A new Prime Video docuseries will shine a light on the American Basketball Association
markerzone.com
HENRIK LUNDQVIST TO TAKE BRAND NEW EXECUTIVE POSITION WITH THE NEW YORK RANGERS
The New York Rangers and Henrik Lundqvist announced today that the Rangers' all-time leader in wins is to accept a newly created Business Operations role for both the club and MSG Networks. Lundqvist retired last year, and he had his #30 retired and raised to the rafters earlier this year....
