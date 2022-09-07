Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Old Louisville Live free concert series returns to Central Park this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Free concerts are returning to Central Park in Old Louisville. The Old Louisville LIVE concert series picks back up this Saturday, Sept. 10, with a performance by Mike Tracey and the Hora Certa Brazilian Jazz group from 5-7 p.m. There will be food trucks and concessions...
wdrb.com
Lanesville Heritage Weekend celebrates almost 50 years of good old-fashioned small town fun
LANESVILLE, In (WDRB) -- The Southern Indiana town of Lanesville is celebrating small town life in a big way. WDRB's Keith Kaiser explored the Lanesville Heritage Weekend. The 47th Annual Lanesville Heritage Weekend Festival on September 8th through the 11th celebrates small town life. See how farmers lived one hundred...
wdrb.com
German American Club kicks off Oktoberfest in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The German American Club kicked off its Oktoberfest on Friday. It goes on until 11 p.m. on Lincoln Avenue and also runs from 2 p.m. to midnight Saturday. There will be dinner, pretzels, beers, vendors and more. The River City Polkatz will also perform live. Entry...
wdrb.com
Louisville Tourism officials preparing for nearly 400,000 people to enjoy 2 weeks of music festivals
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Preparations are well underway at the Highland Festival Ground a little more than a week before the start of Louisville's two-week marathon of live music. Some of the barricades are already up for closed streets outside the Kentucky Exposition Center off Preston Highway in anticipation for...
My Old Kentucky Home in Bardstown Offering Bizarre Victorian Mourning Tours & Halloween Masquerade Ball
As the pendulum swings back and forth on the grandfather clock, time is ticking down to the witching hour of All Hallows Eve, and a month of eerie, scary, and historical ways to celebrate. Strike a match and light your candle as you step back in time with me a couple of hundred years to the Victorian world, which held customs so very different from those we have now. We are about to deep-dive into Victorian mourning, Spiritualism, and ways to have a hands-on historical encounter with the past, right here in the Bluegrass.
leoweekly.com
5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (9/9)
$5 adults, free for kids | 4-11 p.m. Believe it or not, most of authentic Oktoberfest takes place in September. So head to the German-American Club for an authentic German dinner with pretzels by Klaus Riedelsheimer, imported beers, vendors and live music by River City Polkatz. Saturday, Sept. 10. Hi-Wire...
leoweekly.com
3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (9/9)
Tickets start at $28.50 | 7:30 p.m. The legendary psych-rock band’s long-awaited Louisville show after a cancellation and a reschedule — all at a pretty affordable starting price point. Headliners Music Hall. $22 | 8 p.m. A truly unique singer-songwriter with a golden voice, Haley Heynderickx can veer...
wdrb.com
Be Our Guest at Derby City Pizza
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Derby City Pizza. The fast and casual restaurant is known for its pizza, but also offers pasta and wings. The restaurant first started in PRP, but now also has locations near U of L, in Fairdale, Valley Station, Clifton and Mount Washington.
Wave 3
Local couple opens new martial arts studio in Jeffersonville
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - John and Joy Mays have been married for 16 years, and now they are bringing their love of martial arts to Jeffersonville. The idea started after they saw the positive impact martial arts had on their young son. “My son’s life, when I seen his life...
2022 Louder Than Life Festival Set Times + Stage Assignments Announced
We're just a little over two weeks out from the 2022 Louder Than Life festival and organizers want to make sure you're set to map out your music viewing in advance. So, they've just dropped all the set times and stage assignments for the music weekend and there should be no shortage of great music to check out at any given time over the four days.
WLKY.com
Blake Shelton bringing 'Honky Tonk' tour to Louisville featuring Carly Pearce
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Country music superstar Blake Shelton is bringing his tour to Louisville. It was announced Wednesday that his "Back to Honky Tonk" tour will come to the KFC Yum! Center in 2023. With him, he'll have Kentucky native Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean. The show is Thursday,...
WLKY.com
Well known 'house on the hill' in Fairdale catches fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some called it "the house on the hill." Others called it "the ol' Coots house," after the longtime owners. Known by many Fairdale residents, the home in the 10000 block of West Manslick Road caught fire Wednesday night and was badly damaged. The family living there...
Wave 3
Historic distillery rickhouse falls to new development
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After standing for 127 years, the old Nelson Distillery rickhouse is now a mountain of chipped bricks and broken wood. Empty and decaying since the 70′s, the Irish Hill neighborhood fixture on the corner of Lexington Road and Payne Street is being replaced by a 21st century multi-story place to live, work and eat.
Dogs of all sizes will take over a waterpark at Louisville YMCA
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dogs of all personalities and sizes will be splashing and doggie-paddling their way through an east-end Louisville YMCA's pool to benefit local cancer survivors. The Northeast YMCA in Lyndon will welcome the pups of Louisville into their family waterpark, Calypso Cove, Sept. 9 and Sept. 10....
wdrb.com
New Albany's Riverview Tower to be demolished sometime after Harvest Homecoming Festival
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The long-standing Riverview Tower in New Albany will soon be demolished. Crews are working to remove asbestos in the 16-story building's floors. Exterior demolition will begin sometime after Oct. 9, when the Harvest Homecoming Festival ends, the Housing Authority says. A multitude of issues in the...
wdrb.com
Father accused of threatening elementary students on JCPS bus arrested
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who apologized after he was seen on video threatening students on a JCPS bus after saying his daughter was bullied was arrested on Friday, facing several charges. He has since been released, after posting a $5,000 bond. According to online records, 29-year-old Delvantae King...
Art Lander’s Outdoors: Henry County’s Benjy Kinman Lakes is not to be overlooked as a fishing destination
Editor’s note: This is the second article in an ongoing series on small lakes in central Kentucky. Benjy Kinman Lake is the largest of four lakes on the Boone Tract of the 3,643-acre Kentucky River Wildlife Management Area (WMA). Named to honor Benjamin T. Kinman, a 38-year employee of...
firefighternation.com
Move Over Tom Cruise, Zoneton (KY) Firefighters Set to Hit the Big Screen in Upcoming Movie
Firefighters from the Zoneton Fire Department in Bullitt County provided help to a movie crew in August shooting a film in Kentucky. The movie is about a Los Angeles police officer investigating the murder of his partner, and part of the story called for a car fire and firefighters to extinguish it.
WLKY.com
Meaningful, valuable items stolen from Okolona couple's garage
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When Stacey walked into her garage early Monday morning, she immediately knew something was off. The back door was wide open, with items scattered across the floor. "It was just a chaotic mess," she noticed. "There was stuff spread all over the ground, things had been...
leoweekly.com
PHOTOS: This Cherokee Gardens Mansion Has A Saltwater Swimming Pool
This classic Colonial mansion built in 1938 is located in the heart of Cherokee Gardens. The massive 7,000 square-foot space has seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and a three car garage. Inside, you’ll find light-filled rooms with gleaming hardwood floors and beautiful millwork. Not to mention the home office and exercise...
