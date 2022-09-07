ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeffersontown, KY

wdrb.com

German American Club kicks off Oktoberfest in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The German American Club kicked off its Oktoberfest on Friday. It goes on until 11 p.m. on Lincoln Avenue and also runs from 2 p.m. to midnight Saturday. There will be dinner, pretzels, beers, vendors and more. The River City Polkatz will also perform live. Entry...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Jeffersontown, KY
Jeffersontown, KY
Jeffersontown, KY
99.5 WKDQ

My Old Kentucky Home in Bardstown Offering Bizarre Victorian Mourning Tours & Halloween Masquerade Ball

As the pendulum swings back and forth on the grandfather clock, time is ticking down to the witching hour of All Hallows Eve, and a month of eerie, scary, and historical ways to celebrate. Strike a match and light your candle as you step back in time with me a couple of hundred years to the Victorian world, which held customs so very different from those we have now. We are about to deep-dive into Victorian mourning, Spiritualism, and ways to have a hands-on historical encounter with the past, right here in the Bluegrass.
BARDSTOWN, KY
leoweekly.com

5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (9/9)

$5 adults, free for kids | 4-11 p.m. Believe it or not, most of authentic Oktoberfest takes place in September. So head to the German-American Club for an authentic German dinner with pretzels by Klaus Riedelsheimer, imported beers, vendors and live music by River City Polkatz. Saturday, Sept. 10. Hi-Wire...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (9/9)

Tickets start at $28.50 | 7:30 p.m. The legendary psych-rock band’s long-awaited Louisville show after a cancellation and a reschedule — all at a pretty affordable starting price point. Headliners Music Hall. $22 | 8 p.m. A truly unique singer-songwriter with a golden voice, Haley Heynderickx can veer...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Be Our Guest at Derby City Pizza

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Derby City Pizza. The fast and casual restaurant is known for its pizza, but also offers pasta and wings. The restaurant first started in PRP, but now also has locations near U of L, in Fairdale, Valley Station, Clifton and Mount Washington.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Local couple opens new martial arts studio in Jeffersonville

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - John and Joy Mays have been married for 16 years, and now they are bringing their love of martial arts to Jeffersonville. The idea started after they saw the positive impact martial arts had on their young son. “My son’s life, when I seen his life...
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
103GBF

2022 Louder Than Life Festival Set Times + Stage Assignments Announced

We're just a little over two weeks out from the 2022 Louder Than Life festival and organizers want to make sure you're set to map out your music viewing in advance. So, they've just dropped all the set times and stage assignments for the music weekend and there should be no shortage of great music to check out at any given time over the four days.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Well known 'house on the hill' in Fairdale catches fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some called it "the house on the hill." Others called it "the ol' Coots house," after the longtime owners. Known by many Fairdale residents, the home in the 10000 block of West Manslick Road caught fire Wednesday night and was badly damaged. The family living there...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Historic distillery rickhouse falls to new development

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After standing for 127 years, the old Nelson Distillery rickhouse is now a mountain of chipped bricks and broken wood. Empty and decaying since the 70′s, the Irish Hill neighborhood fixture on the corner of Lexington Road and Payne Street is being replaced by a 21st century multi-story place to live, work and eat.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Dogs of all sizes will take over a waterpark at Louisville YMCA

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dogs of all personalities and sizes will be splashing and doggie-paddling their way through an east-end Louisville YMCA's pool to benefit local cancer survivors. The Northeast YMCA in Lyndon will welcome the pups of Louisville into their family waterpark, Calypso Cove, Sept. 9 and Sept. 10....
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Father accused of threatening elementary students on JCPS bus arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who apologized after he was seen on video threatening students on a JCPS bus after saying his daughter was bullied was arrested on Friday, facing several charges. He has since been released, after posting a $5,000 bond. According to online records, 29-year-old Delvantae King...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Meaningful, valuable items stolen from Okolona couple's garage

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When Stacey walked into her garage early Monday morning, she immediately knew something was off. The back door was wide open, with items scattered across the floor. "It was just a chaotic mess," she noticed. "There was stuff spread all over the ground, things had been...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

PHOTOS: This Cherokee Gardens Mansion Has A Saltwater Swimming Pool

This classic Colonial mansion built in 1938 is located in the heart of Cherokee Gardens. The massive 7,000 square-foot space has seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and a three car garage. Inside, you’ll find light-filled rooms with gleaming hardwood floors and beautiful millwork. Not to mention the home office and exercise...
LOUISVILLE, KY

